Boys soccer

Iowa state tournament

at Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Class 1A

Saturday's championship

Iowa City Regina 2, Des Moines Christian 1

Saturday's third-place game

Gilbert 2, Williamsburg 0

Class 2A

Saturday's championship

Pella 3, Storm Lake 2

Saturday's third-place game

Marion 4, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3 (OT)

Class 3A

Saturday's championship

Waukee 3, Bettendorf 0

Saturday's third-place match

Ankeny 4, Iowa City West 3 (2OT)

Waukee 3, Bettendorf 0

Halftime -- Waukee 3, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Justin Crawmer, 6th minute; Connor Wallace, from Crawmer, 23rd minute; Lucas Gutierrez, 37th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 9, Waukee 24. Shots on goal -- Bettendorf 4, Waukee 14. Saves -- Bettendorf (Micah Poole 11); Waukee (Wesley Sanders 4). Offsides -- Bettendorf 1, Waukee 0. Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 1, Waukee 6. Fouls -- Bettendorf 10, Waukee 13.

Team records -- Bettendorf 16-3 (final); Waukee 15-5 (final)

Girls soccer

IGHSAU regional pairings

Class 3A Region 6

Monday's final

Muscatine at Ankeny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Monday's final

Dubuque Hempstead at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Monday's final

Burlington Notre Dame at North Scott, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Region 8

Monday's final

Holy Trinity at Assumption, 6 p.m.

Baseball

Saturday's scores

MAC

Assumption 6, West Burlington Notre Dame 0

Linn-Mar 4-8, Pleasant Valley 3-2

Mount Pleasant 4-7, Muscatine 2-0

Area

Alburnett 4, Durant 3

Alburnett 9, Easton Valley 0

Assumption 6, West Burlington Notre Dame 0

WBND;000;000;0;--;0;4;3

Assumption;120;102;x;--;6;6;1

Brandon Schlicting, Adam Quested (4), Adam Metivier (7). Mitchell Brent, Ryle Koenig (5). WP -- Brandon Schlicting. LP -- Mitchell Brent. Two or more hits -- WBND, Brady Oleson; Assumption, Jayce Levy, Nick Gotilla. 2B -- Assumption, Nick Gotilla, Jayce Levy. RBI -- Assumption, Nick Gotilla 2, Jayce Levy

Softball

Illinois state tournament

at East Peoria

Class 1A

Saturday's championship

Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 8, Goreville 5

Class 2A

Saturday's championship

Rockridge 5, Beecher 2

Normal super-sectional

Class 4A

Monday's game

At Normal -- Rock Island (28-5) vs. Minooka (18-16), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's scores

MAC

Assumption 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Assumption 12, Dubuque Senior 2

Bettendorf 9, Marion 3

Bettendorf 7, Cedar Rapids Prairie 6

Boone 10, Pleasant Valley 5

Davenport West 5, Mid-Prairie 1

Davenport West 7, Iowa City Regina 2

Muscatine 12, Dubuque Senior 0

Muscatine 12, Jesup 1

Southeast Polk 3, Pleasant Valley 1

Johnston 6, Pleasant Valley 4

Area

Center Point-Urbana 7, West Liberty 2

Durant 5, Louisa-Muscatine 2

Louisa-Muscatine 5, New London 0

New London 9, Durant 3

West Liberty 12, North Linn 6

Rockridge 5, Beecher 2

Rockridge;310;000;1;--;5;6;1

Beecher;200;000;0;--;2;7;1

WP -- Grace Preston. LP -- Kayla Hon. Two or more hits -- Beecher, Gabrielle Lee. 2B -- Rockridge, Amelia Thomas; Beecher, Margaret Landis. HR -- Rockridge, Grace Preston, Sarah Bisland. RBI -- Rockridge, Sarah Bisland 3, Amelia Thomas, Grace Preston; Beecher, Gabrielle Lee, Kaylie Sippel

Louisa-Muscatine 5, New London 0

Louisa-Muscatine;010;004;0;--;5;10;2

New London;000;000;0;--;0;1;2

Kylee Sanders, Isabelle True (6). Sydni Coleman, Camryn Blint (6). Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Kylee Sanders, Maddie Mashek, Katie Koppe, Mallory Hohenadel. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Mallory Hohenadel; New London, Breanna Mettler. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Brynn Jeamby 2, Isabelle True, Mallory Hohenadel, Maddie Mashek

Durant 5, Louisa-Muscatine 2 

Durant;020;030;0;--;5;8;1

Louisa-Muscatine;000;200;0;--;2;6;1

Kamryn Meyer. Isabelle True, Kylee Sanders (7). Two or more hits -- Durant, Ruby Kappeler, Kylie Schult; Louisa-Muscatine, Maddie Mashek, Katie Koppe. 2B -- Durant, Ruby Kappeler 2, Mallory Warner, Kylie Schult, Kamryn Meyer; Louisa-Muscatine, Katie Koppe, Mckenna Hohenadel. RBI -- Durant, Mallory Warner 2, Kylie Schult, Jada Rock, Ally Happ; Louisa-Muscatine, Mckenna Hohenadel

Girls tennis

Class 2A state tournament

At Iowa City

Semifinals

Ames 5, Pleasant Valley 1

Singles -- Lily Feldman (PV) def. Arunadee Fernando, 6-3, 6-3; Caitlyn Hanulikova (Ames) def. Roshni Penmatcha, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4); Lauren Couves (Ames) def. Kayla Nutt, 6-4, 6-4; Chloe Wilson (Ames) def. Sophie Picchiotti, 6-1, 6-2; Shria Chung (Ames) def. Aabha Joshi, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles -- Fernando/Couves (Ames) def. Penmatcha/Nutt, 6-1, 6-1

Third-place match

Pleasant Valley 5, Dowling Catholic 2

Singles -- Lily Feldman (PV) dec. Sofie Sackett, 6-1, 6-0; Roshni Penmatcha (PV) def. Kaylyn Chleborad, 7-6 (7-5), 0-6, 1-0 (10-4); Anna Wanek (Dowl) def. Kayla Nutt, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11-9); Rockie Greenslade (Dowling) def. Sophia Picchiotti, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (11-9); Aabha Joshi (PV) def. Shannon Dougherty, 6-1, 6-1; Amanda Drobot (PV) def. Claire Triplett, 6-4, 6-1

Doubles -- Feldman/Picchiotti (PV) def. Sackett/Greenslade, 6-2, 6-2

Team record -- PV 15-1

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments