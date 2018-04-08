Boys soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;4;0;2;0
Pleasant Valley;;5;1;2;0
North Scott;;3;2;2;0
Muscatine;;4;3;2;0
Assumption;;2;3;1;1
Clinton;;2;3;0;1
Davenport Central;;3;2;0;1
Davenport West;;3;2;0;2
Burlington;;0;2;0;2
Davenport North;;0;5;0;2
Today's matches
Pleasant Valley at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.
Davenport Central at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
North Scott at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Bettendorf at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Today's match
Burlington at Clinton, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
Davenport West at Davenport Central, 6 p.m.
Muscatine at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Assumption at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Davenport North at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.