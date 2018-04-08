Boys soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;;4;0;2;0

Pleasant Valley;;5;1;2;0

North Scott;;3;2;2;0

Muscatine;;4;3;2;0

Assumption;;2;3;1;1

Clinton;;2;3;0;1

Davenport Central;;3;2;0;1

Davenport West;;3;2;0;2

Burlington;;0;2;0;2

Davenport North;;0;5;0;2

Today's matches

Pleasant Valley at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.

Davenport Central at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.

North Scott at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Bettendorf at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

MAC schedule

Today's match

Burlington at Clinton, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's matches

Davenport West at Davenport Central, 6 p.m.

Muscatine at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

Assumption at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Davenport North at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments