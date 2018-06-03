Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Davenport West;;2;0;5;1
Assumption;;2;0;8;2
Davenport Central;;2;0;7;2
Bettendorf;;1;0;2;4
North Scott;;1;1;6;1
Muscatine;;1;1;1;5
Davenport North;;0;1;3;4
Clinton;;0;2;3;4
Pleasant Valley;;0;2;4;7
Burlington;;0;2;3;6
Today's games
Davenport North at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.
Bettendorf at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport West at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.
Muscatine at Clinton (DH), 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Burlington;;4;0;12;0
Assumption;;4;0;11;0
Pleasant Valley;;3;1;6;5
North Scott;;2;2;9;3
Davenport West;;2;2;7;3
Muscatine;;2;2;7;3
Bettendorf;;1;2;7;4
Davenport North;;1;2;1;4
Davenport Central;;0;4;2;6
Clinton;;0;4;0;7
Today's games
Muscatine at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.
Bettendorf at Davenport West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Burlington at Davenport North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Clinton at North Scott (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.
LATE SATURDAY
Bettendorf 9, Marion 3
Marion;000;201;--;3;6;4
Bettendorf;111;33x;--;9;10;1
WP -- Emilie Gist (2-0). LP -- Megan Kessens. Save -- Madison Temple. Two or more hits -- Marion, Chloe Kraft 3; Bettendorf, Anna Forari 4, Grace Erpelding, Lexi Mulvehill. 2B -- Marion, Peyton Steffen; Bettendorf, Anna Forari. 3B -- Bettendorf, Lexi Mulvehill. RBI -- Marion, Chloe Kraft 2; Bettendorf, Anna Forari 3, Lexi Mulvehill 2, Sophia DelVecchio 2.
Bettendorf 7, Cedar Rapids Prairie 6
CR Prairie;301;02;--;6;6;2
Bettendorf;601;0x;--;7;7;0
WP -- Sophia DelVecchio (3-3). LP -- Gabby Robinson. Save -- Madison Temple. Two or more hits -- CRP, Payton Akers, Amaya Snyder. 2B -- CRP, Amaya Snyder 2; Bettendorf, Grace Erpelding, Athena Andrews. HR -- Bettendorf, Anna Forari. RBI -- CRP, Amaya Snyder 3, Payton Akers 2, Nicole Sullivan; Bettendorf, Emma Dennison 2, Anna Forari, Athena Andrews, Kylie Wroblewski, Maggie Erpelding.
North Scott 12, Linn-Mar 0
North Scott;130;401;3;--;12;17;0
Linn-Mar;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
WP -- Ryann Cheek. LP -- Katie Smith. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Sam Lee 4, Abby Moeller 3, Brooke Corson 3, Rachel Anderson, Cheek. 2B -- North Scott, Lee 2, Corson. HR -- North Scott, Moeller. RBI -- North Scott, Moeller 4, Cheek 3, Anderson 3, Brooke Kilburg, Lee.
North Scott 8, Mid-Prairie 2
Mid-Prairie;010;10;--;2;3;1
North Scott;611;0x;--;8;13;3
WP -- Ashlynn Shannon. LP -- Cassidy Rourke. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Abby Moeller, Brooke Kilburg, Sam Lee, Shannon. 2B -- Mid-Prairie, Kylee Kos; North Scott, Shannon. RBI -- Mid-Prairie, Hayley Yoder; North Scott, Lee 2, Kendal Newman 2, Delaney Kilburg, Shannon, Taylor Robertson.
Illinois postseason
Normal supersectional
Class 4A
Today's game
At Normal -- Rock Island (28-5) vs. Minooka (18-16), 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Iowa regionals
Class 3A Region 6
Today's final
Muscatine (11-6) at Ankeny (16-2), 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Today's final
Dubuque Hempstead (9-8) at Pleasant Valley (14-2), 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Today's final
Burlington Notre Dame (11-4) at North Scott (12-6), 6 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Today's final
Holy Trinity (11-8) at Assumption (14-2), 6 p.m.
