Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Davenport West;;2;0;5;1

Assumption;;2;0;8;2

Davenport Central;;2;0;7;2

Bettendorf;;1;0;2;4

North Scott;;1;1;6;1

Muscatine;;1;1;1;5

Davenport North;;0;1;3;4

Clinton;;0;2;3;4

Pleasant Valley;;0;2;4;7

Burlington;;0;2;3;6

Today's games

Davenport North at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.

Bettendorf at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.

Davenport West at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.

Muscatine at Clinton (DH), 5 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Burlington;;4;0;12;0

Assumption;;4;0;11;0

Pleasant Valley;;3;1;6;5

North Scott;;2;2;9;3

Davenport West;;2;2;7;3

Muscatine;;2;2;7;3

Bettendorf;;1;2;7;4

Davenport North;;1;2;1;4

Davenport Central;;0;4;2;6

Clinton;;0;4;0;7

Today's games

Muscatine at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.

Bettendorf at Davenport West (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Burlington at Davenport North (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Clinton at North Scott (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.

LATE SATURDAY

Bettendorf 9, Marion 3

Marion;000;201;--;3;6;4

Bettendorf;111;33x;--;9;10;1

WP -- Emilie Gist (2-0). LP -- Megan Kessens. Save -- Madison Temple. Two or more hits -- Marion, Chloe Kraft 3; Bettendorf, Anna Forari 4, Grace Erpelding, Lexi Mulvehill. 2B -- Marion, Peyton Steffen; Bettendorf, Anna Forari. 3B -- Bettendorf, Lexi Mulvehill. RBI -- Marion, Chloe Kraft 2; Bettendorf, Anna Forari 3, Lexi Mulvehill 2, Sophia DelVecchio 2.

Bettendorf 7, Cedar Rapids Prairie 6

CR Prairie;301;02;--;6;6;2

Bettendorf;601;0x;--;7;7;0

WP -- Sophia DelVecchio (3-3). LP -- Gabby Robinson. Save -- Madison Temple. Two or more hits -- CRP, Payton Akers, Amaya Snyder. 2B -- CRP, Amaya Snyder 2; Bettendorf, Grace Erpelding, Athena Andrews. HR -- Bettendorf, Anna Forari. RBI -- CRP, Amaya Snyder 3, Payton Akers 2, Nicole Sullivan; Bettendorf, Emma Dennison 2, Anna Forari, Athena Andrews, Kylie Wroblewski, Maggie Erpelding.

North Scott 12, Linn-Mar 0

North Scott;130;401;3;--;12;17;0

Linn-Mar;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

WP -- Ryann Cheek. LP -- Katie Smith. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Sam Lee 4, Abby Moeller 3, Brooke Corson 3, Rachel Anderson, Cheek. 2B -- North Scott, Lee 2, Corson. HR -- North Scott, Moeller. RBI -- North Scott, Moeller 4, Cheek 3, Anderson 3, Brooke Kilburg, Lee. 

North Scott 8, Mid-Prairie 2

Mid-Prairie;010;10;--;2;3;1

North Scott;611;0x;--;8;13;3

WP -- Ashlynn Shannon. LP -- Cassidy Rourke. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Abby Moeller, Brooke Kilburg, Sam Lee, Shannon. 2B -- Mid-Prairie, Kylee Kos; North Scott, Shannon. RBI -- Mid-Prairie, Hayley Yoder; North Scott, Lee 2, Kendal Newman 2, Delaney Kilburg, Shannon, Taylor Robertson.

Illinois postseason

Normal supersectional

Class 4A

Today's game

At Normal -- Rock Island (28-5) vs. Minooka (18-16), 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Iowa regionals

Class 3A Region 6

Today's final

Muscatine (11-6) at Ankeny (16-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Today's final

Dubuque Hempstead (9-8) at Pleasant Valley (14-2), 6 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Today's final

Burlington Notre Dame (11-4) at North Scott (12-6), 6 p.m.

Class 1A Region 8

Today's final

Holy Trinity (11-8) at Assumption (14-2), 6 p.m.

