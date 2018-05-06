Boys soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;6;1;9;2
Bettendorf;;5;1;9;2
Davenport Central;;5;2;9;6
Assumption;;5;2;8;6
Muscatine;;4;2;6;6
North Scott;;3;4;6;7
Clinton;;2;4;6;6
Burlington;;1;5;3;5
Davenport West;;1;6;5;8
Davenport North;;1;6;3;9
Today's match
Iowa City Liberty at Muscatine, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
Davenport West at Maquoketa, 5 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Clinton, 5 p.m.
Central DeWitt at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.
MAC leaders (through Sunday)
Goals -- Brennen Lemke, Clinton, 15; Trent Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 15; Bobby Nikolopoulos, Central, 12; Dustin Harris, Bettendorf, 11; Antonio Melendez, Muscatine, 8; Luke Hummel, Central, 7; Isaac Ward, Pleasant Valley, 7; Dylan Belk, North Scott, 6; Blake Rollinger, Bettendorf, 5; Huy Tran, West, 5; Tomas Elias, Pleasant Valley 5
Assists -- Joey Lantzky, Central, 7; Chase Porter, North Scott, 6; Luke Hummel, Central, 5; Bobby Nikolopoulos, Central, 5; Isaac Ward, Pleasant Valley, 5; Joey Parker, Bettendorf, 4; Jestin Bray, Burlington, 4; Miguel Suarez, Clinton, 4; Trent Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 4; Sam Moore, Assumption, 4; Dallas Groves, North Scott, 4; Sean Finnegan, Pleasant Valley, 4; Anthony Pena, Pleasant Valley, 4
Points -- Trent Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 34; Brennen Lemke, Clinton, 33; Bobby Nikolopoulos, Central, 29; Dustin Harris, Bettendorf, 24; Luke Hummel, Central 19; Antonio Melendez, Muscatine, 19; Isaac Ward, Pleasant Valley, 19; Dylan Belk, North Scott, 13; Sam Moore, Assumption, 12; Huy Tran, West, 12; Dallas Groves, North Scott, 12; Sean Finnegan, Pleasant Valley, 12
Goals against average (min. 400 minutes played) -- Grant Aller, Pleasant Valley, 0.453; Micah Poole, Bettendorf, 1.032; Max Wiemann, Burlington, 1.495; Colin Wiersema, North Scott, 1.682; Kobe Vasquez, Muscatine, 1.900; Gaige Ash, Assumption, 1.923; Dalton Carstens, West, 2.212; Ben Krogman, Central, 2.667; Brady Malone, Clinton, 2.729; Donovan Weaver, North, 3.544
Save percentage (min. 400 minutes played) -- Grant Aller, Pleasant Valley, 0.893; Max Wiemann, Burlington, 0.875; Dalton Carstens, West, 0.918; Gaige Ash, Assumption, 0.808; Micah Poole, 0.766; Donovan Weaver, North, 0.745; Brady Malone, Clinton, 0.734; Kobe Vasquez, Muscatine, 0.694; Ben Krogman, Central, 0.687; Colin Wiersema, North Scott, 0.667
Girls soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;6;0;9;1
Assumption;;5;0;7;1
Bettendorf;;4;1;9;2
North Scott;;4;2;8;4
Davenport North;;2;3;7;4
Muscatine;;2;3;6;4
Burlington;;2;4;6;6
Davenport Central;;2;4;3;8
Clinton;;1;5;3;7
Davenport West;;0;6;1;11
Western Big Six standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L;T
United Township;4;0;10;8;0
Moline;4;1;9;7;1
Quincy;3;1;5;11;1
Alleman;2;3;6;8;0
Rock Island;1;4;6;13;0
Galesburg;0;5;0;18;1
Today's matches
Clinton at Maquoketa, 5 p.m.
Orion-Sherrard United at United Township, 5 p.m.
Moline at Geneseo, 6 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Assumption at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
Davenport Central at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.
Burlington at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
Alleman vs. Mendota at Chillicothe, 5 p.m.
Quincy at United Township, 6 p.m.
Geneseo at Sterling, 6 p.m.
Clinton at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
North Scott at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
MAC leaders (through Sunday)
Goals -- Logan Ziegler, Burlington, 19; Bailey Wiemann, Burlington, 16; Trinity Christy, Muscatine, 14; Emily Murphy, Burlington, 12; Molly Gervase, Assumption, 11; Carly King, Assumption, 11; Raelynn Deleon, Muscatine, 9; Rory Donahue, Pleasant Valley, 7; Eleanor Drexler, Bettendorf, 6; Katy Platt, North, 6; Natalie Lingle, Muscatine, 6; Grace Necker, Pleasant Valley, 6
Assists -- Emily Murphy, Burlington, 17; Logan Ziegler, Burlington, 13; Bailey Wiemann, Burlington, 10; Lindsay Wardlow, North, 6; Olivia Lewis, Bettendorf, 5; Rory Donahue, Pleasant Valley, 5; Alli Whitaker, Bettendorf, 4; Molly Gervase, Assumption, 4; Trinity Christy, Muscatine, 4; Mia Griffin, Bettendorf, 3; Morgan Pollmiller, North, 3; Megan Reem, North, 3; Kamryn Luett, North Scott, 3
Points -- Logan Ziegler, Burlington, 51; Bailey Wiemann, Burlingotn, 42; Emily Murphy, Burlington, 41; Trinity Christy, Muscatine, 32; Molly Gervase, Assumption, 26; Carly King, Assumption, 23; Raelynn Deleon, Muscatine, 20; Rory Donahue, Pleasant Valley, 19; Lindsay Wardlow, North, 16; Grace Necker, Pleasant Valley, 14
Goals against average (min. 400 minutes played) -- Anna Vonderhaar, Assumption, 0.162; Jenna Ruccolo, Pleasant Valley, 0.216; Heather Hoeger, North Scott, 0.862; Aerianna Trowers, North, 1.364; Justine Pearson, Bettendorf, 1.476; Gracie Brossart, Muscatine, 1.486; Kalya Glasgow, Burlington, 1.910; Haley Burken, Clinton, 3.900; Tori Dierikx, West, 4.000
Save percentage (min. 400 minutes played) -- Jenna Ruccolo, Pleasant Valley, 0.941; Heather Hoeger, North Scott, 0.863; Aerianna Trowers, North, 0.861; Anna Vonderhaar, Assumption, 0.833; Gracie Brossart, Muscatine, 0.800; Tori Dierikx, West, 0.780; Haley Burken, Clinton, 0.756; Kayla Glasgow, Burlington, 0.754; Justine Pearson, Bettendorf, 0.725
Illinois postseason
Class 1A Chillicothe regional
Tuesday's matches
Alleman vs. Mendota, 5 p.m.
Olympia vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Friday's match
Regional final, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Orion regional
Tuesday, May 15
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Galesburg, 5 p.m.
Orion-Sherrard United vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 19
Regional final, 1 p.m.
Class 2A Sterling regional
Geneseo vs. LaSalle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Streator Township vs. Sterling, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 19
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Class 3A Pekin regional
Saturday's match
Rock Island at Moline, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, May 15
Normal Community vs. Moline/Rock Island winner, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 16
Joliet West vs. Pekin, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 19
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Class 3A Joliet Central regional
Wednesday, May 16
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Joliet Central, 5 p.m.
Minooka vs. United Township, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 19
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Boys tennis
Saturday's late result
Kiser Invitational
Weed Park, Muscatine
Team scores – 1. Camanche 17, 2. Davenport Assumption 8, 3. Muscatine 5.5, 4. Fort Madison 3.5
Singles
No. 1: Mason Holstein (Cam) def. Dudandon Dugan (DA), 8-1; Sam Avery (FM) def. Trayton Fuegen (Mus), 8-2; Third place -- Fuegen (Mus) def. Dugan, 6-1; First place – Holstein (Cam) def. Avery (FM), 8-4
No. 2: Dev Patel (Cam) def. Drew Wester (Mus), 8-1; Austin Krueger (FM) def. Jacob Felderman (DA), 8-6; Third place – Felderman (DA) def. Wester (Mus), 6-1; First place – Patel (Cam) def. Krueger (FM), 8-5
No. 3: Cooper DenBesten (Cam) def. Blake Feuderhammer (FM), 8-0; Matt Easler (DA) def. Sam Wieskamp (Mus), 8-5; Third place – Wieskamp (Mus) def. Feverhammer, 6-1; First place – DenBesten (Cam) def. Easler (DA), 8-4
No. 4: Dylan Determan (Cam) def. Gage Hind (FM), 8-1; Luke Zobel (Mus) def. Parker Beverlin (DA), 8-0; Third place – Beverlin def. Hind; First place – Determan (Cam) def. Zobel (Mus), 9-7
No. 5: Seth Goble (Cam) def. Bryce Workman (FM), 8-0; Joseph Miller (DA) def. Ethan Heth (Mus); Third place – Heth (Mus) def. Workman, 8-5; First place – Goble (Cam) def. Miller (DA), 8-1
No. 6: James Solt (Mus) def. Levi Sissel (FM), 8-0; Seth Schneiderman (DA) def. Caleb Delzel (Cam), 8-3; Third place – Delzel def. Lowney, 6-0. First place – Solt (Mus) def. Schneiderman, 9-8 (7-5)
Doubles
No. 1: Holstein/Patel (Cam) def. Dugan/Felderman (DA), 8-1; Avery/Koueger (FM) def. Fuegen/Wieskamp (Mus), 8-1; Third place – Dugan/Felderman (DA) def. Wieskamp/Fuegen (Mus), 6-2; First place – Holstein/Patel (Cam) def. Avery/Koueger (FM), 8-2
No. 2: DenBester/Determan (Cam) def. Feuerhammer/Workman (FM), 8-1; Easler/Miller (DA) def. Zobel/Wester (Mus), 8-6; Third place – Fueerhammer/Workman (FM) def. Zobel/Wester (Mus), 6-4; First place – DenBester/Determan (Cam) def. Easler/Miller, 8-5
No. 3: Goble/Delzel (Cam) def. Hind/Lowney (FM), 8-1; Solt/Heth (Mus) def. Beverline/Schneiderman (DA), 8-3; Third place – Beverline/Schneiderman (DA) def. Hind/Lowney, 6-0; First place – Goble/Delzel (Cam) def. Solt/Heth (Mus), 8-5
Softball
Saturday's late result
Mercer County 9, ROWVA-Williamsfield 8
Mercer County;020;202;3;--;9;15;6
ROWVA-Williamsfield;003;020;3;--;8;8;3
WP -- Natalie Finch; LP -- K. Aldred. Two or more hits -- MC (Dani Hagens 3, Chloe Kirkhove 3, Karli Stineman 3, Zoey Miller, Lillian Hucke); RW (T. Fugleson 3, S. Paige). 2B -- MC (Miller 2, Kirkhove 2, Stineman, Maggie Harrison); RW (Fugleson, Paige, Lynn). 3B -- MC (Hagens); RW (Fugleson). RBI -- MC (Stineman 4, Hucke, Harrison, Kirkhove, Finch); RW (Fugleson 3, Shea 2, Calyn, Paige).
Mercer County 5, Knoxville 0
Knoxville;000;000;0;--;0;5;4
Mercer County;103;010;x;--;5;5;0
WP -- Dani Hagens; LP -- Kavanagh. Two or more hits -- K (Mines); MC (Chloe Kirkhove). 2B -- MC (Hagens). RBI -- MC (Maggie Harrison, Karli Stineman, Kirkhove).
