Boys track and field
Drake Relays
Discus -- 1. Dawson Ellingson (Hudson) 186-9; 2. Nick Phelps (KP-WC) 184-2; 3. Trajan Walhof (Sioux Center) 171-5; 4. Logan Jones (Lewis Central) 168-10; 5. Jonathan Gannon (IC West) 168-0; 6. Sam Hanna (Pleasant Valley) 164-11
Long jump -- 1. Blair Brooks (Marion) 22-8 ¼; 2. Austin West (IC West) 22-5 ½; 3. Terrell Jordan Jr. (CR Kennedy) 22-3; 4. Keegan Rich (Mt. Pleasant) 22-1 ¼; 5. Parker Kiewiet (Dike-NH) 22-1; 8. Jaelen Boysen (Clinton) 21-5; 9. Kelvin Mukosa (Bettendorf) 21-3 ¼; 10. Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 21-3; 14. DJ Mosley (Dav. West) 20-10 ¼; 23. Ulysses Patterson (Clinton) 19-9 ¾
3,200 -- 1. Gable Sieperda (Central Lyon) 9:11.17; 2. Camden Cox (Ankeny Centennial) 9:21.77; 3. Matthew Carmody (Dowling Catholic) 9:24.72; 4. Myles Bach (Center Point-Urbana) 9:24.91; 5. Konnor Sommer (Pleasant Valley) 9:27.50; 21. Parker Huhn (Pleasant Valley) 10:06.47
Girls track and field
Drake Relays
Shot put -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 45-5 ½; 2. Kat Moody (Waukee) 45-0 ¾; 3. Brylie Zeisneiss (South Hardin) 44-10; 4. Chandler Haight (IC West) 43-10 ¾; 5. Lea Grady (Dav. Central) 42-6 ¾; 12. Shelby Schmidt (North Scott) 37-10; 19. Nicole Sander (North Cedar) 36-10; 23. Cindy Gabriel-Flores (Dav. Central) 34-1
High jump -- 1. Megan Durbin (Greene County) 5-7; 2. Kiersten Fisher (Southeast Valley) 5-6; 3. Skyler Pressler (Linn-Mar) 5-4; T4. Sydney Durbin (OABCIG) 5-4; T4. Emma Atwood (Central Decatur) 5-4; T4. Morgan Johnk (Panorama) 5-4; T14. Sara Hoskins (Pleasant Valley) 5-2; 19. Alexis Hayes (North Scott) 5-0
3,000 -- 1. Ellie Friesen (Crestwood) 9:50.44; 2. Anna Hostetler (Mid-Prairie) 9:52.49; 3. Marie Hostetler (Mid-Prairie) 10:14.90; 4. Emma Lucas (Bedford) 10:17.20; 5. Bailey Nock (IC West) 10:21.87; 21. Trinity Borland (Bettendorf) 11:00.67
Boys soccer
Thursday's results
Bettendorf 4, Davenport West 1
Central DeWitt 3, Davenport Central 0
Pleasant Valley 2, Muscatine 1 (OT)
Today's matches
Davenport North at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Davenport Central at North Scott, 7 p.m.
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. Valley, West Des Moines (9);11-0;1
2. Bettendorf;7-0;2
3. Ankeny Centennial;8-0;3
4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids;6-0;5
5. Cedar Rapids Washington;8-2;7
6. Iowa City High;8-1;4
7. Ankeny;8-1;6
8. Iowa City West;6-3;9
9. Johnston;4-3;8
10. Waukee;5-3;10
11. Des Moines Roosevelt;4-2;13
12. Ames;2-2;11
13. Cedar Falls;7-1;RV
14. Ottumwa;8-2;RV
15. Davenport Central;6-5;NR
16. Lewis Central;5-0;NR
Receiving votes: Pleasant Valley; Sioux City East, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln; Davenport West.
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Storm Lake (3);5-0;2
2. Norwalk (5);3-2;1
3. Marion (1);5-0;4
4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1);2-4;3
5. Winterset;5-0;5
6. ADM, Adel;4-0;7
7. Pella;5-1;15
8. Decorah;4-1;10
9. Hudson;5-1;14
10. Harlan;5-1;16
11. Denison-Schleswig;4-1;11
12. Center Point-Urbana;6-0;RV
13. Dallas Center-Grimes;2-2;9
14. Waverly-Shell Rock;4-2;6
15. Perry;3-2;12
16. Grinnell;3-2;8
Receiving votes: Knoxville; Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City; Independence; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Central Dewitt; Glenwood; Newton.
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Regina, Iowa City (9);5-0;1
2. Solon;9-2;3
3. Gilbert;5-1;4
4. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo;4-3;5
5. Assumption, Davenport;7-5;2
6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs;5-3;7
7. Williamsburg;5-0;10
8. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville;4-4;6
9. Des Moines Christian;4-0;9
10. Benton Community;5-2;8
11. Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona;5-0;16
12. Albia;6-3;11
13. Nevada;3-1;14
14. AHSTW, Avoca;5-0;13
15. Wahlert, Dubuque;2-3;12
16. Greene County;6-2;15
Receiving votes: MOC-Floyd Valley; Burlington Notre Dame; Sioux Center; Treynor; Tri-Center, Neola
Pleasant Valley 2, Muscatine 1 (OT)
Halftime score -- PV 1, Muscatine 0. Goals -- Sean Finnegan (PV) from Reese Spangler, 2nd minute; Josh Hutton (M) from Antonio Melendez, 69th minute; Jacob Holland (PV) from Jack Roemer, 82nd minute. Shots -- Muscatine 9, PV 15. Corner kicks -- Muscatine 3, PV 7. Offsides -- Muscatine 0, PV 3. Fouls -- Muscatine 12, PV 14. Yellow cards -- Muscatine (Matthew Joseph, Hutton); PV (Tomas Elias, Camden Glenn, Andre James).
Team records -- Muscatine 5-5, 3-2; Pleasant Valley 8-2, 5-1
Bettendorf 4, Davenport West 1
Bettendorf stats
Halftime -- Bettendorf 2, Davenport West 0. Goals -- Bettendorf, Dusty Harris (from Zach Elias), 30th minute; Bettendorf, Harris (Joey Parker), 37th minute; Bettendorf, Ryan Buckley (from Brandt Mueller), 60th minute; Bettendorf, Harris (From George Elias), 84th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 20. Saves Bettendorf (Micah Poole) 1.
Records -- Bettendorf 8-0, 5-0 MAC
Girls soccer
Thursday's results
Davenport North 4, Rock Island 2
Central DeWitt 3, Davenport Central 0
Today's matches
Geneseo at United Township, 6 p.m.
Burlington at Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.
Linn-Mar at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
IGHSAU rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. West Des Moines Valley;4-0;2
2. Waukee;3-1;1
3. Ankeny Centennial;3-1;3
4. Bettendorf;6-1;4
5. Ames;6-2;9
6. Ankeny;6-1;5
7. Dowling Catholic;4-1;7
8. Pleasant Valley;8-0;10
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;3-1;11
10. Linn-Mar;5-1;6
11. Johnston;1-2;8
12. Southeast Polk;5-2;14
13. Urbandale;3-2;NR
14. Sioux City East;5-3;12
15. Iowa City High;5-2;13
Dropped out: Waterloo Schools (15)
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Lewis Central;4-1;1
2. Waverly-Shell Rock;5-0;2
3. North Scott;7-3;3
4. Pella;6-1;8
5. Norwalk;7-1;4
6. ADM;6-1;5
7. Marion;6-0;9
8. Spencer;4-1;7
9. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson;5-1;10
10. Cedar Rapids Xavier;2-4;6
11. Dallas Center-Grimes;2-3;11
12. Glenwood;5-1;12
13. West Burlington/Notre Dame;3-2;NR
14. Union;2-2;15
15. Newton;3-4;13
Dropped out: Central DeWitt (14)
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Davenport Assumption;6-1;1
2. Center Point-Urbana;6-0;2
3. Denver;3-0;5
4. Nevada;7-2;10
5. Iowa City Regina;2-1;3
6. Waterloo Columbus Catholic;2-3;4
7. Sioux City Bishop Heelan;3-2;6
8. Gilbert;5-2;8
9. North Polk;3-1;9
10. Council Bluffs St. Albert;5-2;7
11. Tri-Center;7-1;11
12. Western Christian;4-1;12
13. Des Moines Christian;4-1;13
14. Beckman Catholic;6-0;15
15. Bondurant-Farrar;5-4;14
Dropped out: None
Davenport North 4, Rock Island 2
Goals – Davenport North, Camry Dillie (Lindsay Wardlow), Lindsay Wardlow (Ashton Snarr), Abbie Ohland (Lindsay Wardlow), Katie Platt (Morgan Pollmiller); Rock Island, Vanessa Holland (Unassisted), Vanessa Holland (unassisted). Shots – Davenport North 23, Rock Island 14. Saves – Davenport North, Aerianna Trowers 5.
Girls tennis
North Scott 8, Muscatine 1
Singles -- Georgia Nissen (NS) def. Emma Maynard, 6-1, 6-3; Abby McKay (NS) def. Meghan Custis, 6-2, 6-4; Jessica Irving (NS) def. Sophia Emmert, 6-1, 6-2; Halle Nelson (NS) def. Maria Engler, 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Youngers (NS) def. Hannah Michaelson, 6-0, 6-0; Elise Finn (Mus) def. Lexi Yaddof, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles -- Nossen/Irving (NS) def. Maynard/Custis, 6-0, 6-2; McKay/Nelson (NS) def. Emmert/Engler, 6-1, 6-3; Youngers/Yaddof (NS) def. Michaelson/Finn, 6-0, 6-4
Bettendorf 7, Davenport Central 2
Singles – Lydiah Kennedy (Bett) def. Laura Sitz, 7-5. 6-3; Lily Chen (Central) def. Dena Pyevich, 6-3, 6-3; Abby Harrington (Bett) def. Rylee McCrery, 6-3, 6-3; Sydney Stout (Bett) def. Molly Marsengill, 7-5, 6-1; Josie Ontiveros (Bett) def. Peyton Niebuhr, 4-6, 6-1, 10-0; Ellie Ryser (Bett) def. Kailey Johnson, 6-3, 6-3
Doubles – Sitz/Chen (Central) def. Kennedy/Stout, 0-6, 6-4, 6-1; Pyevich/Harrington (Bett) def. McCrery/Marsengill, 6-4, 6-3; Ontiveros/Ryser (Bett) def. Niebuhr/Johnson 6-1, 6-0
Clinton 5, Assumption 4
Singles –Kiersten Housenga (Clinton) def. Sydney Johnson, 6-2, 6-0; Lauren Dilulio (Assumption) def. Kaitlynn Green, 7-5, 4-6, 15-13; Kaylee Camp (Clinton) def. Caroine Bush, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 10-1; Lacy Pickney (Clinton) def. Maggie Goldermann, 6-3, 6-4; Julia Thomas (Assumption) def. MacKinzie Lange, 7-5, 6-4; Lanie Schmitz (Clinton) def. Catherine Hutchinson, 6-7(3-7) 6-4, 10-8
Doubles – Johnson/Bush (Assumption) def. K. Housenga/Green, 7-6(9-7), 6-3; Camp/Pickney (Clinton) def. Dilulio/Thomas, 7-5. 6-3; Goldermann/Hutchinson (Assumption) def. Lange/Ky. Housenga, 6-4, 4-6, 13-11
Boys tennis
North Scott 7, Muscatine 2
Singles -- Alex Isley (NS) def. Trayton Fuegen, 6-4, 1-6, 4-10; Sam Wieskamp (Mus) def. Collin Kull, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Conner Kull (NS) def. Luke Zobel, 6-4, 0-6; Nick Boddicker (NS) def. Ethan Heth, 6-4, 1-6, 4-10; Brock Larson (NS) def. James Solt, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-10; Nate Hoft (NS) def. Leo Garcia, 6-2, 6-1 Doubles -- Fuegen/Wieskamp (Mus) def. Boddicker/Kull, 6-0, 6-2; Larson/Isely (NS) def. Solt/Heth, 6-3, 6-4; Kull/Reid (NS) def. Pena/Garcia 6-3, 6-2
Assumption 7, Clinton 2
Singles – Jacob Felderman (Assumption) def. Andrew Brisch, 6-4, 6-1; Landon Dugan (Assumption) def. Matt Current, 6-3, 6-0; Matt Easler (Assumption) def. Connor Hyde, 6-2, 6-0; Parker Beverlin (Assumption) def. Chris Taylor-Bice, 7-6, 6-0; Ricky Clay (Clinton) def. Joseph Miller, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8; Seth Schneiderman (Assumption) def. Dante Brunson, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8
Doubles – Current/Clay (Clinton) def. Dugan/Michael Lai, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9; Beverland/Schniederman (Assumption) def. Brisch/Hyde, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7; Ryan Tran/Nic Muskopf-Stone (Assumption) def. Bice/Brunson. 6-4, 7-6
Pleasant Valley 9, Davenport West 0
Singles- Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Leo DeLaPaz, 6-0, 6-0; Nathan Wong (PV) def. Michael Chalupa, 6-2, 6-0; Muneeb Nadeem (PV) def. Grant Becerra, 6-0, 6-1; Kiran Marla (PV) def. Josh Loving, 6-1, 6-1; Mark Kessler (PV) def. Michael Davis, 6-0, 6-1; Kyle Sehlin (PV) def. Drew Loving 6-0, 6-0
Doubles- Wong/Nadeem (PV) def. DeLaPaz/Becerra 6-2, 6-0; Justin Sehlin/Marla (PV) def. Josh Loving/Drew Loving 6-0, 6-1; Kessler/Kyle Sehlin (PV) def. Chalupa/Davis 6-0, 6-0
Davenport North 9, Burlington 0
Singles -- Carter Josund (North) def. Guy Thompson 6-1, 6-1; Spencer Wakeland (North) def. Cody Newman 6-2, 6-1; Nate Williams (North) def. John Jarvis 6-2, 6-4; Landen Taylor (North) def. Drake Parks 7-6 (5), 6-1; Blake Stoughton (North) def. Brett Levins 6-0, 6-0; Adam Borcher (North) def. Blake Roberts 6-1, 6-1
Doubles -- Wakeland/Williams (North) def. Thompson/Newman 6-2, 6-1; Josund/Taylor (North) def. Jarvis/Parks 6-3, 6-4; Stoughton/Stieger (North) def. Levins/Roberts 6-1, 6-1
Boys golf
North Cedar 193, Northeast 200
Medalist – Cole Lee (Northeast), 45
North Cedar – Austyn Sander 47, Costner Preuss 47, Corey Cox 48, Cameron King 51
Northeast –Cole Lee 45, Edwin Rauchenecker 50, Alijah Dopson 50, Ty Cain 55
Monticello 191, Midland 192
at Little Bear Country Club
Medalist -- Peyton Rupp (Midland) 46 (tie break)
Midland -- Peyton Rupp 46, Damon Huston 46, Carson Rupp 49, Carter Mohr 51
Monticello -- Daltyn Kramer 46, Nash Sutterman 47, Kegan Arduser 49, Hunter Kramer 49
Girls golf
Davenport North 207, Davenport West 221, Davenport Central 233
Medalist – Katelyn Bruce (North), 49
Davenport North – Bruce 49, Mareena Ray 50, Lindsey Broders 51, Shelby Fick 57
Davenport West – Leah Anderson 53, Megan Weisrock 54, Austin Strong 55, Hannah Nicely 59
Davenport Central – Aubrey Verdon 55, Olivia Tobin 56, Grace Carr 58, Maddie Hopkins 64
Monticello 198, Midland 261
at Little Bear Country Club
Medalist -- Lauren Reis (Monticello) 44
Monticello -- Lauren Reis 44, Bekah Prull 49, Courtney Campbell 52, Lilly Lambert 53
Midland -- Nicole Guenther 57, Anna Roseland 60, Alyssa Streets 69, Shianne Rockwell 75
Softball
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Spring Valley Hall 1
Spring Valley Hall;000;001;0;--;1;5;1
Erie-Prophetstown;011;000;0;--;2;7;2
Morgan Filippini, Taytum Hahn (4); Calisa Steel. WP – Steel. LP – Filippini. Two or more hits – SVH, Haneh Hart; E-P, Hannah Kolling. 2B – E-P, Kolling. 3B – SVH, Hanah Hart; E-P, Dena Johnson. HR – SVH, Hanah Hart. RBI’s – SVH, Hanah Hart; E-P, Olivia-Hope Toppert.
Fulton 12, Morrison 0
Fulton Stats only
WP – M. Whitmore. Two or more hits – Sweenie 3, Schipper 3, Gooch, Whitmore. 2B – Sweenie 2, Gooch. 3B – Whitmore. HR – Gooch, Huizenga, Schipper. RBI’s – Huizenga 3, Schipper 2, Gooch 2, Whitmore, Leitzen, Sweenie.
Baseball
Moline 5, United Township 2
UTHS;000;110;0;--;0;7;2
Moline;200;030;x;--;5;5;0
Stevens, Manuel; Nitzel, Moyer, Wages, Thiele. WP – Wages. LP – Stevens. Two or more hits – UTHS, Runkle. 2B – UTHS, Runkle, Markin, Manuel; Moline, Maffie. HR – Moline, Drobushevich. RBI – UTHS, Runkle, Markin; Moline, Drobushevich 3, Sebben, Anderson.
