Boys soccer

MAC schedule

Tuesday's matches

Muscatine 5, Davenport West 1

Pleasant Valley 1, Burlington 0

North Scott 3, Clinton 0

Bettendorf 4, Davenport North 0

Today's match

Assumption at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.

Bettendorf 4, Davenport North 0

Halftime — Bettendorf 2, Davenport North 0. Scoring — Bett, Blake Rollinger (George Elias assist), 10th minute. Bett, Justin Wehr (unassisted), 29th minute. Bett, Dustin Harris (unassisted), 69th minute. Bett, Sam Schluensen (Harris assist), 79th minute. Shots on goal — Davenport North 4, Bettendorf 15. Corner kicks — Davenport North 0, Bettendorf 10. Saves — DN, Donovan Weaver 11; Bett, Micah Poole 4.

Records — Davenport North 0-2, 0-1; Bettendorf 3-0, 1-0.

Girls soccer

MAC schedule

Tuesday's matches

Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0

Muscatine 13, Davenport West 0

North Scott 4, Clinton 0

Bettendorf at Davenport North, ppd.

Today's match

Assumption at Davenport Central, 5:30 p.m.

Western Big Six

Tuesday's matches

Moline 5, Alleman 0

Rock Island 6, Galesburg 0

Quincy at United Township, ppd.

Halftime score -- PV 1, City High 0. Goals -- Rory Donahue (from Grace Necker), 5th minute; Gretchen Strobbe (unassisted), 56th minute. Shots on goal -- PV 10, City High 0. Saves -- PV (Jenna Ruccolo 0); City High (Naomi Meurice 8).

Team records -- Pleasant Valley 1-0; Iowa City High 0-1

Halftime score -- Moline 1, Alleman 0. Goals -- L. Gomez (unassisted), 16th minute; L. Glackin (unassisted), 50th minute; S. Cramer (unassisted), 56th minute; K. Rangel (unassisted), 62nd minute; Rangel (unassisted) 73rd minute. Saves -- Alleman 19, Moline 10. Corner kicks -- Alleman 2, Moline 2.

Team records -- Alleman 2-4-0, 0-1-0

Girls tennis

Clinton 8, Bettendorf 1

Singles -- Kiersten Housenga (C) def. Lydia Kennedy 8-0; Mya Christensen (B) def. Kaitlyn Green 8-5; Kaylee Camp (C) def. Dena Pyevich 8-0; Lacy Pickney (C) def. Abby Harrington 8-5; Mackenzie Lange (C) def. Sydney Stout 8-5; Kylie Housenga (C) def. Maddie Makoben 8-0

Doubles -- Ki. Housenga/Green (C) def. Kennedy/Christensen 8-2; Camp/Pickney (C) def.  Pyevich/Harrington 8-0; Lange/Kylie Housenga (C) def. Stout/Makoben 8-4

