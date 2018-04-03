Boys soccer
MAC schedule
Tuesday's matches
Muscatine 5, Davenport West 1
Pleasant Valley 1, Burlington 0
North Scott 3, Clinton 0
Bettendorf 4, Davenport North 0
Today's match
Assumption at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.
Bettendorf 4, Davenport North 0
Halftime — Bettendorf 2, Davenport North 0. Scoring — Bett, Blake Rollinger (George Elias assist), 10th minute. Bett, Justin Wehr (unassisted), 29th minute. Bett, Dustin Harris (unassisted), 69th minute. Bett, Sam Schluensen (Harris assist), 79th minute. Shots on goal — Davenport North 4, Bettendorf 15. Corner kicks — Davenport North 0, Bettendorf 10. Saves — DN, Donovan Weaver 11; Bett, Micah Poole 4.
Records — Davenport North 0-2, 0-1; Bettendorf 3-0, 1-0.
Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Tuesday's matches
Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0
Muscatine 13, Davenport West 0
North Scott 4, Clinton 0
Bettendorf at Davenport North, ppd.
Today's match
Assumption at Davenport Central, 5:30 p.m.
Western Big Six
Tuesday's matches
Moline 5, Alleman 0
Rock Island 6, Galesburg 0
Quincy at United Township, ppd.
Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0
Halftime score -- PV 1, City High 0. Goals -- Rory Donahue (from Grace Necker), 5th minute; Gretchen Strobbe (unassisted), 56th minute. Shots on goal -- PV 10, City High 0. Saves -- PV (Jenna Ruccolo 0); City High (Naomi Meurice 8).
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 1-0; Iowa City High 0-1
Moline 5, Alleman 0
Halftime score -- Moline 1, Alleman 0. Goals -- L. Gomez (unassisted), 16th minute; L. Glackin (unassisted), 50th minute; S. Cramer (unassisted), 56th minute; K. Rangel (unassisted), 62nd minute; Rangel (unassisted) 73rd minute. Saves -- Alleman 19, Moline 10. Corner kicks -- Alleman 2, Moline 2.
Team records -- Alleman 2-4-0, 0-1-0
Girls tennis
Clinton 8, Bettendorf 1
Singles -- Kiersten Housenga (C) def. Lydia Kennedy 8-0; Mya Christensen (B) def. Kaitlyn Green 8-5; Kaylee Camp (C) def. Dena Pyevich 8-0; Lacy Pickney (C) def. Abby Harrington 8-5; Mackenzie Lange (C) def. Sydney Stout 8-5; Kylie Housenga (C) def. Maddie Makoben 8-0
Doubles -- Ki. Housenga/Green (C) def. Kennedy/Christensen 8-2; Camp/Pickney (C) def. Pyevich/Harrington 8-0; Lange/Kylie Housenga (C) def. Stout/Makoben 8-4
