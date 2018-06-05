Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;3;1;8;1

Davenport West;;3;1;6;2

Assumption;;3;1;9;3

Davenport Central;;2;2;7;4

Pleasant Valley;;2;2;6;7

Muscatine;;2;2;2;7

Davenport North;;1;2;4;5

Bettendorf;;1;2;2;6

Clinton;;1;3;4;5

Burlington;;1;3;4;7

Tuesday's scores

Cedar Rapids Prairie 15, Muscatine 1 (5 inn.)

Dubuque Hempstead at Clinton, late

Today's games

Dubuque Senior at Davenport North (DH), 5 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Washington at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Davenport West, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Prairie 15, Muscatine 1

Muscatine;000;10;--;1;1;1

Cedar Rapids Prairie;15;16;1

WP -- Clayton Hromidko. Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids Prairie, Levi Usher 3, Griffen Clark 3, Mason Hook 2, Jaylynn Smith 2. 2B -- Muscatine, Cooper Zeck; Cedar Rapids Prairie, Mason Hook, Clark, Ryan Kilpatrick, Usher, Blake Wheeler. HR -- Cedar Rapids Prairie, Harrison Cook. RBI -- Muscatine, Joey Maritnez; Cedar Rapids Prairie, Griffen Clark 3, Usher 2, Cook 2, Kane 2, Ryan Kilpatrick, Zak Zahner, Logan Burg.

Late Monday

Marquette 15-6, Central City 3-5

First game

Marquette;272;004;--;15;14;4

Central City;010;200;--;3;4;2

WP -- Will Draus. Two or more hits -- Marquette, Blayne Banowetz 3, Nate Brinker, Danny Koos. 2B -- Marquette, Banowetz, N. Brinker, Draus, Alec Schwager. 3B -- Central City, Trey Holub. HR -- Marquette, Banowetz. RBI -- Marquette, Banowetz 3, Koos 2, Brinker 2; Central City, Hunter Rickels 2. 

Second game

Central City;014;010;--;5;4;4

Marquette;272;000;--;6;10;1

WP -- Blayne Banowetz. Two or more hits -- Central City, Keegan Kula; Marquette, Nate Brinker 3, Will Draus, Alec Shwager, Matt Brinker. 2B -- Central City, Kula; Marquette, Ethan Pfiffner. 

Records -- Marquette 2-3, 2-2

Northeast 5-18, North Cedar 1-6

First game

Northeast;200;030;0;--;5;5;0

North Cedar;000;010;0;--;1;3;2

WP -- Tristen Daniels. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Daniels, Connor Bodman. 2B -- Northeast, Bodman. RBI -- Northeast, Daniels, Bodman; North Cedar, James Garner.

Second game

Northeast;100;24(11);0;--;18;15;1

North Cedar;130;011;X;--;6;6;5

WP -- Joe Condon. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Matt French 3, Tristen Daniels 3, Connor Bodman 3, Caleb Howe, Cade Hughes; North Cedar, Tadan Lange. 2B -- Northeast, French, Bodman, Logan Stevenson; North Cedar, Lange, Ethan Sahr. HR -- Northeast, Tristen Daniels. RBI -- Northeast, Bodman 5, L. Stevenson 3, Daniels 2, French, Cade Hughes, Kael Parson.

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Burlington;;6;0;15;0

Pleasant Valley;;5;1;8;5

Assumption;;4;2;13;2

North Scott;;4;2;11;3

Muscatine;;4;2;9;3

Bettendorf;;3;2;9;4

Davenport West;;2;4;7;5

Davenport North;;1;4;1;6

Davenport Central;;0;6;2;8

Clinton;;0;6;0;9

Tuesday's scores

Assumption 12-14, Central DeWitt 2-0

Burlington 11, Fort Madison 1

Today's games

Iowa City High at Davenport North (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Northeast at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa area

Tuesday's scores

Camanche 6, Tipton 0

Durant 3, Bellevue 2

Lisbon 20-11, Bellevue Marquette 5-0

West Liberty 11, Cascade 2

Highland 14, Columbus Community 0

Lone Tree 3, Wapello 1

Louisa-Muscatine 6, Pekin 3

West Liberty;006;002;30;--;11;17;1

Cascade;000;002;0X;--;2;7;1

WP -- Hailey Hannan. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Macy Akers 4, Breana Thurness 4, Austyn Crees 3, Sailor Hall; Cascade, Tonya Menke 3. 2B -- West Liberty, Hall, Janey Gingerich, Crees. RBI -- West Liberty, Crees 3, Akers 2, Hall 2, Breana Thurness 2, Brittney Harned, Gingerich.

LATE MONDAY

Muscatine 11-11, Davenport Central 0-4

First game

Muscatine;231;41;--;11;11;0

Dav. Central;000;00;--;0;4;3

WP -- Carrie Nelson. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Brittni Lloyd, Morgan Hogenson, Emily Nietzel. 2B -- Muscatine, Hogenson, Nietzel. HR -- Muscatine, Catie Cole, Nietzel. RBI -- Muscatine, Hogenson 4, Cole 2, Nietzel 2, Kaylynn Salyars. 

Second game

Muscatine;231;410;0;--;11;12;1

Dav. Central;000;301;0;--;4;2;3

WP -- Ragan Carey. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Brittni Lloyd, Morgan Hogenson, Catie Cole, Emily Nietzel, Kaylynn Salars. 2B -- Muscatine, Hogenson, Cole, Kate Nelson. HR -- Muscatine, Cole. RBI -- Muscatine, Hogenson, Cole, Nelson, Salyars, Haley Jarrett.

North Scott 9-5, Clinton 0-2

First game

Clinton;000;000;0;--;0;3;3

North Scott;221;022;X;--;9;10;0

WP -- Newman. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Moeller 3, Anderson, Roberston. 2B -- North Scott, Lee. HR -- North Scott, Moeller, Lee, Newman, Anderson, Cheek, Roberston. RBI -- North Scott, Roberston 3, Moeller 2, Lee 2, Newman 2. 

Second game 

Clinton;011;000;0;--;2;5;3

North Scott;021;200;X;--;5;6;1

WP -- Lewis. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Madison Meggenberg, Lauren Brennan; North Scott, Moeller. 2B -- North Scott, Corson. RBI -- Clinton, Brennan; North Scott, Corson 3, Lee, Newman.

Bettendorf 8-5, Davenport West 5-1

First game

Bettendorf;010;023;2;--;8;11

Dav. West;131;000;0;--;5;6

WP -- Emilie Gist. LP -- Erica Ralfs. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Anna Forari 3, Erin Hatch, Kylie Wroblewski, Jess Wells; West, Jayme Finn. 2B -- Bettendorf, Wroblewski. HR -- Bettendorf, Hatch; West, Finn. RBI -- Bettendorf, Hatch 4, Wells 2, Maggie Erpelding, Emma Dennison; West, Finn 3, Ralfs.

Second game

Bettendorf;102;002;0;--;5;8

Dav. West;000;100;0;--;1;3

WP -- Madison Temple. LP -- Kaylie Caldwell. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Erin Hatch. 2B -- West, Emma Lee. HR -- Bettendorf, Alexis Mulvehill; West, Erica Ralfs. RBI -- Bettendorf, Hatch 2, Mulvehill, Emma Dennison, Sophia DelVecchio; West, Ralfs.

Central City 13-10, Marquette 1-0

First game

Marquette;100;0;--;1;3;5

Central City;534;1;--;13;9;2

WP -- Reid. Two or more hits -- Central City, Mariam Blackmore, Hannah Patton, Madison Tritle. 2B -- Central City, Blackmore 2, Jacklyn Whitson, Patton. RBI -- Central City, Blackmore 3, Lacey Hennick 3, Whitson 2, Tritle, Fleming. 

Second game

Marquette;000;00;--;0;2;9

Central City;015;13;--;10;9;0

WP -- Leeah Weber. Two or more hits -- Central City, Hannah Patton, Lillie Kramer. 2B -- Central City, Mariam Blackmore. RBI -- Central City, Kramer 2, Reid, Blackmore, Patton, Jacklyn Whitson. 

Northeast 17-19, North Cedar 2-2

First game

Northeast;230;20(10);0;--;17;14;1

North Cedar;001;010;X;--;2;3;1

WP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen 3, Casidy Dondiego 3, Neveah Hildebrandt, Claire Abbott; North Cedar, Alyssa Barnhart. 2B -- Northeast, Mangelsen 2. 3B -- Northeast, Hildebrandt. RBI -- Northeast, Hildebrandt 4, Abbott 4, Ehlers 2, Mangelsen 2, Dondiego 2, Makenna McDonald, Valerie Spooner; North Cedar, Alyssa Barnhart.

Second game

Northeast;298;0;--;19;15;1

North Cedar;110;X;--;2;4;1

WP -- Kendall Smith. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen 3, Alexis Ehlers, Neveah Hildebrandt, Casidy Dondiego, Natalie Spooner. 2B -- Northeast, Valerie Spooner, Audrey Morris, Mangelsen; North Cedar, Kendall Smith. RBI -- Northeast, Ehlers 3, Mangelsen 3, Hildebrandt 2, N. Spooner 2, V. Spooner 2, Dondiego, Morris, Makenna McDonald; Kate Jackson, Carly Meier.

Durant 8-11, West Liberty 3-2

First game

Durant;010;300;40;--;8;14;0

West Liberty;210;000;0X;--;3;5;3

WP -- Kamryn Meyer. Two or more hits -- Durant, Jalyn Bullard 3, Hannah Happ 3, Kira Schult, Mallory Warner, Jada Rock; West Liberty, Austyn Crees. 2B -- Durant, Rock, Bullard, Warner, Happ; West Liberty, Crees. 2B -- West Liberty, Crees. RBI -- Durant, Happ 2, Warner 2, Bullard, Rock; West Liberty, Crees 2. 

Second game

Durant;062;010;20;--;11;13;1

West Liberty;200;000;0X;--;2;9;4

Two or more hits -- Durant, Ruby Kappeler 3, Mallory Warner 3, Jalyn Bullard; West Liberty, Haylee Lehman, Macy Akers, Brittney Harned. 2B -- Durant, Warner. RBI -- Durant, Happ 4, Kappeler 3, Kamryn Meyer 2, Kira Schult, Jada Rock.

Girls soccer

Iowa state tournament

At Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Thursday's matches

Class 1A

Assumption (15-2) vs. North Polk (14-5), 11 a.m.

Columbus Catholic (12-5) vs. Center Point-Urbana (16-4), 11:15 a.m.

Gilbert (15-2) vs. Bishop Heelan (11-7), 11:30 a.m.

Nevada (15-4) vs. Iowa City Regina (10-7), 11:45 a.m.

Class 2A

Lewis Central (15-3) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (10-6), 1:30 p.m.

Norwalk (14-3) vs. Spencer (16-3), 1:45 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock (18-0) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (12-4), 2 p.m.

Pella (13-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-6), 2:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Ankeny Centennial (17-2) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (13-6), 4 p.m.

Waukee (13-4) vs. Pleasant Valley (15-2), 4:15 p.m.

Ankeny (17-2) vs. Linn-Mar (14-5), 4:30 p.m.

West Des Moines Valley (16-2) vs. Dowling Catholic (12-4), 4:45 p.m.

