Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Tuesday's results
Davenport Central at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Bettendorf 2, Assumption 1
Today's matches
Assumption at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Dunlap sectional
Tuesday's results
Dunlap 4, Dixon 3
Peoria Notre Dame 3, Geneseo 0
Friday's match
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Dunlap, 5:30 p.m.
Bettendorf 2, Assumption 1
Halftime score -- Bettendorf 2, Assumption 1. Goals -- Audrey Whitaker (B) from Olivia Lewis, 17th minute; Jaylen Cangas (B) penalty kick; Livy Lansing (DA) from Sam Scodeller, 29th minute. Shots -- Assumption 11, Bettendorf 9. Saves -- Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 5); Bettendorf (Justine Pearson 8). Corner kicks -- Assumption 2, Bettendorf 0. Fouls -- Assumption 7, Bettendorf 15. Yellow cards -- Bettendorf (Olivia Lewis, Alli Whitaker).
Team records -- Assumption 10-2, 7-1; Bettendorf 12-4, 7-1
Boys soccer
Iowa substate pairings
Class 3A substate 4
Today's matches
West at Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.
Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's match
Substate final at Bettendorf, noon
Class 3A substate 5
Today's matches
Muscatine at Ottumwa, 5 p.m.
Linn-Mar vs. Iowa City High at University of Iowa Soccer Complex, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's match
Substate final at University of Iowa Soccer Complex, noon
Class 2A substate 4
Today's matches
Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.
Central DeWitt at Center Point-Urbana, 5 p.m.
Saturday's match
Substate final at Cedar Rapids Xavier, noon
Class 1A substate
Today's matches
at St. Vincent Athletic Complex
Dubuque Wahlert vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.
West Liberty vs. Assumption, 7 p.m.
Saturday's match
Substate final at St. Vincent Athletic Complex, noon
Baseball
Tuesdays MAC Scores
Assumption 8-8, Mt. Pleasant 6-7
Clinton 4, Dubuque Senior 3
Iowa City West 11, Bettendorf 1
North Scott 7, Beckman 3
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Fulton sectional
Today's games
West Carroll vs. Alleman, 4 p.m.
Spring Valley Hall vs. North Boone, 6 p.m.
Saturday's games
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Sherrard sectional
Today's games
Illini West vs. Elmwood-Brimfield, 4:30 p.m.
Eureka vs. Orion, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Geneseo regional
Today's games
Geneseo vs. Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.
Limestone vs. Galesburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Danville regional
Tuesday's results
Moline 8, Danville 4
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Minooka 2
Saturday's game
Moline vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais,1 p.m.
Normal Community regional
Tuesday's result
Pekin 9, United Township 0
Today's game
Pekin vs. Normal Community West, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Normal Community vs. Rock Island, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Moline 8, Danville 4
Danville;103;000;0;--;4;6;2
Moline;101;600;x;--;8;6;3
Stipp, Spicer, Plummer; Jordan Benson, Carter Schierbrock. WP – Schierbrock. LP – Stipp. Two or more hits – Danville, Spicer; Moline, Eric Maffie. 2B – Danville, Plummer; Moline, Noah Sebben, Maffie. 3B – Danville, Spicer 2; Moline, Maffie. RBI – Danville, Spicer 2; Moline, Maffie 3, Parks, Michna, Monroe, Drobushevich.
Pekin 9, UT 0
United Township;000;000;0--0;3;3
Pekin;150;003;x--9;9;1
WP -- Swift. LP -- Dalton Kottmer. Two or more hits -- Pekin, Russell 3, Pogioli 3; 2B -- Pekin, Russell, Coryell; Two or more RBIs -- Pekin, Pogioli 3, Russell.
Assumption 8-8, Mt. Pleasant 6-7
First Game
Assumption;010;070;0;--;8;6;3
Mt. Pleasant;000;330;0;--;6;7;3
Nick Gotilla, Adam Metivier; Nik Coble, Jaxon Hoyle. WP – Gotilla. LP – Coble. Two or more hits – Mt. Pleasant, Cooper Huckabone. 2B – Assumption, Gotilla; Mt. Pleasant, Huckabone, Trace White. RBI – Assumption, Gotilla 2, Metivier, Ryan Wohlers, Daniel Powers, Donovan Juarez, Seth Adrian, Jayson Willers.
Second Game
Assumption;013;400;0;--;8;14;4
Mt. Pleasant;000;105;1;--;7;7;1
Julien Broderson, Jaxen Minkalis (5), Seth Schneiderman (6), Seth Adrain (6); Jordan Magnani, Trace White (5). WP – Broderson. LP – Magnani. Two or more hits – Assumption, Adrian 3, Nick Gotilla, Jayson Willers, Brandon Schlicting, Noah Weiman; Mt. Pleasant, Cooper Huckabone 3. 2B – Mt. Pleasant, Huckabone, Magnani. 3B – Assumption, Schlicting. HR – Mt. Pleasant, Caleb Potts. RBI – Assumption, Donovan Juarez 3, Adrian 3, Wohlers, Schlicting; Mt. Pleasant, Huckabone 2, Potts.
Monday's late results
Pleasant Valley 4-12, Dubuque Senior 3-4
First game
Senior;120;000;0;–;3;5;3
Pl. Valley;310;000;x;--;4;5;2
WP – Christopherson. LP – Oberfoell. Two or more hits – Senior, Link; PV, Young. 2B – Senior, Henry. RBI – Senior, Link, Henry, Millius; PV, McDermott, Adams, Crawford. Young.
Second game
Senior;400;000;0;--;4;6;3
PV;001;019;x;--;12;8;1
WP – Slavens. LP – Casey. Two or more hits – Senior, Pupper; PV, Lindmark. 2B – Senior, Deardorff. RBI – Senior, Deardorff 2, Link, Casey. PV – Kipper 3, Nau, Lindmark, Slavens, Crawford, Young, Hoskins, Rivera.
Records — PV 2-0, Senior 0-2.
Assumption 7, Moline 6
Moline;200;000;4;--;6;5;2
Assumption;213;100;x;--7;13;2
Jake Nitzel, Phil Moyer, Landon Thiele; Ryan Wohlers, Jayson Willers. WP – Wohlers. LP – Nitzel. Two or more hits – Moline, Noah Sebben 3; Assumption, Donavan Juarez 3, Nick Gotilla 3, Brandon Schlicting. 2B – Assumption, Sebben, Juarez. 3B – Assumption, Sebben. RBI – Moline, Sebben 3, Dan Anderson; Assumption, Gotilla, Willers, Daniel Powers, Wohlers, Schlicting, Noah Weiman.
Softball
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Farmington sectional
Tuesday's result
Rockridge 9, Beardstown 0
Today's game
Illini West vs. Elmwood-Brimfield, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Oregon sectional
Tuesday's results
St. Bede 9, Fulton 6
Mendota 11, Byron 0
Saturday's game
St. Bede vs. Mendota, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Dunlap regional
Tuesday's result
Galesburg 15, Peoria Richwoods 0
Today's games
Galesburg vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Alleman vs. Dunlap, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Pontiac regional
Tuesday's result
Metamora 6, Streator 0
Wednesday's games
Metamora vs. Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.
Geneseo vs. Illinois Valley Central, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Moline regional
Tuesday's result
Rock Island 10, Quincy 0
Today's game
Moline vs. United Township, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Rockridge 9, Beardstown 0
Rockridge;000;045;0;--;9;11;0
Beardstown;000;000;0;--;0;4;2
WP – Preston. LP – A. Dour. Two or more hits – Rockridge, G. Preston, Dehner, Garrett, Bisland. 2B – Rockridge, G. Preston, Bisland, Irwin. RBI – Dehner 3, Garrett 2, Redlinger 2, Bisland.
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Columbus Junction 0
Louisa-Muscatine;741;--;12;10;1
Columbus Junction;000;--;0;2;7
Hailey Sanders; Hamilton, Milder (1). WP – Sanders. LP – Hamilton. Two or more hits – Louisa-Muscatine, Madi Mashek, Hailey Sanders, Katie Hearn, Mae Cox. 2B – Louisa-Muscatine, Sanders. RBI – Sanders 2, Cox 2, Mallory Hohenadel, Katie Koppe, Isabelle True.
Bellevue 7, Marquette 0
Marquette;000;000;0--;0;1;4
Bellevue;002;014;x;--;7;9;0
Sunny North; Grace Tath. WP –Tath. LP – North. Two or more hits – Bellevue, Rebecca Schroeder 3, Tath 2. 2B – Bellevue, Schroeder 2. 3B – Bellevue, Ashley Nemmers. RBI -- Bellevue, Schroeder 3, Tath 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.