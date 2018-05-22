Girls soccer

MAC schedule

Tuesday's results

Davenport Central at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Bettendorf 2, Assumption 1

Today's matches

Assumption at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

Dunlap sectional

Tuesday's results

Dunlap 4, Dixon 3

Peoria Notre Dame 3, Geneseo 0

Friday's match

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Dunlap, 5:30 p.m.

Bettendorf 2, Assumption 1

Halftime score -- Bettendorf 2, Assumption 1. Goals -- Audrey Whitaker (B) from Olivia Lewis, 17th minute; Jaylen Cangas (B) penalty kick; Livy Lansing (DA) from Sam Scodeller, 29th minute. Shots -- Assumption 11, Bettendorf 9. Saves -- Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 5); Bettendorf (Justine Pearson 8). Corner kicks -- Assumption 2, Bettendorf 0. Fouls -- Assumption 7, Bettendorf 15. Yellow cards -- Bettendorf (Olivia Lewis, Alli Whitaker).

Team records -- Assumption 10-2, 7-1; Bettendorf 12-4, 7-1

Boys soccer

Iowa substate pairings

Class 3A substate 4

Today's matches

West at Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's match

Substate final at Bettendorf, noon

Class 3A substate 5

Today's matches

Muscatine at Ottumwa, 5 p.m.

Linn-Mar vs. Iowa City High at University of Iowa Soccer Complex, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's match

Substate final at University of Iowa Soccer Complex, noon

Class 2A substate 4

Today's matches

Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.

Central DeWitt at Center Point-Urbana, 5 p.m.

Saturday's match

Substate final at Cedar Rapids Xavier, noon

Class 1A substate

Today's matches

at St. Vincent Athletic Complex

Dubuque Wahlert vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.

West Liberty vs. Assumption, 7 p.m.

Saturday's match

Substate final at St. Vincent Athletic Complex, noon

Baseball

Tuesdays MAC Scores

Assumption 8-8, Mt. Pleasant 6-7

Clinton 4, Dubuque Senior 3

Iowa City West 11, Bettendorf 1

North Scott 7, Beckman 3

Illinois postseason

Class 2A 

Fulton sectional

Today's games

West Carroll vs. Alleman, 4 p.m.

Spring Valley Hall vs. North Boone, 6 p.m.

Saturday's games

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Sherrard sectional

Today's games

Illini West vs. Elmwood-Brimfield, 4:30 p.m.

Eureka vs. Orion, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Geneseo regional

Today's games

Geneseo vs. Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.

Limestone vs. Galesburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Danville regional

Tuesday's results

Moline 8, Danville 4

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Minooka 2

Saturday's game

Moline vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais,1 p.m.

Normal Community regional

Tuesday's result

Pekin 9, United Township 0

Today's game

Pekin vs. Normal Community West, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

Normal Community vs. Rock Island, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Moline 8, Danville 4

Danville;103;000;0;--;4;6;2

Moline;101;600;x;--;8;6;3

Stipp, Spicer, Plummer; Jordan Benson, Carter Schierbrock. WP – Schierbrock. LP – Stipp. Two or more hits – Danville, Spicer; Moline, Eric Maffie. 2B – Danville, Plummer; Moline, Noah Sebben, Maffie. 3B – Danville, Spicer 2; Moline, Maffie. RBI – Danville, Spicer 2; Moline, Maffie 3, Parks, Michna, Monroe, Drobushevich.

Pekin 9, UT 0

United Township;000;000;0--0;3;3

Pekin;150;003;x--9;9;1

WP -- Swift. LP -- Dalton Kottmer. Two or more hits -- Pekin, Russell 3, Pogioli 3; 2B -- Pekin, Russell, Coryell; Two or more RBIs -- Pekin, Pogioli 3, Russell.

Assumption 8-8, Mt. Pleasant 6-7

First Game

Assumption;010;070;0;--;8;6;3

Mt. Pleasant;000;330;0;--;6;7;3

Nick Gotilla, Adam Metivier; Nik Coble, Jaxon Hoyle. WP – Gotilla. LP – Coble. Two or more hits – Mt. Pleasant, Cooper Huckabone. 2B – Assumption, Gotilla; Mt. Pleasant, Huckabone, Trace White. RBI – Assumption, Gotilla 2, Metivier, Ryan Wohlers, Daniel Powers, Donovan Juarez, Seth Adrian, Jayson Willers.

Second Game

Assumption;013;400;0;--;8;14;4

Mt. Pleasant;000;105;1;--;7;7;1

Julien Broderson, Jaxen Minkalis (5), Seth Schneiderman (6), Seth Adrain (6); Jordan Magnani, Trace White (5). WP – Broderson. LP – Magnani. Two or more hits – Assumption, Adrian 3, Nick Gotilla, Jayson Willers, Brandon Schlicting, Noah Weiman; Mt. Pleasant, Cooper Huckabone 3. 2B – Mt. Pleasant, Huckabone, Magnani. 3B – Assumption, Schlicting. HR – Mt. Pleasant, Caleb Potts. RBI – Assumption, Donovan Juarez 3, Adrian 3, Wohlers, Schlicting; Mt. Pleasant, Huckabone 2, Potts.

Monday's late results

Pleasant Valley 4-12, Dubuque Senior 3-4

First game

Senior;120;000;0;–;3;5;3

Pl. Valley;310;000;x;--;4;5;2

WP – Christopherson. LP – Oberfoell. Two or more hits – Senior, Link; PV, Young. 2B – Senior, Henry. RBI – Senior, Link, Henry, Millius; PV, McDermott, Adams, Crawford. Young.

Second game

Senior;400;000;0;--;4;6;3

PV;001;019;x;--;12;8;1

WP – Slavens. LP – Casey. Two or more hits – Senior, Pupper; PV, Lindmark. 2B – Senior, Deardorff. RBI – Senior, Deardorff 2, Link, Casey. PV – Kipper 3, Nau, Lindmark, Slavens, Crawford, Young, Hoskins, Rivera.

Records — PV 2-0, Senior 0-2.

Assumption 7, Moline 6

Moline;200;000;4;--;6;5;2

Assumption;213;100;x;--7;13;2

Jake Nitzel, Phil Moyer, Landon Thiele; Ryan Wohlers, Jayson Willers. WP – Wohlers. LP – Nitzel. Two or more hits – Moline, Noah Sebben 3; Assumption, Donavan Juarez 3, Nick Gotilla 3, Brandon Schlicting. 2B – Assumption, Sebben, Juarez. 3B – Assumption, Sebben. RBI – Moline, Sebben 3, Dan Anderson; Assumption, Gotilla, Willers, Daniel Powers, Wohlers, Schlicting, Noah Weiman.

Softball

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

Farmington sectional

Tuesday's result

Rockridge 9, Beardstown 0

Today's game

Illini West vs. Elmwood-Brimfield, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Oregon sectional

Tuesday's results

St. Bede 9, Fulton 6

Mendota 11, Byron 0

Saturday's game

St. Bede vs. Mendota, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Dunlap regional

Tuesday's result

Galesburg 15, Peoria Richwoods 0

Today's games

Galesburg vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

Alleman vs. Dunlap, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Pontiac regional

Tuesday's result

Metamora 6, Streator 0

Wednesday's games

Metamora vs. Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

Geneseo vs. Illinois Valley Central, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Moline regional

Tuesday's result

Rock Island 10, Quincy 0

Today's game

Moline vs. United Township, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Rockridge 9, Beardstown 0

Rockridge;000;045;0;--;9;11;0

Beardstown;000;000;0;--;0;4;2

WP – Preston. LP – A. Dour. Two or more hits – Rockridge, G. Preston, Dehner, Garrett, Bisland. 2B – Rockridge, G. Preston, Bisland, Irwin. RBI – Dehner 3, Garrett 2, Redlinger 2, Bisland.

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Columbus Junction 0

Louisa-Muscatine;741;--;12;10;1

Columbus Junction;000;--;0;2;7

Hailey Sanders; Hamilton, Milder (1). WP – Sanders. LP – Hamilton. Two or more hits – Louisa-Muscatine, Madi Mashek, Hailey Sanders, Katie Hearn, Mae Cox. 2B – Louisa-Muscatine, Sanders. RBI – Sanders 2, Cox 2, Mallory Hohenadel, Katie Koppe, Isabelle True.

Bellevue 7, Marquette 0

Marquette;000;000;0--;0;1;4

Bellevue;002;014;x;--;7;9;0

Sunny North; Grace Tath. WP –Tath. LP – North. Two or more hits – Bellevue, Rebecca Schroeder 3, Tath 2. 2B – Bellevue, Schroeder 2. 3B – Bellevue, Ashley Nemmers. RBI -- Bellevue, Schroeder 3, Tath 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments