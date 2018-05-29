Girls golf
Iowa state tournament
Class 1A
at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown
Teams -- 1. New London 367; 2. Iowa Valley 269; 3. Bishop Garrigan 382; 4. BCLUW 387; 5. Akron-Westfield 389; 6. Woodbury Central 394; 7. East Buchanan 396; 8. Griswold 397; 9. Hinton 410; 10. Edgewood-Colesburg 426
Individual scores -- 1. Casey Noble (New London) 77; T2. Courtney Olson (Clayton Ridge), Abbey Schafer (Mount Ayr) 80; 4. Caleigh Smith (Iowa Valley) 81; 5. Jaden Schweinefus (South Winneshiek) 82; 19. Nicole Zeimet (Easton Valley) 92
Class 2A
at Lake Panorama, Panora
Teams -- 1. Van Meter 367; 2. New Hampton 375; 3. Okoboji 378; 4. Unity Christian 386; 5. Columbus Catholic 389; 6. Alta-Aurelia 393; 7. Williamsburg 395; 8. Kuemper Catholic 402; 9. Roland-Story 408; 10. Monticello 425
Individual scores -- 1. Morgan Weber (Dike-New Hartford) 75; 2. Annika Patton (Alta-Aurelia) 78; 3. Bailee Frayne (Gamer-Hayfield-Ventura) 79; 4. Kylie Carey (Van Meter) 81; T5. Hannah Butler (Okoboji), Allison Nuss (New Hampton) 82; 49. Alli Nash (Tipton) 105
Class 3A
at Coldwater Links, Ames
Teams -- 1. Washington 334; 2. Gilbert 339; 3. Creston 346; 4. Dubuque Wahlert 350; 5. Grinnell 255; 6. Clear Lake 374; 7. Centerville 383; 8. Carroll 384; 9. Maquoketa 385; 10. MOC-Floyd Valley 402
Individual scores -- 1. Britta Snyder (Gilbert) 70; 2. Anna Nacos (Washington) 75; 3. Anna Jensen (Dubuque Wahlert) 76; 4. Alyssa Ginther (Atlantic) 79; T5. Katie Jenkins (Gilbert), Rachel Tandy (Vinton-Shellsburg) 80; 16. Olivia Leinart (Assumption) 84
Maquoketa -- Taylor Thede 89, Carlene Paul 93, Hannah Gilson 99, Gabby Ihrig 104
Class 4A
at Elmwood Country Club, Marshalltown
Teams -- 1. Waukee 335; 2. WDM Valley 360; T3. Johnston, Linn-Mar 368; 5. Cedar Falls 369; 6. Dubuque Senior 379; 7. Bettendorf 385; 8. Akeny Centennial 389; 9. Dubuque Hempstead 404; 10. Southeast Polk 408
Individual scores -- 1. Brooke Boardman (Waukee) 75; 2. Abbie Gault (Johnston) 81; 3. Paige Hoffman (WDM Valley) 82; T4. Abby Marting (Dubuque Senior), Grace Gallagher (Waukee) 85; 14. Paige Miller (Muscatine) 89; 76. Ingrid Hofmann (Pleasant Valley) 118
Bettendorf -- Sarah Ostrom 94, Natalie Stine 95, Gracie Hart 97, Madison Wischmann 99
Boys soccer
All-MAC teams
First team
Forwards -- Trent Fitzpatrick, sr., Assumption; Brennen Lemke, sr., Clinton; Bobby Nikolopoulos, jr., Central; Dustin Harris, sr., Bettendorf
Midfielders -- Isaac Ward, sr., Pleasant Valley; Sam Moore, sr., Assumption; Luke Hummel, jr., Central; Blake Rollinger, sr., Bettendorf
Defenders -- Brant Mueller, sr., Bettendorf; Antonio Melendez, sr., Muscatine; Anthony Pena, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jon Bassier, sr., Assumption
Goalkeeper -- Kobe Vasquez, sr., Muscatine
Second team
Forwards -- Dylan Belk, sr., North Scott
Midfielders -- Caleb Stivers, sr., Pleasant Valley; Eduardo Gonzalez, sr., Central; Zach Elias, sr., Bettendorf; Joey Parker, sr., Bettendorf; Augustine Rosas, sr., Assumption
Defenders -- Alex McLeland, jr., Central; Alex Rosas, sr., West; Joshua Hutton, sr., Muscatine; Alex Kopp, sr., North; Jack Roemer, fr., Pleasant Valley
Goalkeeper -- Gaige Ash, jr., Assumption
Honorable mention
Bettendorf: Dawson Gamble, sr.; Burlington: Brody Ertzinger, sr., Max Wiemann, sr.; Central: Joey Lantzky, sr., Michael Moran, so.; Clinton: Brayden Malone, sr.; North Scott: Caleb Rheingans, sr., Dallas Groves, sr., Chase Porter, fr., Travis Doty, sr., Colin Wiersema, jr.; West: Huy Tran, jr., Dalton Carstens, jr.
Coach of the year -- Jon Sandoval, Davenport West
All SEISC team
First team -- Felix Solis, Columbus; Kevin Rodriquez, Columbus; Sawyer Foster, Danville; Brandon Kincaid, Central Lee; Skylar Schau, Central Lee; Nathan Hine, Mediapolis; Hector Zepeda, Wapello; Jakob Anderson, Notre Dame; Sturgis Thorton, Notre Dame; Slater Gifford, Notre Dame; Adam Rauenbuehler, Holy Trinity; Isaiah Swantz, IMS; Cole Ours, IMS
Second team -- B.J. Rogers, Columbus; Avery Heston, Danville; Brady Hall, Danville; Kacey Davis, Central Lee; Trevor Petty, Central Lee; Shane Yaley, Mediapolis; Christopher Ewart, Wapello; Juan Barbosa, Notre Dame; Jordan Sosa, Highland; Cullen Klebe, Highland; Alec Mehmert, Holy Trinity; Aden Alfred, Holy Trinity; Mitchell Schmieder, IMS; Blake Bontrager, IMS
Local honorable mentions -- Angel Hernandez, Columbus; Triston Kouffaman, Columbus; Jacob Ewart, Wapello; Jackson Weyrick, Wapello
Girls soccer
IGHSAU regional pairings
Class 3A Region 6
Today's games
Indianola at Ankeny, 6 p.m.
Davenport Central at Muscatine, 6 p.m.
Monday's game
Regional final at Ankeny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 7
Today's games
Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Regional final at Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Today's games
Clinton at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.
Monday's game
Regional final, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Tuesday's results
North Scott 6, Central DeWitt 0
Burlington Notre Dame 4, Burlington 0
Monday's game
Burlington Notre Dame at North Scott, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Tuesday's results
Bellevue Marquette 7, Northeast 1
Assumption 13, Wapello 0
Holy Trinity 3, Columbus Junction 0
Mediapolis 2, West Liberty 1
Friday's games
Bellevue Marquette at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Mediapolis at Holy Trinity, 6 p.m.
Monday's game
Regional final, 6 p.m.
North Scott 6, Central DeWitt 0
Halftime score -- North Scott 3, Central DeWitt 0. Goals -- Faith Rains from Kaitlynn Ruwe, 2nd minute; Adelyn Carmody from Rylie Rucker, 4th minute; Chloe Engelkes from Rucker, 29th minute; Engelkes from Carmody, 48th minute; Helena Neill from Rachel Drechsler, 58th minute; Kamryn Luett, 72nd minute. Shots -- Central DeWitt 7, North Scott 16. Saves -- Central DeWitt (Taryn Sikkema 5); North Scott (Heather Hoeger 2). Offsides -- Central DeWitt 0, North Scott 1. Corner kicks -- Central DeWitt 4, North Scott 5. Fouls -- Central DeWitt 5, North Scott 18. Yellow cards -- North Scott (Helena Neill 2, Brooke Baldwin).
Team records -- Central DeWitt 11-7 (final); North Scott 12-6
Assumption 13, Wapello 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 13, Wapello 0. Goals -- Abbey Klosterman 1st minute; Carly King 1st minute; Livy Lansing 2nd minute; Elli Ivanic 3rd minute; Sully Kelly 4th minute; Sam Scodeller 5th minute; Autumn Kelly 7th minute; Anna Possehl 9th minute; Sam Scodeller 10th minute; Scodeller 11th minute; Assumption goal 13th minute; Assumption goal 19th minute. Saves -- Wapello (Sam Palma) 2, Assumption 0. Shots -- Wapello 2, Assumption 1. Corner kicks -- Wapello 0, Assumption 1. Offsides -- Wapello 0, Assumption 5.
Baseball
Assumption 10, IC Liberty 0
IC Liberty;000;000;--;0;4;0
Assumption;100;018;--;10;10;1
WP -- Cade Maras. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Ryan Wohlers, Nick Gotilla, Seth Adrian, Jeremy McIntosh. 2B -- Assumption, Gottilla, Adrian, Wohlers. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 3, Gotilla, Adrian, Daniel Powers, McIntosh, Adam Metivier.
Softball
Tuesday's scores
Mississippi Athletic
North Scott 21-8, Davenport Central 5-0
Davenport North 10-0, Pleasant Valley 9-12
Davenport West 14-14, Clinton 2-0
Assumption 3-6, Muscatine 1-4
Burlington 5-2, Bettendorf 4-1
Iowa area
Durant 10, Washington 0
Durant 9, Washington 1
Iowa City Regina 12, Bellevue 2 (6 inn.)
Louisa-Muscatine 7, IMS 0
Pekin 12, Columbus Community 2
Wapello 4, Winfield-Mount Union 1
Wilton 9, Monticello 6
North Scott 21-8, Davenport Central 5-0
First game
North Scott;200;(14)5;--;21;11;2
Central;102;20;--;5;10;9
Ashlynn Shannon, Kendal Newman (4) and Sam Lee. Cindy Gabriel-Flores, Bre Shorter (4), Amber Brewer (4) and Morgan Younkin. WP -- Shannon. LP -- Gabriel-Flores. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Abby Moeller 3, Brooke Kilburg, Taylor Robertson; Central, Morgan Fellner. 2B -- North Scott, Robertson, Drew Lewis; Central, Shorter, Aubrey Verdon. HR -- North Scott, Brooke Kilburg. RBI -- North Scott, B. Kilburg 4, Moeller 2, Ryann Cheek 2, Lee, Robertson, Lewis, Shannon; Central, Shorter 2, Fellner, Destiny Vanhecke, Verdon.
Second game
North Scott;001;124;0;--;8;7;0
Central;000;000;0;--;0;4;5
Ryann Cheek and Rachel Anderson. Destiny Vanhecke and Amber Brewer. WP -- Cheek. LP -- Vanhecke. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Shelby Schmidt 3, Sam Lee. 2B -- North Scott, Lee, Schmidt. RBI -- North Scott, Lee 2, Abby Moeller, Anderson, Schmidt, Delaney Kilburg.
Records -- North Scott 5-1, 2-0 MAC; Central 2-4, 0-2
Davenport North 10-0, Pleasant Valley 9-12
First game
North;310;150;0;--;10;11;0
PV;230;000;4;--;9;12;3
WP -- Cristal Baker. LP -- Christin Hartman. Two or more hits -- North, Maya Beasley, Jordan Burch; PV, Carli Spelhaug 3, Emily Wood, Bell Luebken. 2B -- North, Beasley, Molly Freeman; PV, Ellie Spelhaug. 3B -- PV, E. Spelhaug. HR -- North, McKenna Rebarcak; PV, Spelhaug, Peggy Klingler, Jessi Meyer. RBI -- North, Rebarcak 3, Beasley 2, Burch, Ivy Wilmington, Jennah Douglas; PV, C. Spelhaug 4, Alexia Lara, E. Spelhaug, Luebken, Klingler, Meyer.
Second game
North;000;--;0;0;2
PV;345;--;12;13;1
WP -- Ellie Spelhaug. LP -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- PV, E. Spelhaug 3, Emily Wood 3, Alexia Lara, Bell Luebken. 2B -- PV, E. Spelhaug, Luebken. 3B -- PV, Wood. RBI -- PV, E. Spelhaug 4, Kaitlyn Drish 3, Luepken 3, Lara.
Records -- Pleasant Valley 2-2, 1-1
Davenport West 14-14, Clinton 2-0
(West stats only)
First game
WP -- Caldwell. Two or more hits -- West, Ralfs 4, Finn 3. 2B -- Ralfs, Finn. HR -- West, Megan Weisrock.
Second game
WP -- S. Weisrock. Two or more hits -- West, Atkins 3, Ralfs 3. 2B -- Atkins. 3B -- Ralfs.
Illinois postseason
Class 3A
Washington sectional
Tuesday's results
Normal U-High 2, Alleman 1
Washington 2, Pontiac 1
Saturday's game
Normal U-High vs. Washington 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Pekin sectional
Tuesday's results
Rock Island 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
Edwardsville 3, Belleville East 0
Saturday's game
Rock Island vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 11 a.m.
Normal University 2, Alleman 1
Normal University;200;000;0;--;2;7;1
Alleman;000;100;0;--;1;4;0
Two or more hits -- Normal University, Bocher 2. 2B -- Normal University, Knight; Alleman, Baumann. HR -- Alleman, DeWitte. RBI -- Normal University, Bocher, O'Leary; Alleman, DeWitte.
Records -- Normal University 23-10, Alleman 24-8
Rock Island 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais;000;000;0;--;0;4;3
Rock Island;130;000;x;--;4;10;0
WP -- Ashley Peters (17-4); LP -- Evans. Two or more hits -- Rocky (Peters 3, Lauryn Stegall, Madison Michaels). 2B -- BB (E. Schriner). RBI -- Rocky (Delaney Kelley, Michaels).
Team records -- Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-12); Rock Island (27-5)
