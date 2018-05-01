Boys soccer

Tuesday's results

Assumption 5, Clinton 0

Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1

Today's match

Clinton at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.

Halftime score -- PV 1, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Anthony Pena (PV), 2nd minute; Tomas Elias (PV) from Isaac Ward, 44th minute; Blake Rollinger (B) from Joey Parker, 57th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 18, PV 7. Saves -- Bettendorf (Micah Poole 1); PV (Grant Aller 10). Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 7, PV 3. Fouls -- Bettendorf 14, PV 10. Yellow cards -- Bettendorf (Dawson Gamble, Parker Beck); PV (Reese Spangler, Brennan Sarver).

Team records -- Bettendorf 9-2, 5-1; Pleasant Valley 9-2, 6-1

Haltime – Assumption 1, Clinton 0. Goals – Trent Fitzpatrick (Sam Moore), 40th minute; Sam Moore (Nick Brogginni), 41st minute; Sam Moore (Augustine Rosas), 51st minute; Nick Brogginni (Trent Fitzpatrick), 59th minute; Trent Fitzpatrick (Unassisted), 73rd minute. Shots -- Assumption 31, Clinton 6. Corner Kicks -- Assumption 12, Clinton 0. Saves – Assumption, Gaige Ash 3; Clinton, Braydon Malone 10.

Records – Assumption (8-6, 5-2), Clinton (5-5, 2-3)

Girls soccer

Tuesday's results

Davenport North 2, Davenport West 0

Pleasant Valley 4, Bettendorf 1

Burlington at Davenport Central, late

Assumption 10, Clinton 0

Muscatine 1, North Scott 0 (PK)

Alleman 10, Galesburg 1

United Township 6, Rock Island 1

Moline 2, Quincy 1

Today's match

Iowa City High at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.

Halftime score -- Bettendorf 1, Pleasant Valley 1. Goals -- Grace Necker (PV), 7th minute; Olivia Lewis (Bett), 13th minute; Necker (PV), 55th minute; Rory Donahue (PV) from Ellie Scranton, 57th minute; Donahue (PV) from Regan Denny, 68th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 10, PV 15. Saves -- Bettendorf (Justine Pearson 7); PV (Jenna Ruccolo 5). Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 6, PV 2. Offsides -- Bettendorf 0, PV 3. Fouls -- Bettendorf 15, PV 11. Yellow cards -- Bettendorf (Elizabeth Park, Allison Whitaker)

Team records -- Bettendorf 7-2, 3-1; Pleasant Valley 9-1, 6-0

Muscatine 1, North Scott 0 (5-3 PK)

Penalty kick goals -- Muscatine 5 (Natalie Lingle, Tessa Kerr, Trinity Christy, Raelynn DeLeon, Vada Fridley); North Scott 3 (Brenna Kundel, Chloe Engelkes, Rachel Drechsler). Saves -- Muscatine 13 (Gracie Brossart), North Scott 2 (Heather Hoeger).

Records -- North Scott (7-4, 4-2), Muscatine (6-4, 2-3)

Moline 2, Quincy 1

Halftime score -- Quincy 0, Moline 0. Goals -- Addy Morrison (Quincy), 63rd minute; Karima Rangel (Moline), penalty kick, 66th minute; Rangel (Moline), 75th minute. Shots on goal -- Quincy 20, Moline 11. Keeper saves -- Quincy 9 (Ashley Boyer 9), Moline 10 (Morgan Hemmen 10). Corner kicks -- Quincy 3, Moline 4. Fouls -- Quincy 2, Moline 8. Yellow card -- Quincy (Coach Drinkheller).

Alleman 10, Galesburg 1

Halftime – Alleman 9, Galesburg 1. Goals – Galesburg, Megan Lingafelter (unassisted), 39th minute; Alleman, Kendall Wendt (Dora Cacari), 5th minute; Julia DeSmet (unassisted), 11th minute; Ella DeSmet (unassisted), 14th minute; Dora Cacari (Kendall Wendt), 15th minute; Arianna Raya (unassisted),, 16th minute; Dora Cacari (Arianna Raya), 17th minute; Ella DeSemt (Anka Snider), 19th minute; Madeline DeSutter (Julia DeSmet), 36th minute; Ella DeSmet (Julia DeSmet), 40th minute; Madi Snyder (Kendall Wright), 53rd minute. Saves – Galesburg, Bailey Carothers 12; Alleman, Megan Tanghe 0, Aidan Gorichek 0, Gianna JewHurst 0. Shots – Galesburg 1, Alleman 22. Corner kicks – Galesburg 0, Alleman 8.

Records – Galesburg (0-17-1), Alleman (6-7, 2-3)

United Township 6, Rock Island 1

Halftime score -- United Township 3, Rock Island 1. Goals -- RI: Kayla Garcia (unassisted), 9:00; UT: Ryleigh O’Brien (Alex Garcia), 10:00; UT: Madison Gordon (O’Brien), 15:00; UT: Jenna Fender (O’Brien), 31:00; UT: Gordon (O’Brien), 49:00; UT: Delainey Davila (Madison Meldrum), 58:00; UT: Gordon (unassisted), 59:00. Shots: UT 37, RI 6. Saves: RI (Mikayla DePover) 22, UT (Hannah Mirimanian) 3. Corners: RI 2, UT 10. Offsides: RI 1, UT 6.

Records -- RI 7-12, 1-4 Big 6; UT 10-7, 4-1 Big 6.

Girls tennis

Pleasant Valley 9, Davenport Central 0

Singles – Lily Feldman (PV) def. Laura Sitz, 6-1, 6-0; Roshni Pernmatcha (PV) def. Lily Chen, 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Nutt (PV) def. Alexis Huntley, 6-1, 6-0; Sophia Picchiotti (PV) def. Rylee McCrery, 6-0, 6-0; Aabha Joshi (PV) def. Molly Marsengill, 6-0, 6-0; Amanda Drobot (PV) def. Peyton Niebuhr, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles – Picchiotti/Joshi (PV) def. Sitz/Huntley, 1-6. 6-1, 8-0; Drobot/Ramya Subramaniam (PV) def. McCrery/Marsengill, 6-0, 6-3; Julia Hillman/Eesha Lawande )PV) def. Niebuhr/Kailey Johnson, 6-1, 6-1

Assumption 6, Camanche 3

Singles – Natalie Goble (Camanche) def. Sidney Johnson, 6-3, 6-3; Lauren Dilulio (Assumption) def. Lexi Hart, 6-1, 6-1; Caroline Bush (Assumption) def. Marly Bussa, 5-7. 7-5, 1-0(10-4); Maci Sloane (Camanche) def. Maggie Golderman, 6-2, 6-3; Julia Thomas (Assumption) def. Stef Burmahl, 6-1, 6-1; Catherine Hutchinson (Assumption) def. Maddie Michel, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles – Goble/Bussa (Camanche) def. Johnson/Bush, 7-5, 6-3; Dilulio/Thomas (Assumption) def. Hart/Burmahl, 6-3, 7-5; Golderman/Hutchinson (Assumption) def. Sloan/Michel, 7-5, 6-4

Davenport North 5, Muscatine 4

Singles -- Ellie Cahill (Mus) def. Kayla Cornett, 6-1, 6-0; Emma Maynard (Mus) def. Lauren Janecek, 6-4, 7-5; Alyssa Duran (North) def. Meghan Custis, 6-4, 6-1; Alex Sichterman (Mus) def. Tavia Young, 6-4, 6-1; Sabrina Duran (North) def. Maria Engler, 6-3, 6-3; Emma Janecek (North) def. Elise Finn, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles -- Cahill/Maynard (Mus) def. Cornett/Lauren Janecek, 7-5, 6-4; Alyssa Duran/Emma Janecek (North) def. Custis/Sichterman, 6-0, 6-3; Sabrina Duran/Young (North) def. Engler/Finn, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

Boys tennis

Bettendorf 9, Davenport West 0

Singles -- Jacob Panjwani (Bettendorf) def. Leo DeLaPaz, 6-2, 6-0; Yash Singh (Bettendorf) def. Michael Chalupa, 6-1, 6-0; Jozef Porubcin (Bettendorf) def. Grant Becerra, 6-0, 6-1; Stuart Swearingen (Bettendorf) def. Josh Loving, 6-1, 6-3; Ethan Herrmann (Bettendorf) def. Rolando Gonzales, 6-4, 6-2; Will Luebke (Bettendorf) def. Drew Loving, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles -- Porubcin/Singh (Bettendorf) def. DeLaPaz/Becerra, 6-0, 6-0; Panjwani/Herrmann (Bettendorf) def. Chalupa/Gonzalez, 6-1, 6-0; Swearingen/Luebke (Bettendorf) def. Josh Loving/Drew Loving, 6-1, 6-3

Pleasant Valley 9, Davenport Central 0

Singles – Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Mike Miniter, 6-2, 6-0; Nathan Wong (PV) def. Eddie Van Camp, 6-0, 6-1; Kiran Marla (PV) def. Mason Gersdorf, 6-2, 6-0; Muneeb Nadeem (PV) def. Tim Johnson, 6-0, 6-0; Pratheek Botlaguduru (PV) def. Kent Bui, 6-0, 6-1; Mark Kessler (PV) def. Bailey Heim, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles – Nadeem/Wong (PV) def. Miniter/Van Vamp, 6-1, 6-2; Marla/Sehlin (PV) def. Gersdorf/Johnson, 6-0, 6-1; Kessler/Botlaguduru (PV) def. Bui/Heim, 6-0, 6-1

Davenport North 7, Muscatine 2

Singles -- Carter Josund (North) def. Trayton Fuegen, 6-1, 6-2; Spencer Wakeland (North) def. Drew Wester, 6-0, 6-1; Nate Williams (North) def. Sam Wieskamp, 6-1, 7-5; Luke Zobel (Mus) def. Landen Taylor, 6-4, 6-3; Blake Stoughton (North) def. Ethan heth, 6-0, 6-2; James Solt (Mus) def. Adam Borcher, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7

Doubles -- Wakeland/Williams (North) def. Fuegen/Wieskamp, 6-1, 6-4; Josund/Taylor (North) def. Wester/Zobel, 6-1, 6-3; Stoughton/Owen Stieger (North) def. Heth/Solt, 6-4, 6-4

Boys golf

Saber Invitational

at Spingbrook country club

Team Scores – 1. Central DeWitt 303; 2. Solon 340; 3. Marion 342; 4. Maquoketa 353; 5. Anamosa 365; 6. Beckman 376; 7. Calamus-Wheatland 400

Individual Scores – 1. Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt) 74, 2. Tanner Steffens (Central DeWitt) 74, 3. Riley McGranahan 75, 4. Jack Stahle (Solon) 80, 5. Dylan McAleer (Central DeWitt) 80

Calamus-Wheatland – Hunter Lawson 89, Jacob Looney 98, Kale Whitman 105, Josh Hein 108

Central DeWitt – Tucker Kinney 74, Tanner Steffens 74, Dylan McAleer 80, Jacob Brainerd 82

Maquoketa – Caiden Atieza 84, Jack Dostal 85, Parker Nemmers 91, Kane Kopp 93

Baseball

Limestone 3, Rock Island 1

Limestone;030;000;0;--;3;3;1

Rock Island;000;010;0;--;1;2;1

WP – Joe Ortman (1-0). LP – Tanner Hampsey (1-2). Two or more hits – Rock Island, Spurgetis. 2B – Rock Island, Spurgetis.

Records – Rock Island (13-10), Limestone (13-6)

