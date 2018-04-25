Boys tennis 

Davenport Central 6, Davenport North 3

Singles -- Andrew Shie (Central) def. Carter Josund 6-1, 6-1; Mike Miniter (Central) def. Spencer Wakeland 6-3, 6-4; Eddie Van Camp (Central) def. Nate Williams 6-2, 6-2; Mason Gersdorf (Central) def. Landon Taylor 6-2, 6-3; Blake Stoughton (North) def. Tim Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Adam Borcher (North) def. Kent Bui 6-1, 6-0

Doubles -- Shie/Van Camp (Central) def. Wakeland/Williams 7-6 (6), 6-2; Miniter/Gersdorf (Central) def. Josund/Taylor 6-3, 6-2; Stoughton/Owen Stieger (North) def. Johnson/Bui 6-4, 6-0

Records -- Davenport North 4-3

Baseball

Moline 15, Rock Island 3

Moline;325;050;--;15;14;3

Rock Island;001;20x;--;3;7;4

Ben Monroe, Devon Breiholz (3), Hunter DeLaRosa (4). Esposito, Samuelson (2), Swartz (3), Roessler (6). WP -- Monroe. LP -- Esposito. Two or more hits -- Moline, Eric Maffie 3, Michael Connor, Nolan Griffin, Noah Sebben; Rock Island, Trask, Voss. 2B -- Moline, Nolan Griffin, Noah Sebben, Dan Anderson. HR -- Moline, Nick Drobushevich. RBI -- Moline, Spencer Clapper 2, Dan Anderson 2, Eric Maffie 2, Nick Drobushevich 2, Noah Sebben 2, Michael Connor; Rock Island, Trask, Thomas, Voss

Alleman 10, Rockridge 9

Alleman;112;010;401;--;10;12;2

Rockridge;601;002;000;--;9;9;1

Rogiers, Love (1), McFarland (2), Hird (5). Bost, Foheler (6), Bevans (8). WP -- Hird. LP -- Bevans. Two or more hits -- Alleman, Barrett 3, VanDerGinst, Hoffman, Hird; Rockridge, Bost 3, Mcvay. 2B -- Alleman, VanDerGinst. RBI -- Alleman, Rogiers 2, Hird 2, Hoffman, McFarland, Barrett, Carpita; Rockridge, Foheler 3, Bost 2, Mcvay, Throne, Bevans

Boys track and field 

Irv Sanderson Invite

100 dash -- 1. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 11.77, 2. Keegan Anderson (Morrison) 11.90, 3. Nate Ahlers (Newman) 12.30

200 dash -- 1. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 23.23, 2. Keegan Anderson (Morrison) 23.29, 3. Jacob Schlegel (Morrison) 24.63

400 run -- 1. Keegan Anderson (Morrison) 50.64, 2. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 51.42, 3. Nathan Mickley (Morrison) 53.19

800 run -- 1. Koby Brackemeyer (Morrison) 2:05.45, 2. Nick Allen (Morrison) 2:13.21, 3. Lucas Butterfield (Riverdale) 2:26.37

1600 run -- 1. Koby Brackemeyer (Morrison) 5:04.34, 2. Wyatt Strader (Bureau Valley) 5:20.09, 3. Ben Sheets (Newman) 5:22.45

3200 run -- 1. Calvin Desplinter (Kewanee) 11:46.25, 2. Ben Sheets (Newman) 12:05.01, 3. Noah Welty (Newman) 12:43.83

110 hurdles -- 1. Tyler Holldorf (Erie) 17.86, 2. Andon Shafer (Kewanee) 19.37, 3. Tristan Toppert (Fulton) 20.05

300 hurdles -- 1. Tyler Holldorf (Erie) 45.73, 2. Dalton Cathcart (Riverdale) 46.22, 3. Jeffrey Linley (Bureau Valley) 47.05

400 relay -- 1. Fulton (Pessman, Apostolos, Ladnier, Toppert) 47.95, 2. Morrison 48.60, 3. Newman 48.96

800 relay -- 1. Morrison (Wiebenga, Workman, Winkleman, Schlegel) 1:36.36, 2. Fulton 1:40.77, 3. Erie 1:43.18

1600 relay -- 1. Morrison (Mickley, Winkleman, Brackemeyer, Anderson) 3:33.78, 2. Erie 3:53.27, 3. Fulton 3:59.18

3200 relay -- 1. Kewanee (Johnson, Vanwassenhove, Alvarado, Newton) 10:09.31, 2. Erie 10:31.34

High jump -- 1. Michael Apostolos (Fulton) 5-03.00, 2. Damion Davis (Bureau Valley) 4-10.00

Pole vault -- 1. Cameron Abell (Erie) 12-06.00, 2. Alex Gustaf (Erie) 10-00.00, 3. Keegan Anderson (Kewanee) 8-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Nate Ahlers (Newman) 19-01.50, 2. John Winkleman (Morrison) 19-01.00, 3. David Arney (Riverdale) 18-08.00

Triple jump -- 1. Tyler Holldorf (Erie) 37-03.50, 2. Josh Vanderploeg (Fulton) 35-01.00, 3. Andon Shafer (Kewanee) 34-10.25

Shot put -- 1. Xavier Crowe (Kewanee) 41-08.50, 2. DJ Feltes (Newman) 40-10.00, 3. Owen Beckett (Riverdale) 40-08.00

Discus -- 1. Blake Misfeldt (Erie) 114-10.50, 2. Clayton Howard (Fulton) 102-11.50, 3. Keegan Manard (Morrison) 102-10.50

Girls soccer 

Moline 3, Orion-Sherrard 2

Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 2, Moline 0. Goals -- Orion-Sherrard, Ellie Johnson (Cassidy Schultz) 10th minute; Kinsley Barnard (Karsyn McCunn) 39th minute. Moline, Morgan Vercautren (unassisted) 44th minute; Morgan Vercautren (Karima Rangel) 47th minute; Audrey Ellison (unassisted) 65th minute. Saves -- Orion-Sherrard, Mary Mount 5; Moline, Morgan Hemmen 1. Corners -- Orion-Sherrard 1, Moline 6. Fouls -- Orion-Sherrard 9, Moline 6. Shots -- Orion-Sherrard 4, Moline 8. Records -- Orion-Sherrard 12-3, Moline 6-5

Softball

Erie-Prophetstown 12, Bureau Valley 2

BV;002;00;--;2;2;4

EP;316;11;--;12;10;4

WP -- Calisa Steel. LP -- Mackenzie Law. Two or more hits -- EP, Calisa Steel, Jessica Woodworth, Erica Thulen, Olivia-Hope Toppert. 2B -- EP, Erica Thulen. 3B -- EP, Calisa Steel. RBI -- BV, Mackenzie Law; EP, Erica Thulen 3, Calisa Steel 2, Jessica Woodworth 2, Hannah Kolling 2, Olivia-Hope Toppert 2, Dena Johnson

Riverdale 6, Orion 2

Riverdale;000;050;1;--;6;9;1

Orion;020;000;0;--;2;7;2

WP -- Ashley Hemm. LP -- Jenna Drish. Two or more hits -- Riverdale, Mendoza, Ashley Hemm; Orion, Hailey Frutiger. 2B -- Riverdale, Garber. HR -- Orion, Tori Werkheiser. RBI -- Riverdale, Haas 2, Garber 2; Orion, Tori Werkheiser

United Township 18, Sherrard 5

Sherrard;002;030--5 4 1

United Township;003;05(10)--18 13 1

United Township stats:

WP -- Megan Dunsworth (1-1). Two or more hits -- London Jackson 4, Alexis DeFrieze 3, Brandi LaFountaine 3. 2B -- Jackson, DeFrieze 2, Autumn Lage, Samantha O'Donnell. HR -- LaFountaine 3. RBI -- LaFountaine 10, Lage 2. Records -- United Township 5-5

Girls track and field 

Irv Sanderson Invite

100 dash -- 1. Carly Konneck (Bureau Valley) 13.44, 2. Claire Coons (Morrison) 13.78, 3. Joselyn Reed (Newman) 13.81

200 dash -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 27.18, 2. Emily Schipper (Fulton) 28.26, 3. Shanna Hudson (Morrison) 30.54

400 run -- 1. Claire Coons (Morrison) 1:07.89, 2. Sierra Williams (Newman) 1:09.45, 3. Jorden Robinson (Erie) 1:12.29 

800 run -- 1. Emily Schipper (Fulton) 2:30.00, 2. Savanna Birkey (Bureau Valley) 2:50.10, 3. Emily Henson (Morrison) 2:51.35

1600 run -- 1. Alex Henderson (Kewanee) 7:15.47, 2. Heide Gallagher (Erie) 7:28.29, 3. Berkley Eggers (Erie) 9:01.66

100 hurdles -- 1. Lauren Wirth (Bureau Valley) 18.02, 2. Madison Morrow (Bureau Valley) 19.61, 3. Shyanna Hampton (Kewanee) 22.10

300 hurdles -- 1. Madison Morrow (Bureau Valley) 55.44, 2. Lauren Wirth (Bureau Valley) 57.57, 3. Shanna Hudson (Morrison) 58.98

400 relay -- 1. Bureau Valley (Aber, Konneck, Bohm, Kolb) 54.96, 2. Newman 55.43, 3. Kewanee 57.25

800 relay -- 1. Bureau Valley (Morrow, Bohm, Konneck, Kolb) 1:53.26, 2. Newman 1:57.60, 3. Kewanee 2:08.09

1600 relay -- 1. Newman (Yeager, Hey, Williams, Sanders) 4:29.79, 2. Bureau Valley 4:44.20, 3. Erie 5:00.10

3200 relay -- 1. Erie (Eggers, Cooney, Gallagher, Ruddell) 14:30.19

High jump -- 1. Elisabeth Sullivan (Bureau Valley) 4-04.00, 2. Abby Huizenga (Fulton) 4-02.00, 3. Shyanna Hampton (Kewanee) 3-10.00

Pole vault -- 1. Jasmine Nickerson (Erie) 8-06.00, 2. Jorden Robinson (Erie) 8-00.00, 3. Molly Bohm (Bureau Valley) 8-00.00

Long jump -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 16-03.50, 2. Kiley Sanders (Newman) 14-06.00, 3. Isabella Tondreau (Kewanee) 13-01.50

Triple jump -- 1. Alyson Shafer (Kewanee) 29-05.00, 2. Savanna Birkey (Bureau Valley) 27-08.00, 3. Madelyn Quinn (Erie) 23-07.00

Shot put -- 1. Brooke York (Bureau Valley) 31-02.00, 2. Kelly Rockhold (Newman) 29-02.00, 3. Anna Jacobs (Fulton) 26-10.00

Discus -- 1. Brooke York (Bureau Valley) 94-01.50, 2. Shelby Hardy (Bureau Valley) 71-07.50, 3. Anna Jacobs (Fulton) 66-07 

Girls tennis 

Davenport North 6, Davenport Central 3

Singles -- Kayla Cornett (North) def. Laura Sitz 4-6, 6-2, 1-0; Lauren Janecek (North) def. Lily Chen 6-1, 6-1; Alexis Huntley (Central) def. Alyssa Duran 6-3, 6-4; Travia Young (North) def. Rylee McCrery 6-2, 6-3; Molly Marsengill (North) def. Sabrina Duran 4-6, 6-1, 1-0; Emma Janecek (North) def. Peyton Niebuhr 7-5, 6-4

Doubles -- Cornett/Lauren Janecek (North) def. Sitz/Chen 6-1, 6-3; Alyssa Duran/Emma Janecek (North) def. Marsengill/McCrery 5-7, 6-4, 1-0; McCrery/Niebuhr (Central) def. Sabrina Duran/Young 6-1, 6-4 

Tuesday's late result

Pleasant Valley 9, Bettendorf 0

Singles -- Lily Feldman def. Lydiah Kennedy 6-0, 6-1; Roshni Penmatcha def. Mya Christensen 6-1, 6-2; Kayla Nutt def. Dena Pyevich 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Picchiotti def. Abby Harrington 6-2, 6-2; Aabha Joshi def. Sydney Stout 6-1, 6-1; Amanda Drobot def. Josie Ontiveros 6-1, 6-1

Doubles -- Penmatcha/Nutt def. Kennedy/Christensen 6-1, 6-0; Feldman/Joshi def. Pyevich/Harrington 6-1, 6-0; Picchiotti/Julia Hillman def. Stout/Ontiveros 6-0, 6-1

Team records -- Bettendorf 3-3

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments