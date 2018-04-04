Boys soccer
MAC schedule
Wednesday's result
Assumption 3, Davenport Central 1
Today's matches
Burlington at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Davenport Assumption 3, Davenport Central 1
Halftime -- Assumption 3, Central 1. Goals -- DA, Sam Moore (assist Trent Fitzpatrick), 20th minute; DA, Augustine Rosas (assist Mason Ollinger), 23rd minute; DA, Fitzpatrick, penalty kick, 37th minute; DC, Luke Hummel, 40th minute. Saves -- Assumption (Gaige Ash 3); Central (Ben Krogman 5).
IAHSSCA rankings
3A
Team;Record;Preseason
1. West Des Moines Valley;2-0;2
2. Bettendorf;2-0;4
3. Ankeny Centennial;3-0;11
4. Iowa City High;3-0;6
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie;0-0;3
6. Ankeny;2-1;RV
7. Cedar Rapids Washington;1-1;13
8. Ames;0-0;5
9. Johnston;1-1;10
10. Des Moines Roosevelt; 0-0;9
11. Urbandale;1-1;8
12. Iowa City West;1-2;1
13. Des Moines Lincoln;0-0;14
14. Waukee;0-2;7
15. Davenport West;3-0;NR
16. Davenport Central;3-1;RV
2A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;0-0;1
2. Norwalk;1-0;2
3. Storm Lake;0-0;3
4. Perry;0-0;4
5. Marion;0-0;5
6. Winterset;1-0;6
7. Hudson;0-0;7
8t. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City;0-0;8
8t. Iowa Falls-Alden;0-0;10
10. Waverly-Shell Rock;0-0;9
11. ADM, Adel;0-0;11
12. Dallas Center-Grimes;0-0;13
13. Pella;0-1;12
14. Spencer;0-0;15
15t. Grinnell;0-0;14
15t. Clear Creek-Amana;0-0;16
1A
1. Iowa City Regina;0-0;1
2. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville;0-0;3
3. Davenport Assumption;0-2;2
4t. Gilbert;1-0;4
4t. Solon;3-0;5
6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs;0-0;6
7. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo;0-0;7t
8. West Liberty;0-1;10
9. Des Moines Christian;1-0;7t
10. Benton Community;1-1;12t
11. Nevada;1-0;14
12. Dubuque Wahlert;0-0;NR
13t. Danville;0-0;9
13t. Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona;0-0;12t
15. Pella Christian;1-0;NR
16. Williamsburg;0-0;15
Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Wednesday's result
Assumption 6, Davenport Central 0
Boys tennis
Davenport Assumption 9, Davenport West 0
Singles -- Jacob Felderman (A) def. Leo DeLaPez (W) 6-4,6-1; Landon Dugan (A) def. Rolando Gonzalez (W) 6-3,6-1; Matt Easler (A) def. Michael Chalupa (W) 6-0,6-4; Parker Beverlin (A) def. Grant Becerra (W) 6-1,6-0; Joseph Miller (A) def. Josh Loving (W) 6-0,6-4; Seth Schneidermann (A) def. Drew Loving (W) 0-6,3-6. Doubles -- Felderman/Dugan (A) def. DeLaPez/Becerra (W) 6-1,2-6,10-6; Easler/Miller (A) def. Gonzalez/Chalupa (W) 6-1,6-1; Beverlin/Schneidermann (A) def. J. Loving/D. Loving (W) 6-4,6-4.
Girls tennis
Davenport Assumption 8, Davenport West 1
Singles -- Sidney Johsnon (A) def. Meghan Nahnybida (W) 10-2; Carolyn Bush (A) def. Bree McMahon (W) 10-2; Lauren Dilulio (A) def. Jordyn Driscoll (W) 10-1; Emily Ratermann (W) def. Maggie Goldermann (A) 10-8; Julia Thomas (A) def. Cassidy Schaefer (W) 10-3; Catherine Hutchinson (A) def. Alex Solbrig (W) 10-2. Doubles -- Johnson/Dilulio (A) def. Nahnybida/Ratermann (W) 10-4; Bush/Thomas (A) def. McMahon/Driscoll (W) 10-2; Goldermann/Hutchinson (A) def. Schaefer/Solbrig (W) 10-2.
