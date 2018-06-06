Girls soccer
State tournament pairings
At Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines
Today's matches
Class 1A
Assumption (15-2) vs. North Polk (14-5), 11 a.m.
Columbus Catholic (12-5) vs. Center Point-Urbana (16-4), 11:15 a.m.
Gilbert (15-2) vs. Bishop Heelan (11-7), 11:30 a.m.
Nevada (15-4) vs. Iowa City Regina (10-7), 11:45 a.m.
Class 2A
Lewis Central (15-3) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (10-6), 1:30 p.m.
Norwalk (14-3) vs. Spencer (16-3), 1:45 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (18-0) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (12-4), 2 p.m.
Pella (13-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-6), 2:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Ankeny Centennial (17-2) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (13-6), 4 p.m.
Waukee (13-4) vs. Pleasant Valley (15-2), 4:15 p.m.
Ankeny (17-2) vs. Linn-Mar (14-5), 4:30 p.m.
West Des Moines Valley (16-2) vs. Dowling Catholic (12-4), 4:45 p.m.
Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;3;1;8;1
Davenport West;;3;1;6;2
Assumption;;3;1;9;3
Davenport Central;;2;2;7;4
Pleasant Valley;;2;2;6;7
Muscatine;;2;2;2;7
Davenport North;;1;2;4;6
Bettendorf;;1;2;2;6
Clinton;;1;3;4;7
Burlington;;1;3;4;9
Wednesday's scores
Linn-Mar 6, Clinton 1
Iowa City High 9-5, Burlington 1-3
Cedar Rapids Prairie at North Scott, suspended with North Scott leading 5-1 in the fourth inning
Dubuque Senior 7, Davenport North 6, second game suspended with North leading 9-4 in the fourth
Cedar Rapids Washington at Bettendorf, late
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Davenport West, late
Today's games
Assumption at Bettendorf (DH), 5 p.m.
Burlington at Muscatine (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport Central at Clinton (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport West at Davenport North (DH), 5 p.m.
North Scott at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5 p.m.
Iowa area
Wednesday's score
Wilton 10, Van Meter 0
Dubuque Senior 7, Davenport North 6
Senior;320;200;0;--;7;12;1
North;002;202;0;--;6;9;3
Luke Kuennen, Logan Oberfoell (3), Tom Casey (6) and Luke Millius; Hunter Merrill and Donovan Weaver. WP -- Oberfoell (1-1). LP -- Merrill (0-2). S -- Casey (1). Two or more hits -- Senior, Erik Tupper 3, Adam Link 3, Brandon Birch, Nathan Swift; North, Jack West 3, Nate Williams. 2B -- Senior, Birch, Link; North, West, Cody DePardo, Jared Beck. RBIs -- Senior, Birch 3, Link, Kuennen, Andrue Henry; North, West 2, Beck 2, DePardo, Rudy Jaurez
Team records -- Dubuque Senior 5-8, Davenport North 4-6
Note: Game 2 was suspended in the top of the fourth with North leading 9-4; makeup date TBA.
Northeast 4, Mid-Prairie 1
Northeast;000;001;03;--;4;3;3
Mid-Prairie;000;100;00;--;1;4;5
Dakota Stevenson. Brody Miller, Colton Hobbs (8), Byron Yoder (9). WP -- Dakota Stevenson. LP -- Colton Hobbs. RBI -- Northeast, Matt French, Ty Cain, Caleb Gruhn, Cade Hughes
Wapello 10, Holy Trinity 0
Holy Trinity;000;00;--;0;3;4
Wapello;140;32;--;10;10;1
Brentin Pallister. Kadin Medland, Vasin Thurman (4). WP -- Brentin Pallister. LP -- Kadin Medland. Two or more hits -- Holy Trinity, Colin Thorton; Wapello, Trace Howard 3, Trenton Massner, Joseph Stewart, Brenton Ross. 2B -- Wapellom Trenton Massner, Brenton Ross, Joseph Stewart. RBI -- Wapello, Trenton Massner 4, Trace Howard 2, Brenton Ross 2, Sam Short
Three Rivers All Conference Teams
East division
First team -- Pitchers -- Ty Rybarczyk, Hall, Senior; Jimmy DeAngelo, Hall, Junior; Garrett Allen, Princeton, Senior; Josh Reinhardt, Princeton, Senior. Catcher -- Brant Vanaman, Hall, Senior. Infielders -- Cam McDonald, Hall, Senior; Luke Olson, Newman, Junior; Mateo Sanchez, St. Bede, Junior; Conner Dickens, Princeton, Junior. Outfielders -- James Mautino, Hall, Junior; Jordan Pierceson, Erie/Prophetstown, Senior. Outfielder -- Landon Vesley, Newman, Senior. Utility player -- Nick Clevenger, Newman, Senior
Second team -- Pitchers -- Owen Behrens, Erie/Prophetstown, Senior; Jacob Ryan, Erie/Prophetstown, Junior; Trez Rybarczyk, Hall, Freshman; Spencer Marquez, Bureau Valley, Senior; Travis Williams, Newman, Senior. Catcher -- Chase Graham, Newman, Junior. Infielders -- Christian Parry, Princeton, Senior; Brycen Bartel, Newman, Junior; Drew Ackman, Newman, Junior; Travis Coleman, Erie/Prophetstown, Junior. Outfielders -- Jeremy Burhorn, Kewanee, Senior; Dom Bernabei, St. Bede, Senior; Caleb Alter, Princeton, Sophomore. Utility player -- Kane Clendenen, St. Bede, Junior
Honorable mention -- Pitcher -- Tyler Gustafson, Bureau Valley, Junior. Catcher -- Brendan McAlvey, Bureau Valley, Senior. Infielders -- Steven Earthely, Kewanee, Senior; Josh Reinhardt, Princeton, Senior; Gehrig Koerner, Newman, Senior; Josh Hammer, Erie/Prophetstown, Junior. Outfielders -- Chance Resetich, Hall, Junior; Beck Robbins, Princeton, Junior. Utility player -- Griffin Tondreau, Kewanee, Junior; Owen Rossler, Princeton, Freshman
West division
First team -- Pitchers -- Justin Bost, Rockridge, Senior; Allan Meinsma, Morrison, Senior; Erik North, Fulton, Senior; Ryan Jungwirth, Orion, Sophomore. Catcher -- Caleb McWhorter, Sherrard, Sophomore. Infielders -- Riley Fetterer, Rockridge, Junior; AJ Hatlestad, Sherrard, Senior; Daimon Zurcher, Orion, Senior; Reilly Dolan, Morrison, Senior. Outfielders -- Seth Sikkema, Fulton, Senior; Seth West, Orion, Junior; Luke Wilkens, Morrison, Senior. Utility player -- Cole Lievens, Orion, Junior
Second team -- Pitchers -- Hunter Collachia, Fulton, Senior; Christian Grems, Orion, Sophomore; Ethan Holbert, Rockridge, Sophomore; Dawson Schulenberg, Orion, Junior; Riley Wilkens, Morrison, Sophomore. Catchers -- Jared Griffin, Riverdale, Sophomore; Jacob Kruse, Orion, Sophomore. Infielders -- Larson Barnett, Fulton, Junior; Drake Bevans, Rockridge, Sophomore; Brady Hartman, Sherrard, Freshman; Drew Minas, Orion, Senior. Outfielders -- Noah Anderson, Orion, Senior; Austin Schroeder, Fulton, Senior; Kyle Yeater, Sherrard, Sophomore. Utility player -- Cody Sanderson, Fulton, Senior
Honorable mention -- Pitchers -- Jake Brokaw, Rockridge, Junior; Seth West, Orion, Junior. Catcher -- Nolan Throne, Rockridge, Sophomore. Infielders -- Bryce Davis, Sherrard, Sophomore; Ethan Fish, Fulton, Senior; Ethan Medenblik, Morrison, Junior. Outfielder -- Blake DeClercq, Riverdale, Senior. Utility players -- Jimmy Johnson, Rockridge, Senior; Nate Olson, Sherrard, Sophomore
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Burlington;;6;0;16;0
Pleasant Valley;;5;1;8;5
Assumption;;4;2;13;2
North Scott;;4;2;11;3
Muscatine;;4;2;9;3
Bettendorf;;3;2;9;4
Davenport West;;2;4;7;5
Davenport North;;1;4;3;6
Davenport Central;;0;6;2;8
Clinton;;0;6;0;10
Wednesday's scores
Davenport North 4-1, Iowa City High 3-0
Northeast 13, Clinton 3
Today's games
Assumption at Bettendorf (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Burlington at Muscatine (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport Central at Clinton (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport West at Davenport North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
North Scott at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Iowa area
Wednesday's score
Central DeWitt 6, Center Point-Urbana 2
Northeast 16, Mid-Prairie 12
Northeast;600;001;45;--;16;18;2
Mid-Prairie;002;162;01;--;12;10;3
Alexis Ehlers, Alyssa Pessman (5). WP -- Alyssa Pessman. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Casidy Dondiego 4, Bree Mangelsen 3, Neveah Hildebrandt, Claire Abbott, Makenna McDonald; Mid-Prairie, Abbi Patterson 4, Kylee Kos. 2B -- Northeast, Casidy Dondiego, Neveah Hildebrandt, Natalie Spooner, Abby Boyer; Mid-Prairie, Abbi Patterson, Kylee Kos. 3B -- Northeast, Casidy Dondiego; Mid-Prairie, Karsen Jehle. HR -- Northeast, Audrey Morris, Casidy Dondiego. RBI -- Northeast, Casidy Dondiego 6, Audrey Morris 4, Bree Mangelsen 2, Claire Abbott 2, Abby Boyer, Valerie Spooner; Mid-Prairie, Abbi Patterson 3, Georgia Nisly 2, Anna Vilovchik, Karsen Jehle, Kendra Schaefer, Hayley Yoder
Davenport North 4-1, Iowa City High 3-0
First game
ICH;100;110;0;--;3;9;0
DN;001;120;x;-- 4;11;1
WP -- Molly Freeman. Save -- Cristal Baker. LP -- Ayana Lindsey. Two or more hits -- ICH, Ayana Lindsey, Carey Koenig 3, Alexa Fredericks; DN, Ivy Wilmington 3, Molly Freeman, Jordan Burch 3, Rileigh Antle. 2B -- ICH, Keli Potter, Carey Koenig, Alexa Fredericks; DN, Molly Freeman 2. 3B -- DN, Jordan Burch. RBI -- ICH, Carey Koenig, Sydney Fellows, Alexa Fredericks; DN, Molly Freeman, Jordan Burch, Rileigh Antle, Layla Muhammad
Second game
ICH;000;00;--;0;2;1
DN;000;10;--;1;6;1
WP -- Cristal Baker. LP -- Cook. Two or more hits -- ICH, Carey Koenig; DN, Kyleigh Coin. 2B -- ICH, Carey Koenig 2; DN, Kyleigh Coin. RBI -- DN, Lexie Carstens
Northeast 13, Clinton 3
Northeast;005;107;0;--;13;13;1
Clinton;201;000;x;--;3;8;1
WP -- Alexis Ehlers. LP -- Natalie Dornbush. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen 3, Neveah Hildebrandt, Casidy Dondiego, Makenna McDonald; Clinton, Amber Lee 3. 2B -- Northeast, Natalie Spooner, Alexis Ehlers, Claire Abbott; Clinton, Emily Murphy, Amber Lee. HR -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt, Makenna McDonald, Bree Mangelsen. RBI -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Bree Mangelsen 3, Alexis Ehlers 2, Claire Abbott 2, Valerie Spooner 2, Makenna McDonald; Clinton, Amber Lee 3
Three Rivers All Conference Teams
East division
First team -- Pitchers -- Calisa Steel, Erie/Prophetstown, Junior; Elle Koerner, Newman, Sophomore; Abbie May, St. Bede, Junior; Courtney Brown, Kewanee, Junior. Catcher -- Laura Phillips, Bureau Valley, Senior. Infielders -- Erica Thulen, Erie/Prophetstown, Sophomore; Madison Craft, Newman, Junior; Maggie Sons, St. Bede, Junior; Hannah Kolling, Erie/Prophetstown, Senior. Outfielders -- Hannah Hart, Hall, Sophomore; Dena Johnson, Erie/Prophetstown, Senior; Josie Rank, Newman, Sophomore. Utility player -- Gianna Elias, St. Bede, Junior
Second team -- Pitchers -- Mackenzie Law, Bureau Valley, Freshman; Hailey Frank, Newman, Junior. Catcher -- Dani Neulieb, Kewanee, Senior. Infielders -- Josie DeBord, Kewanee, Freshman; Olivia Vergamini, Princeton, Junior; Sara Perkins, Hall Junior; Trinity Martinez, Newman, Junior. Outfielders -- Mackenzie Mirocha, Kewanee, Senior; Sophia Sullivan, Erie/Prophetstown, Junior; Gabby Englehaupt, Hall, Junior. Utility player -- Adrienne Snethen, Princeton, Sophomore
Honorable mention -- Catcher -- Ally Borkowski, St. Bede, Senior. Infielders -- Lauren Wilson, Newman, Senior; Haylee Short, St. Bede, Sophomore; Brooke Tonozzi, St. Bede, Senior; Jenna Johnson, Newman, Junior; Madelyn Uitermarkt, Kewanee, Junior; Ady Scott, Erie/Prophetstown, Freshman. Outfielders -- Addie Lee, St. Bede, Freshman; Kate Bonnell, Newman, Senior; Jocelyn Lucas, Princeton, Junior; Jenna Nordstrom, Bureau Valley, Sophomore. Utility players -- Olivia Hope Topper, Erie/Prophetstown, Junior; Mattea Bianchi, Newman, Sophomore
West division
First team -- Pitchers -- Jenna Drish, Orion, Freshman; Ashlyn Hemm, Riverdale, Freshman; Grace Preston, Rockridge, Senior; Madison Whitmore, Fulton, Senior. Catcher -- Sarah Bisland, Rockridge, Senior. Infielders -- Amelia Thomas, Rockridge, Junior; Addison Riley, Rockridge, Junior; Rachael Huizenga, Fulton, Senior; Tori Werkheiser, Orion, Sophomore; Hailey Frutiger, Orion, Senior. Outfielders -- Kadey Garrett, Rockridge, Junior; Lea Kendall, Rockridge, Freshman; Alecea Mendoza, Riverdale, Sophomore. Utility player -- Hailee Dehner, Rockridge, Sophomore
Second team -- Pitchers -- Kaitlyn Woods, Sherrard, Freshman; Madison Bonertz, Riverdale, Sophomore; Elena Martinez, Rockridge, Senior; Katie Noyd, Orion, Junior. Catcher -- Lauren Anderson, Riverdale, Sophomore. Infielders -- Karson Elgas, Sherrard, Senior; Kylee Sweenie, Fulton, Sophomore; Megan Russel, Sherrard, Freshman; Emily Schipper, Fulton, Sophomore; Marly Lillibridge, Orion, Freshman; Kennady Ebenroth, Riverdale, Senior. Outfielders -- Lena Newman, Orion, Junior; Ashley Garber, Riverdale, Junior; Rylee Krebsbach, Sherrard, Junior. Utility player -- Baylee Gooch, Fulton, Senior
Honorable mention -- Catcher -- Lauryn Kline, Sherrard, Freshman. Infielders -- Abby Redlinger, Rockridge, Senior; Lilly Bergstrom, Orion, Freshman; Grace Steines, Morrison, Sophomore; Madison Steines, Morrison, Senior. Outfielders -- Emily Banker, Fulton, Sophomore; Katie Kratzberg, Orion, Freshman. Utility player -- Alyssa Garza, Riverdale, Junior
