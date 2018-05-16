Boys track
Class 2A sectional
at LaSalle-Peru
Team results -- 1. Geneseo 86; 2. Alleman 72; 3. Providence Catholic 69; 4. Prairie Central 65; 5. Pontiac 50; 6. Streator 44; 7. Herscher 37; 8. Princeton 32; 9. Morris 31; 10. LaSalle-Peru 29; 11. Kewanee 23; 12. Sherrard 8; 13. Joliet Catholic 3; 14. St. Bede 1.
100 dash -- 1. Nic Davy (Morris) 10.94; 2. Brett Schneck (Princeton) 11.11; 3. Seth Sottos (Alleman) 11.19; 4. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 11.46; 5. Raymond Meyer (JCA) 11.52; 6. Kevin Countryman (PC) 11.73.
200 dash -- Davy (Morris) 22.48; 2. Sottos (Alleman) 22.77; 3. Schneck (Princeton) 23.16; 4. Tavarre Piper (Streator) 23.24; 5. John Huntley (Alleman) 23.45; 6. Jacob Allen (Herscher) 23.61.
400 dash -- 1. Nick Swartzendruber (Geneseo) 49.21; 2. Gavin Jamie (PC) 49.46; 3. Dejesus (Kewanee) 50.40; 4. Huntley (Alleman) 50.47; 5. Jesse Casas (LP) 50.43; 6. Eduardo Favela (PC) 50.73.
800 run -- 1. Swartzendrube (Geneseo) 2:00.49; 2. Aderian Jones (Streator) 2:02.43; 3. Colin Nelson (Princeton) 2:02.89; 4. Kaden Rink (Geneseo) 2:02.93; 5. Danny Rodriguez (Streator) 2:05.50; 6. Braden Parks (JCA) 2:08.53.
1600 run -- 1. Spencer Smith (Alleman) 4:27.55; 2. Blake Duncan (Geneseo) 4:33.54; 3. Jimmy Grill (PC) 4:39.32; 4. Ethan Schickel (Pontiac) 4:43.38; 5. Logan Schaefer (LP) 4:43.66; 6. Spencer Lindstrom (Geneseo) 4:44.79.
3200 run -- 1. Smith (Alleman) 9:34.83; 2. Kyle Bell (PC) 10:04.81; 3. Logan Johnson (LP) 10:14.84; 4. Tyler Howard (Herscher) 10:34.63; 5. Seth Corrigan (Pontiac) 10:40.55; 6. John Morrison (PC) 10:44.97.
110 hurdles -- 1. Reed Vanderheyden (Geneseo) 15.09; 2. Aidan Krieger (PRC) 15.23; 3. Caden Kalinowki (PC) 15.41; 4. Colton Pischke (Geneseo) 15.59; 5. Zach Bohms (Princeton) 16.83; 6. Nathan Allen (Princeton) 17.36.
300 hurdles -- 1. Vanderheyden (Geneseo) 39.18; 2. Kalinowski (PC) 39.95; 3. Krieger (PRC) 40.44; 4. Pischke (Geneseo) 40.92; 5. Jack Ruddy (PC) 44.02; 6. Payton Moore (Princeton) 44.10.
400 relay -- 1. Providence Catholic 43.59; 2. Prairie Central 43.61; 3. Herscher 43.69; 4. Sherrard 43.81; 5. Kankakee 43.81; 6. Morris, 43.82.
800 relay -- 1. Herscher 1:29.91; 2. Prairie Central 1:30.74; 3. Kankakee 1:31.26; 4. Morris 1:31.27; 5. Sherrard 1:32.05; 6. LaSalle-Peru 1:32.25.
1600 relay -- 1. Providence Catholic 3:23.20; 2. Geneseo (Vanderheyden, Rink, Pischke, Swartzendruber) 3:25.45; 3. LaSalle-Peru 3:26.72; 4. Herscher 3:29.08; 5. Prairie Central 3:29.71; 6. Pontiac 3:31.11.
3200 relay -- 1. Geneseo (Lindstrom, New Colter, Duncan, Rink) 8:18.33; 2. Streator 8:20.05; 3. Alleman 8:26.65; 4. Herscher 8:44.83; 5. Sherrard 8:47.02; 6. LaSalle-Peru 9:03.39.
High jump -- Cameron Dawson (Pontiac) 6-3; 2. Wyatt Steidinger (PRC) 6-1; 3. Nathan Lambert (Geneseo) 5-11; 4. Trey Rathburn (Streator) 5-11; T5. Quenton Zeman (LP), Jake Backtold (PRC), Kavon Russell (Kewanee) 5-9.
Pole vault -- 1. Chandler Ifft (PRC) 15-0; 2. Quinnton Becker (Herscher) 13-0; 3. Dan Grant (Morris) 13-0; 4. Eli Grundman (Princeton) 12-6; 5. Riley McCurdy (Streator) 12-0; 6. Austin Norman (Pontiac) 12-0.
Long jump -- 1. Rathburn (Streator) 22-5; 2. Cameron Dawson (Pontiac) 21-10; 3. Lewis Robinson (Kewanee) 21-7.5; 4. Kobie Webb (Streator) 21-7.5; 5. Killian Ahern (Alleman) 21-1.5; 6. Angelo Borrego (Pontiac) 21-1.
Triple jump -- 1. Dawson (Pontiac) 44-6.5; 2. Corneille Lego (Alleman) 42-8; 3. Borrego (Pontiac) 32-7.5; 4. Bohms (Princeton) 41-0.5; 5. Robinson (Kewanee) 41-0; 6. Luke Wamhoff (St. Bede) 40-8.5.
Shot put -- 1. Zach Matson (PRC) 51-0.5; 2. Brennan Wilson (Alleman) 41-10; 3. Jake Renfron (PC) 45-10.5; 4. Xavier Crowem (Kewanee) 43-9.75; 5. Bryce Peacher (Streator) 43-9; 6. Bill Blaser (Geneseo) 42-10.
Discus -- 1. Nick McGee (LP) 146-4; 2. Wilson (Alleman) 140-0; 3. Steven Lewis (Pontiac) 139-9; 4. Zach Matson (PRC) 139-6; 5. Sam Rost (PC) 127-6; 6. Peyton Cramer (Streator) 122-11.
Girls tennis
Class 2A regional tournament
Singles
First round -- Ayva Bohr (Cedar Rapids Prairie) def. Kailey Johnson (Davenport Central) 6-0, 6-0; Meghan Custis (Muscatine) def. Emma Bernick (Davenport West) 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-4; Peyton Niebuhr (Davenport Central) def. Molly Daily (Davenport West) 6-3, 6-0; Amanda Drobot (Pleasant Valley) def. Alex Sichterman (Muscatine) 6-1, 6-0
Second round -- Lily Feldman (Pleasant Valley) def. Bohr (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 6-0, 6-0; Mya Christensen (Bettendorf) def. Custis (Muscatine) 6-0, 6-0; Lydiah Kennedy (Bettendorf) def. Niebuhr (Davenport Central) 6-0, 6-0; Anya Postikov (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 6-2, 6-3
Semifinals -- Feldman (Pleasant Valley) def. Christensen (Bettendorf) 6-0, 6-0; Postnikov (Cedar Rapids Prairie) def. Kennedy (Bettendorf) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)
Third place -- Kennedy (Bettendorf) def. Christensen (Bettendorf) 6-4, 6-0
Championship -- Feldman (Pleasant Valley) def. Postnikov (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
First round -- Emily Ratermann/Meghan Nahnybida (Davenport West) def. Maria Engler/Elise Finn (Muscatine) 6-3, 6-2; Dena Pyevich/Abby Harrington (Bettendorf) def. Lisa Reed/Olivia Svoboda (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 1-6, 7-5, 6-4; Sophia Picchiotti/Aabha Joshi (Pleasant Valley) def. Cassisdy Schaefer/Alex Solbrig (Davenport West) 6-1, 6-1; Sydney Stout/Josie Ontiveros (Bettendorf) def. Alexis Huntley/Molly Marsengelli (Davenport Central) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Second round -- Roshni Penmatcha/Kayla Nutt (Pleasant Valley) def. Ratermann/Nahnybida (Davenport West) 6-0, 6-0; Laura Sitz/Lily Chen (Davenport Central) def. Pyevich/Harrington (Bettendorf) 7-5, 6-0; Picchiotti/Joshi (Pleasant Valley) def. Megan Grimm/Beth Uthoff (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 6-4, 6-2; Ellie Cahill/Emma Maynard (Muscatine) def. Stout/Ontiveros (Bettendorf) 6-0, 6-0
Semifinals -- Penmatcha/Nutt (Pleasant Valley) def. Sitz/Chen (Davenport Central) 6-1, 6-0; Cahill/Maynard (Muscatine) def. Picchiotti/Joshi (Pleasant Valley) 6-0, 6-2
Third place -- Picchiotti/Joshi (Pleasant Valley) def. Sitz/Chen (Davenport Central) 6-2, 6-2
Championship -- Penmatcha/Nutt (Pleasant Valley) def. Cahill/Maynard (Muscatine) 6-2, 6-2
Class 2A regional
at Clinton
Singles
First round -- Natalie Kaiser (Dubuque Senior) bye; Georgia Nissen (North Scott) def. Sabrina Duran (Davenport North) 6-0,6-0; Grace Bortcheller (Dubuque Hempstead) def. Rachel Bohnenkamp (Linn-Mar) 6-1,6-2; Lacy Pickney (Clinton) bye; Riley O'Donnell (DS) bye; Ava Nash (DH) def. Cassie Smith (LM) 6-3,6-1; Tavia Young (DN) def. Danielle Wheeler (NS) 6-4,2-6,6-4; Kiersten Housenga (CL) bye.
Second round -- Kaiser (DS) def. Nissen (NS) 6-1,6-3; Bortcheller (DH) def. Pickney (CL) 6-4,6-1; O'Donnell (DS) def. Nash (DH) 6-2,6-2; Housenga (CL) def. Young (DN) 6-0,Default.
Semifinals -- Kaiser (DS) def. Bortcheller (DH) 6-2,6-0; Housenga (CL) def. O'Donnell (DS) 6-1,6-2.
Third place -- O'Donnell (DS) def. Bortcheller (DH) 6-2,6-1
Finals -- Housenga (CL) def. Kaiser (DS) 6-1,6-1.
Doubles
First round -- Joyce Sun/Erin Connolly (Dubuque Hempstead) bye; Allie Pinchuck/Ella Hartell (Dubuque Senior) def. Taylor Haan/Haley Kleymann (Linn-Mar) 6-4,6-2; Kayla Cornett/Lauren Janecek (Davenport North) def. Abby McKay/Halle Nelson (North Scott) 6-1,6-0; Kaylee Camp/Kaitlynn Green (Clinton) bye; Elizabeth Wagner/Toni Fortmann (DH) bye; Kylie Housenga/Mackenzie Lange (CL) def. Lauren Youngers/Lexi Yadoff (NS) 6-0,6-1; Elle McDonnell/Amelia Ries (DS) def. Alyssa Duran/Emma Janecek (DN); Whitney Guthrie/Piper Boysen (LM) bye.
Second round -- Sun/Connolly (DH) def. Pinchuck/Hartel (DS) 6-1,6-1; Camp/Green (CL) def. Cornett/Janecek (DN) 6-2,6-3; Housenga/Lange (CL) def. Wagner/Fortmann (DH) 7-6,6-4; Guthrie/Boysen (LM) def. McDonnell/Ries (DS) 6-0,6-0.
Semifinals -- Sun/Connolly (DH) def. Camp/Green (CL) 6-4,6-1; Guthrie/Boysen (LM) def. Housenga/Lange (CL) 6-2,6-0.
Third place -- Housenga/Lange (CL) def. Camp/Green (CL) injury default.
Finals -- Sun/Connolly (DH) def. Guthrie/Boysen (LM) 6-4,6-0.
Girls soccer
Western Big Six all-conference
First team
Alleman -- Anka Snider, sr., MF; Dora Cacari, sr., MF
Moline -- Fiona Roehrs, sr., D; Karima Rangel, so., F; Lily Glackin, sr., MF
Quincy -- Abbie Reis, sr., F; Alexis Miranda, jr., F; Ashley Boyer, so., K
Rock Island -- Kayla Garcia, jr., MF/D
United Township -- Ryleigh O'Brien, sr., F/MF; Delainey Davila, sr., MF; Madison Gordon, so., F/MF; Hannah Mirimanian, sr., K
Honorable mention -- Julia DeSmet, jr., MF, Alleman; Kaylyn Dane, sr., D, Galesburg; Morgan Vercautern, sr., F, Moline; Sam Cramer, sr., F/D, Moline; Morgan Hemmen, jr., K, Moline; Krystal Burgtof, sr., D, Quincy; Keaghan Rodemich, sr., D, Quincy; Carson Boyer, jr., MF, Quincy; Mikayla Depover, jr., K, Rock Island
Illinois postseason
Joliet Central regional
Wednesday's results
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Joliet Central 0
Minooka 4, United Township 1
Baseball
Western Big Six all-conference
First team
Alleman -- Chris McFarland, sr., OF; Andrew Barrett, sr., IF; Erik Hoffman, sr., IF; Chase VanDerGinst, jr., C; Luke Trondson, sr., DH
Galesburg -- Connor Aten, so., OF; Renegade Schott, sr., IF; Nick Fields, jr., P
Moline -- Nick Drobushevich, sr., OF; Brody Harding, jr., IF; Drew Parks, sr., C; Dan Anderson, sr., DH; Eric Maffie, sr., UT; Carter Schierbrock, sr., P
Quincy -- Trevor Wiemelt, jr., IF
Honorable mention -- Brendan Hird, sr., OF, Alleman; Sam Mattecheck, jr., P, Alleman; Jono Berry, jr., P, Alleman; Donivan Reed, sr., OF, Galesburg; Dax Flowerree, sr., IF, Quincy; Khyri White, jr., OF, Rock Island; P.T. Boeye, sr., OF, Rock Island; Aaron Voss, jr., IF, Rock Island; Tyler Runkle, jr., IF, United Township
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Stark County regional
Wednesday's result
Ridgewood 10, Galva 0
Today's game
Henry-Senachwine vs. Putnam County, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, Ridgewood vs. Henry-Senachwine/Putnam County winner, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Oregon regional
Wednesday's result
West Carroll 8, Oregon 1
Today's game
Winnebago vs. St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, West Carroll vs. Winnebago/St. Edward winner, 10 a.m.
Alleman regional
Wednesday's result
Alleman 11, Annawan-Wethersfield 1
Today's game
Mendota vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 5 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, Alleman vs. Mendota/Erie-Prophetstown winner, 11 a.m.
Princeton regional
Wednesday's result
Hall 10, Kewanee 0
Byron regional
Wednesday's results
Byron 6, Warren 4
Fulton 15, North Boone 2
Saturday's game
Regional final, Byron vs. Fulton, 11 a.m.
Orion regional
Wednesday's results
Orion 5, Sherrard 2
Rockridge 4, Mercer County 2
Saturday's game
Regional final, Orion vs. Rockridge, 11 a.m.
Alleman 11, Annawan-Wethersfield 1
Annawan-Wethersfield;000;01;--;1
Alleman;305;21;--;11
Blake Cheesman, Nolan Cone and Tyler Nichols; Jono Berry and Chase VanDerGinst. WP -- Berry (6-1); LP -- Cheesman (2-4). Two or more hits -- Alleman (Chase McFarland 3, Brendan Hird, Sam Mattecheck). 2B -- Alleman (Hird 2, Mattecheck 2, Barrett, Carpita). RBI -- A-W (Isaac Frank); Alleman (Barrett 3, McFarland 2, Mattecheck, Erik Hoffman, Luke Trondson, Collin Rogiers).
Team records -- Annawan-Wethersfield (10-17); Alleman (28-5)
Moline 1, Sterling 0
Moline;100;000;X;--;1;4;1
Sterling;000;000;0;--;0;1;0
WP -- Ben Monroe. LP -- Sullivan. RBI -- Moline, Eric Maffie.
Softball
Western Big Six all-conference
First team
Alleman -- Haley DeWitte, sr., OF; Mattie Buller, sr., P; Jessica Pauley, sr., UT
Galesburg -- Andrea Sampson, jr., IF
Moline -- Kayla DePoorter, so., OF; Becca Barnett, sr., IF
Quincy -- Roni Wingerter, sr., C
Rock Island -- Emma Spurgetis, sr., OF; Lauryn Stegall, jr., IF; Ashley Peters, jr., P; Madison Michaels, jr., DP; Delaney Kelley, jr., UT
United Township -- London Jackson, sr., IF; Brandi LaFountaine, jr., UT
Honorable mention -- Mackenzie Melody, jr., OF, Rock Island; Alexis DeFrieze, jr., OF, United Township; Aubrie Dodd, jr., IF, Moline; Taylor Parker, jr., C, Alleman; Sydney Jensen, jr., C, Moline
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Putnam County regional
Wednesday's results
Putnam County 10, Lowpoint-Washburn 0
Today's game
Ridgewood vs. Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, Putnam County vs. Ridgewood/Henry-Senachwine winner, 11 a.m.
Williamsfield regional
Wednesday's results
Princeville vs. Galva, late
Williamsfield 4, Stark County 1
Saturday's game
Regional final, Williamsfield vs. Princeville/Galva winner, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Rockridge regional
Tuesday's results
Rockridge 17, Monmouth United 2
Tremont 5, Mercer County 1
Saturday's game
Regional final, Rockridge vs. Tremont, 11 a.m.
Wethersfield regional
Tuesday's result
Elmwood-Brimfield 11, Kewanee 0
Wednesday's result
Annawan-Wethersfield 5, Knoxville 1
Saturday's game
Regional final, Elmwood-Brimfield vs. Annawan-Wethersfield, 11 a.m.
Oregon regional
Tuesday's result
Winnebago 9, Sterling Newman 5
Wednesday's result
Fulton 15, Stockton 2
Saturday's game
Regional final, Winnebago vs. Fulton, 11 a.m.
Riverdale regional
Tuesday's results
Orion 4, Riverdale 2
St. Bede 6, Sherrard 1
Friday's game
Regional final, Orion vs. St. Bede, 4:30 p.m.
Mendota regional
Tuesday's result
Mendota 12, Princeton 1
Wednesday's result
Erie-Prophetstown 4, Hall 3
Saturday's game
Regional final, Mendota vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 11 a.m.
Alleman 10, Moline 2
Alleman;140;003;20;--;10;18;3
Moline;000;002;0X;--;2;6;0
WP -- Mattie Buller. LP -- Lindsey Glass. Two or more hits -- Alleman, Alli Ferrari 4, Noely Baulmann 3, Jessica Pauley 3, Taylor Parker 3, Buller, Haley Dewitte; Moline, Becca Barnett. 2B -- Alleman, Ferrari, Baulmann, Dewitte; Moline, Madison Chase. 3B -- Moline, Aubrey Dodd. RBI -- Alleman, Ferrari 5, Baulmann 2, Pauley 2, Buller; Moline, Dodd 2.
