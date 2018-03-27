Boys track
Indoor Rosenberry Classic
at Kewanee
Team scores -- 1. Newman Central Catholic 100.50; 2. Princeton 64; 3. Bureau Valley 51; 4. Morrison 45; 5. Amboy 35; 6. Kewanee 31; 7. St. Bede 31; 8. Hall 30; 9. Riverdale 27; 10. Erie Prophetstown 26; 11. Fulton 24.50
3200 dash -- 1. Wes Schmidt (Hall) 11:02.10; 2. Wyatt Strader (Bureau Valley) 11:48.40; 3. Molin Thomas Amboy 11:48.60
3200 relay -- 1. Newman Central Catholic (Matt Hodge, Shay Hadner, Noah Welty, Spencer Mauch) 9:05.60; 2. Bureau Valley (Kendile Whitford, Devan Batten, Brad Sierens, Kurt Bitting) 9:21.20; 3. Princeton (Luke Peacock, Reece Nohms, Gabe Graham, Colin Nelson) 9:32.10
60 dash -- 1. Easton Bianchi (Newman) 7.17; 2. Keegan Anderson (Morrison) 7.466; 3. Lewis Robinson (Kewanee) 7.499
60 hurdles -- 1. Brentin Erickson (Newman) 8.86; 2. Nathan Allen (Princeton) 10.06; 3. Andon Shafer (Kewanee) 10.44
800 dash -- 1. Reece Bohms (Princeton) 2:25.95; 2. Jacob Marcinkus (St. Bede) 2:25.97; 3. Zeben Parochetti (Hall) 2:29.30
400 dash -- 1. Donald Li (St. Bede) 59.93; 2. Patrick Cousar (Hall) 1:02.52; 3. Jacob Delafont (Hall) 1:06.62
800 relay -- 1. Fulton (Eathan Long, Nathan McLuckie, Nick Mcquistion, Dayne Holesinger) 1:39.93; 2. Riverdale (David Arney, Brett Arney, Cody Lamb, Brett Murphy) 1:40.13; 3. Erie Prophetstown (Sonnt Ramirez, Cameron Stout, Tyler Holdorf, Mac Weidel) 1:40.35
1600 dash -- 1. Jacob Marcinkus (St. Bede) 5:26.40; 2. Molin Thomas (Amboy) 5:31.90; 3. Wyatt Strader (Bureau Valley) 5:33.90
200 dash -- 1. Noah Johnson (Bureau Valley) 26.285; 2. Cody Lamb (Riverdale) 26.486; 3. Josh Vanerploeg (Fulton) 28.071
1600 relay -- 1. Bureau Valley (Mason Wierzbick, Jonah Johnson, Kale Barnett, Kendile Whitford) 3:52.13; 2. Amboy (Austin Norman, Casen Cherry, Hunter Walzer, Thomas Stamberger) 3:59.20; 3. Fulton (Eathan Long, Dayne Holesinger, Anthony Miller, Michael Apostolos) 3:56.72
High jump -- 1. Alec Kunkel (St. Bede) 5-10; 2. Mac Nugent (Bureau Valley) 5-10; 3. Brett Murphy (Riverdale) 5-8
Pole vault -- 1. Kyle Kruthoff (Erie Prophetstown) 14-9.50; 2. Kale Barnett (Bureau Valley) 11-6; 3. Cameron Abell (Erie Prophetstown) 11-0
Long jump -- 1. Brentin Erickson (Newman) 20-7.50; 2. Lewis Robinson (Kewanee) 20-7.25; 3. Luke Wamhoff (St. Bede) 19-3.75
Triple jump -- 1. Karter Decker (Newman) 40-0; 2. Zach Bohms (Princeton) 39-7; 3. Dayne Holesinger (Fulton) 39-3.50
Boys tennis
Geneseo 9, Rock Island 0
Singles -- Mick Haverland (G) def. Nils Empen 6-0, 6-0; Mason Miller (G) def. Peyton Jones 6-2, 6-2; Griffen Tracey (G) def. Kowen Wilhelm 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Fylan Hart (G) def. Set Aye 6-4,4-6,10-6; Brandon Gallagher (G) def. Hsar Ter 6-0, 6-0; Luke Chaney (G) def. Logan Wyers 6-0, 6-0
Doubles -- Gallagher/Hart (G) def. K. Wilhelm/Cameron Wilhelm 6-0, 6-0; Haverland/Ben Ford (G) def. Ter/Aye 6-1, 6-2; Chaney/Nathan Curran def. Wyers/Ethan Stephenitch 6-0, 6-0
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard United 8, DePue-Hall 0
Halftime score -- OSU 6, DH 0. Goals -- Lydia Clarke (unassisted), 4th minute; Cassidy Schultz (Jamie Abbott), 5th minute; Kayla James (Clarke), 9th minute; Karsyn McCunn (unassisted), 23rd minute; Rachel Blackert (Ashley Mathias) 35th minute; Emily Teel (Schultz) 38th minute; McCunn (Clarke), 46th minute; Schultz (Mathias), 61st minute. Shots -- OSU 22, DH 0. Saves -- OSU (Mary Mount 0); DH (Edith Gutierrez 14). Corners -- OSU 4, DH 0. Offsides -- OSU 1, DH 0. Fouls -- OSU 0, DH 0.
Team records -- Orion-Sherrard United 4-0
