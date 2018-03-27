Boys soccer

IAHSSCA rankings

3A

1. Iowa City West

2. West Des Moines Valley

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie

4. Bettendorf

5. Ames

6. Iowa City High

7. Waukee

8. Urbandale

9. Des Moines Roosevelt

10. Johnston

11. Ankeny Centennial

12. Pleasant Valley

13. Cedar Rapids Washington

14. Des Moines Lincoln

15. Waterloo West

16. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

2A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier

2. Norwalk

3. Storm Lake

4. Perry

5. Marion

6. Winterset

7. Hudson

8. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City

9. Waverly-Shell Rock

10. Iowa Falls-Alden

11. ADM, Adel

12. Pella

13. Dallas Center-Grimes

14. Grinnell

15. Spencer

16. Clear Creek-Amana

1A

1. Iowa City Regina

2. Davenport Assumption

3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

4. Gilbert

5. Solon

6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs

7t. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

7t. Des Moines Christian

9. Danville

10. West Liberty

11. GCGR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck

12t. Benton Community

12t. Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona

14. Nevada

15. Williamsburg

16. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Girls track

Westwood Indoor

Team scores -- 1. BV Storm 94.00; 2. Erie Prophetstown 73.00; 3. Fulton 66.00; 4. Hall 60.00; 5. Riverdale 48.00; St. Bede Academy 46.00; Amboy 41.00; Newman Central Catholic 22.00; Princeton 9.00; Morrison 1.00

3200 meter run -- 1. Nataleigh  Nugent (BV Storm) 13:31.80; 2. Kelynn Boyle (Amboy) 14:16.60; 3. Makayla Dornbush (E-P) 14:47.9

3200 relay -- 1. Riverdale 11:34.40; 2. BV Storm 11:52.30; 3. Hall 12:50.90

60 dash -- 1. Mackenzie Clary (E-P) 8.376; 2. Hallie McGuire (St. Bede) 8.443; 3. Kearra Kohrt (Fulton) 8.56

60 hurdles -- 1. Madison Morrow (BV) 10.69; 2. Brooke Chandler (E-P) 10.88; 3. Maddie Hannon (Hall) 11.212

800 dash -- 1. Emily Schipper (Fulton) 2:31.45; 2. Magaret Vaessen (Amboy) 2:32.56; 3. Kiley Sanders (NCC) 2:37.45

400 dash -- 1. Ashley Althaus (Amboy) 1:03.62; 2. Kaelyn Hamalle (Hall) 1:03.81; 3. Darcie Pilon (Riverdale) 1:04.61

800 relay -- 1. Erie Prophetstown (Jenna Saad, Whitney Bramm, Brooke Chandler, Mackenzie Clary) 1:54.69; 2. St. Bede Academy (Antonia Condon, Macy Cattani, Anna Bosnich, Kaelyn Condon) 1:54.92; 3. Newman Central Catholic 1:56.07

1600 meter run -- 1. Haley Weidner (BV) 5:48.90; 2. Jenna Parente (Hall) 6:15.10; 3. Jorden Robinson (E-P) 6:17.60

200 dash -- 1. Kaelyn Hamalle (Hall) 27.933; 2. Darcie Pilon (Riverdale) 28.167; 3. Kaelyn Condon (St. Bede) 28.751

1600 relay -- 1. Fulton 4:26.60; 2. Amboy 4:29.20; 3. Newman Central Catholic 4:40.20

Shot put -- 1. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 45' 8.50"; 2. Saige Barnett (BV) 36' 5.00"; 3. Hope Jackson (Riverdale) 34' 1.00"

High jump -- 1. Jade Aber (BV) 5-0; 2. Senica Christine (St. Bede) 4-10; 3. Abigail Weaver (Riverdale) 4-8

Pole vault -- 1. Whitney Braum (E-P) 10-3; 2. Kaelyn Condon (St. Bede) 7-9; 3. Molly Bohm (BV) 6-09

Long jump -- 1. Kaelyn Hamalle (Hall) 16-3.75; 2. Kaelyn Condon (St. Bede) 16-0.25; 3. Kendra Cain (Princeton) 15-5

Triple jump -- 1. Daekota Knott (Fulton) 36-9.5; 2. Kaelyn Hamalle (Hall) 34-10; 3. Jade Aber (BV) 32-7.75

