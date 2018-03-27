Boys soccer
IAHSSCA rankings
3A
1. Iowa City West
2. West Des Moines Valley
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie
4. Bettendorf
5. Ames
6. Iowa City High
7. Waukee
8. Urbandale
9. Des Moines Roosevelt
10. Johnston
11. Ankeny Centennial
12. Pleasant Valley
13. Cedar Rapids Washington
14. Des Moines Lincoln
15. Waterloo West
16. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
2A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
2. Norwalk
3. Storm Lake
4. Perry
5. Marion
6. Winterset
7. Hudson
8. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
9. Waverly-Shell Rock
10. Iowa Falls-Alden
11. ADM, Adel
12. Pella
13. Dallas Center-Grimes
14. Grinnell
15. Spencer
16. Clear Creek-Amana
1A
1. Iowa City Regina
2. Davenport Assumption
3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
4. Gilbert
5. Solon
6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
7t. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
7t. Des Moines Christian
9. Danville
10. West Liberty
11. GCGR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck
12t. Benton Community
12t. Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona
14. Nevada
15. Williamsburg
16. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Girls track
Westwood Indoor
Team scores -- 1. BV Storm 94.00; 2. Erie Prophetstown 73.00; 3. Fulton 66.00; 4. Hall 60.00; 5. Riverdale 48.00; St. Bede Academy 46.00; Amboy 41.00; Newman Central Catholic 22.00; Princeton 9.00; Morrison 1.00
3200 meter run -- 1. Nataleigh Nugent (BV Storm) 13:31.80; 2. Kelynn Boyle (Amboy) 14:16.60; 3. Makayla Dornbush (E-P) 14:47.9
3200 relay -- 1. Riverdale 11:34.40; 2. BV Storm 11:52.30; 3. Hall 12:50.90
60 dash -- 1. Mackenzie Clary (E-P) 8.376; 2. Hallie McGuire (St. Bede) 8.443; 3. Kearra Kohrt (Fulton) 8.56
60 hurdles -- 1. Madison Morrow (BV) 10.69; 2. Brooke Chandler (E-P) 10.88; 3. Maddie Hannon (Hall) 11.212
800 dash -- 1. Emily Schipper (Fulton) 2:31.45; 2. Magaret Vaessen (Amboy) 2:32.56; 3. Kiley Sanders (NCC) 2:37.45
400 dash -- 1. Ashley Althaus (Amboy) 1:03.62; 2. Kaelyn Hamalle (Hall) 1:03.81; 3. Darcie Pilon (Riverdale) 1:04.61
800 relay -- 1. Erie Prophetstown (Jenna Saad, Whitney Bramm, Brooke Chandler, Mackenzie Clary) 1:54.69; 2. St. Bede Academy (Antonia Condon, Macy Cattani, Anna Bosnich, Kaelyn Condon) 1:54.92; 3. Newman Central Catholic 1:56.07
1600 meter run -- 1. Haley Weidner (BV) 5:48.90; 2. Jenna Parente (Hall) 6:15.10; 3. Jorden Robinson (E-P) 6:17.60
200 dash -- 1. Kaelyn Hamalle (Hall) 27.933; 2. Darcie Pilon (Riverdale) 28.167; 3. Kaelyn Condon (St. Bede) 28.751
1600 relay -- 1. Fulton 4:26.60; 2. Amboy 4:29.20; 3. Newman Central Catholic 4:40.20
Shot put -- 1. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 45' 8.50"; 2. Saige Barnett (BV) 36' 5.00"; 3. Hope Jackson (Riverdale) 34' 1.00"
High jump -- 1. Jade Aber (BV) 5-0; 2. Senica Christine (St. Bede) 4-10; 3. Abigail Weaver (Riverdale) 4-8
Pole vault -- 1. Whitney Braum (E-P) 10-3; 2. Kaelyn Condon (St. Bede) 7-9; 3. Molly Bohm (BV) 6-09
Long jump -- 1. Kaelyn Hamalle (Hall) 16-3.75; 2. Kaelyn Condon (St. Bede) 16-0.25; 3. Kendra Cain (Princeton) 15-5
Triple jump -- 1. Daekota Knott (Fulton) 36-9.5; 2. Kaelyn Hamalle (Hall) 34-10; 3. Jade Aber (BV) 32-7.75
