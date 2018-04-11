Local businesses with outdoor marquees or message boards are encouraged to share messages supporting the Quad-Cities Big Table event set for April 20-21.

Volunteers with the event suggest businesses display the Quad-Cities Big Table logo or the message: Quad-Cities Big Table Register Now.

Residents interested in promoting the event may download and print flyers from the Big Table website, quadcitiesbigtable.com, or by sharing pictures on social media with #QCBigTable.

Gwen Tombergs with the Quad-Cities Chamber, a Big Table partner, said in a news release, “We want everyone to know this is Quad-City-wide initiative and the entire community is supporting it. This is the visual that will excite people and want to register for a table.”

For more information, or to register for a table, visit quadcitiesbigtable.com or email info@quadcitiesbigtable.com.

