Local businesses with outdoor marquees or message boards are encouraged to share messages supporting the Quad-Cities Big Table event set for April 20-21.
Volunteers with the event suggest businesses display the Quad-Cities Big Table logo or the message: Quad-Cities Big Table Register Now.
Residents interested in promoting the event may download and print flyers from the Big Table website, quadcitiesbigtable.com, or by sharing pictures on social media with #QCBigTable.
Gwen Tombergs with the Quad-Cities Chamber, a Big Table partner, said in a news release, “We want everyone to know this is Quad-City-wide initiative and the entire community is supporting it. This is the visual that will excite people and want to register for a table.”
For more information, or to register for a table, visit quadcitiesbigtable.com or email info@quadcitiesbigtable.com.
