Multiple sources, including area anglers, bait shops and county and state park officials, contributed to the following fishing report, which was released this week by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Mississippi River Pool 14
River levels are rising and are at 9.7 feet at Fulton, 12.6 feet at Camanche and 7.3 feet at LeClaire. The water temperature is around 50 degrees. Paddlefish season is now closed. Walleye - slow: Species had an extended spawn this year on the Mississippi River. Some are being taken with crank baits, mostly in the tailwater area. Largemouth Bass - no report: Expect largemouth bass fishing to really pick up this week. Fish the newly flooded areas in the backwaters as the water rises.
Mississippi River Pool 15
River levels are at 9.8 feet at Rock Island. Levels are up from last week and will continue to rise this coming week. Conditions still are favorable for angling. Water temperatures have reached 50 degrees in some places. Contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-872-4976 with any angling questions.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 10.71 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad-Cities and has been rising the past few days. There has been some walleye and sauger fishing in Sylvan Slough. Walleye — fair: Some walleyes are being caught in Sylvan Slough with jigs and plastics. Try fishing around the outflows by the power dam and Arsenal Dam. White crappie — fair: Use wax worms or minnows under a bobber at Sunset Marina. Bluegill - fair: Use wax worms under a bobber at Sunset Marina.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 9.46 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been rising the past few days. River stage is forecast to reach 12.3 feet by the middle of next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. Walleye — slow: Look for walleyes in the tailwaters or down by Grain Processing Corporation, or GPC. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with stick baits. White crappie - no Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.
Lost Grove Lake
A few anglers have been out, but cold, windy weather doesn't make for the best fishing weather. Largemouth bass — slow: With the warmer weather, the bass are beginning to move to shallower areas to feed. Work the riprap and jetties on the north side of the lake. Black crappie — fair: Crappies are starting to move to shallow areas to feed; concentrate efforts on the north side bays and along the riprap where the water is warmest.
Illinois
Mississippi River at Rock Island
Croegaert’s Great Outdoors in Rock Island produced the following fishing report, which the Illinois Department of Natural Resources released this week.
Water conditions: Water temperatures are chilly, but water levels are looking good, and it's time to fish.
Crappie
Barely fair:Lots of minnows being sold. Anglers are trying to catch them in backwater areas and warmer, shallower spots.
Bluegill
Spotty: Just a few are being reeled in at Sunset Marina.
Walleye
Pretty good: Lots of fish are being caught in the middle of the slot. Sylvan Slough and below the dam are producing a few with crank baits.
Smallmouth bass
Barely fair: Catching some fish at Steel Dam in the Rock River. Try minnows, a jig and twister tail, shallow-running crank baits or a jig and shad sides.
Mississippi River at East Moline
Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle produced the following fishing report for the region, which the Illinois DNR released this week.
Water conditions: Water levels are good for fishing. Still some chilly temperatures.
Walleye
Barely fair: Try casting minnows in the main channel upriver toward Clinton.
Crappie
Barely fair: Some nice-sized fish have been caught at Snakeden Hollow State Fish and Wildlife Area in Knox County.
Rock River at Milan
E-Z Livin' Sports Center in Milan produced the following fishing report, which the Illinois DNR released this week.
Water conditions: River levels are up and rising.
Crappie
Good: Cast minnows along the shoreline. Warmer water temperatures should improve success.
Walleye
Good: Anglers are trolling crank baits.
Bluegill
Good: Fishermen are catching fish with red worms and waxies close to the banks.
Compiled by Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen.
