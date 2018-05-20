Clinton County Master Gardeners are having a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon, today at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt, 328 E. 8th St., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Lyons Square Park in Clinton.

They'll be selling perennials, vegetables, herbs, annuals and houseplants.

