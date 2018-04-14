Franc Freeman, Jenni Fitzgerald and Adam Lingner will be inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame on May 7. Each of them made their sha…

FREEMAN TIMELINE

1938 — Born in Davenport.

1954 — Goes out for wrestling team for first time at Davenport High School.

1956 — Finishes second in the Iowa state tournament at 120 pounds, losing to Dee Brainerd of Fort Dodge in the finals. Enlists in the U.S. Navy.

1958 — Enrolls at Iowa State Teachers College (now Northern Iowa) and becomes a member of the wrestling team.

1960 — Compiles a record of 8-1-2 in dual meets as a sophomore at ISTC.

1961 — As a junior, loses to eventual champion DuWayne Miller of Oklahoma in the 123-pound semifinals of the NCAA tournament in Corvallis, Oregon, and settles for a fourth-place finish.

1962 — Makes it to the 123-pound championship match of the NCAA tournament at Stillwater, Oklahoma, before losing to Oklahoma State’s Masaaki Hatta 7-4. Becomes the first head wrestling coach and assistant sophomore football coach at the new West High School in Billings, Montana.

1964 — Guides Billings West to a third-place finish in the Montana state meet. Begins a 27-year run as the head wrestling coach at Bettendorf High School.

1973 — Has his first state individual champion at Bettendorf when Pat Wright wins at 185 pounds.

1975 — Coaches Bettendorf to a state runner-up team finish behind West Des Moines Dowling and is named the state’s coach of the year for the first time.

1981 — Leads Bulldogs to their first Class 3A team state title with three individual state champions — Paul Glynn (119 pounds), Brian McCracken (185) and Hap Peterson (heavyweight).

1982 — Wins second straight state title with a record total of 167.5 points. Bettendorf has 10 place-winners in 13 weight classes.

1988 — Named the state’s coach of the year again and is inducted into the Iowa Coaches and Officials Wrestling Hall of Fame. Has his last individual state champion in heavyweight Brad Schoenfelder.

1991 — After leading Bettendorf to a fourth-place finish in the state meet, retires as the Bulldogs’ head coach with a dual meet record of 250-72-7.

1995 — Inducted into Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame.

1996 — Inducted into UNI Hall of Fame.

1997 — Retires as a business education teacher at Bettendorf.

2012 — Wrestling room at Bettendorf is named in his honor.

2018 — Inducted into Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.