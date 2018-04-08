SALUTE TO SPORTS

What: 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports, including the honoring of the top local high school athletes and inductions into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame

When: May 7, 7:30 p.m. (preceded at 6:45 by a reception with light refreshments)

Where: Bettendorf High School performing arts center

Admission: Free to the general public