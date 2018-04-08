This year’s class of inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame is as diverse as it is accomplished.
It includes a locally produced athlete who spent 13 years in the National Football League, a coach who oversaw one of the best high school wrestling programs in the area’s history and one of the best female athletes ever to come out of the area.
Adam Lingner, Franc Freeman and Jenni Fitzgerald all will be honored in ceremonies as part of the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports on May 7 at Bettendorf High School.
Lingner starred in football, basketball and track and field at Rock Island Alleman before attending the University of Illinois to play football. He played both guard and center in four years with the Illini, starting as a senior.
He was a ninth-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1983 and made his biggest mark in the NFL as one of the game’s premier long snappers for punts, field goals and extra points. He played in 60 regular-season games with the Chiefs and 140 with Buffalo, snapping for the Bills in four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991-94.
Lingner, who now lives in Frisco, Texas, was one of the charter inductees into Alleman’s sports hall of fame in 1995.
Freeman made his mark as the head wrestling coach at Bettendorf High School for 27 years, from 1964-1991, compiling a dual meet record of 250-72-7. He won 16 conference championships during that span and led the Bulldogs to state team championships in 1981 and 1982. His 1982 squad set a state record for team points that stood for 19 years.
Freeman got his start in wrestling as a competitor at Davenport High School, where he finished second in the state meet at 120 pounds in 1956. After a stint in the Navy, he wrestled for Iowa State Teachers College (now Northern Iowa), placing fourth in the NCAA meet in 1961 and second in 1962.
Freeman, who still lives in Bettendorf, has been inducted into numerous halls of fame, including the UNI Hall of Fame and Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Fitzgerald was a multi-sport athlete at North Scott, being named the Quad-City Times female athlete of the year as a senior in 1986. She was Iowa’s Miss Basketball that year while also earning all-state honors in both softball and volleyball. She helped the Lancers win their first state title in any sport, in volleyball, in 1985.
She continued her basketball career at Drake University, where she was a four-year starter, the team MVP as a junior and an all-conference selection as a senior.
Fitzgerald, who was inducted into the Iowa Girls Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995, then became a member of the Drake coaching staff for nine years from 1992-99. For the past 18 years, she has served as an assistant coach under Lisa Bluder at the University of Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.