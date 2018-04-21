Franc Freeman, Jenni Fitzgerald and Adam Lingner will be inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame on May 7. Each of them made their sha…

LINGNER TIMELINE

1960 — Born in Indianapolis, the son of Wesley and Marion (Bleuer) Lingner.

1977 — Plays varsity football as a junior at Rock Island Alleman, which compiles a 5-4 record.

1978 — Starts at offensive tackle and defensive end as a senior at Alleman, helping the Pioneers to a 6-3 mark.

1979 — Finishes his athletic career at Alleman as a starter in basketball and as the eighth-place finisher in the shot put at the state track meet, becoming the first Pioneer athlete ever to place in a field event. Signs letter of intent to play football at Illinois.

1980 — Letters for Illinois as a backup offensive lineman.

1981 — Earns another varsity letter as a backup lineman for the Illini.

1982 — Starts six games as a senior at Illinois. Begins the season playing center but plays guard following a mid-season shoulder injury. Plays guard against Alabama in the Liberty Bowl and also in the Senior Bowl postseason all-star game.

1983 — Drafted in the ninth round by the Kansas City Chiefs and plays in all 16 games for the Chiefs as a long snapper, starting one game at center.

1986 — Released by the Chiefs following the 12th game of the season. Signs with New England but is released again five days later and rejects late-season offers from St. Louis and Buffalo.

1987 — Signs with Denver but is cut in preseason camp. Later signs with Buffalo and serves as long snapper in 12 games, beginning a streak of 140 consecutive games played in the regular season.

1990 — Serves as long snapper for the Bills, who lose to the New York Giants 20-19 in the Super Bowl when Scott Norwood’s last-second 47-yard field goal attempt sails wide right.

1991 — Plays every game again for the Bills, who lose the Super Bowl again, 37-24 to Washington.

1992 — The Bills make it to the Super Bowl again, losing to Dallas 52-17.

1993 — Buffalo loses in the Super Bowl for the fourth straight season, going down to a 30-13 loss to Dallas.

1995 — Inducted as one of the charter members of Alleman’s Sports Hall of Fame.

1996 — Announces his retirement from pro football in May following 13 NFL seasons, citing chronic tendinitis in his knees.

2018 — Voted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.