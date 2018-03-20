Baseball

Dunlap 2, Moline 1

Moline;000;100;00;--;1;1;2

Dunlap;000;010;01;--;2;6;2

Hunter DeLarosa, Jarrett Wages (6), Phil Moyer (9), Ben Monroe (9); Mangieri, Holt (5). WP – Holt. LP – Moyer. Two hits or more – Dunlap, Catton, Stirnaman. 2B – Dunlap, Catton. RBI – Moline, Dan Anderson; Dunlap, Day, Catton.

Alleman 2, Geneseo 1

Geneseo;000;100;0;--1;1;1

Alleman;001;010;x;--;2;5;2

Pittenger; Rogiers, Snyder (4), Hoffman (7). WP – Snyder. LP – Pittenger. 2B – Alleman, Barrett. RBI – Geneseo, Hartman; Alleman, Mattecheck.

Records – Alleman 3-0

Girls Soccer

Dixon 9, Alleman 0

Halftime score – Dixon 7, Alleman 0. Saves – Alleman, Aidan Gorichek 4, Megan Tanghe. Shots – Alleman 0, Dixon 15. Corner Kicks – Alleman 0, Dixon 5.

Records – Alleman 0-3-0

