“While I agree that there are changes that need to be made to the SNAP program, this is so clearly not the way to do it. The bill cuts more than $23 billion in SNAP benefits and will result in an estimated 2 million Americans unable to get the help they need.”
-- Rep. Colin Peterson of Minnesota, top Democrat of the House Agriculture Committee, on a food-stamps provision in the latest Farm Bill legislation. The proposal was scuttled Friday by hardline conservatives upset that immigration reform wasn’t included in the bill.
