“We don’t know what his intentions were in the long term but we know what he was doing at the time — he was trying to engage our police officers in some kind of ambush-type attack. He did succeed and he did lose.”

-- Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, speaking of 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi, who allegedly opened fire Friday at President Donald Trump’s Miami-area golf resort

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments