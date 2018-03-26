Masters will have very small field
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters is assured its smallest field in 21 years with no more than 87 players.
U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka notified Augusta National on Monday he would not be able to compete as he recovers from a left wrist injury. Earlier in the day, Cameron Smith of Australia was among four players added to the field from the top 50 in the world ranking published one week before the Masters.
That brings the field to 86 who are expected to play. One spot is available to this week's Houston Open winner if he is not already eligible.
