Keys advances through first round

Rock Island’s Madison Keys opened play in the Italian Open on Monday with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Also in the women’s draw at Rome, former U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci closed out her career with a 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 loss to Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic. The 35-year-old Vinci had already announced this would be her final tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments