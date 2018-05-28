Fernando staying in college
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando has decided to return for his sophomore season after testing his viability in the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-10 Fernando averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team.
Fernando says he received a "great deal of feedback over the past six weeks that has been beneficial in making this decision."
Coach Mark Turgeon thinks Bruno "learned a lot during this process, and it will only make him a better basketball player."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.