Newgarden wins rain-delayed race
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Josef Newgarden started on the pole for the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and led almost the entire way, winning the rain-delayed race on Monday for the third time in four years.
IndyCar pushed back completion of the race because of heavy rain Sunday.
With a sizable lead and showers starting anew, the defending series champion made his second pit stop with about 15 minutes left in the timed race to switch to rain tires. Contenders like Sebastien Bourdais and runner-up Ryan Hunter-Reay remained on the track while the rain soaked the course.
"We could have stayed out like them, too, but for us it made no sense," said Newgarden, who took over the points lead. "We had everything to lose, they had everything to gain. So I don't blame them with what they did. It would have been their race to win if it stopped raining at that point because they would have been able to make it work."
That's why Team Penske president Tim Cindric told Newgarden on the radio they were racing the weather at that point, not other drivers.
"The rain was either going to come more and work out for us or it wasn't," Newgarden said. "Fortunately, it just kept coming down. The more it came down, it just played into our hands."
He won for the second time in the first four races of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.