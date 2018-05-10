Saturday, May 12
Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3003 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Featuring a variety of crafters and vendors, a bake sale, raffle baskets and food. Proceeds will go to Crossroads, Inc. in Muscatine. Free.
Spring Craft and Vendor Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. This bi-annual show will feature over 50 vendors selling clothing, homemade items, treats and more. $1 or a canned good donation.
Blessing Closet: Saturdays, May 12 and 19, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, May 16, 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing for anyone in need. Use rear entrance door Number 1. The ministry normally is open Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Volunteers and men's clothing needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853. Free.
Blood Drive: noon to 2:15 p.m., Rock Church of the Q-C, 5335 Carey Ave., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive. For more information or to register, call 309-269-7969. Free.
Centennial Fiesta: 5-9 p.m., St. Anne Church, 555 18th Ave., East Moline. This event will be held as part of a a year long celebration of the 100th anniversary of St. Anne's Parish. The night will feature a Mexican Fiesta with traditional Mexican food, performances by Q-C Ballet Folklorico, the Glenview Mariachi Band and deejay Dave Navarro. There also will be children's games and raffle items. Free.
Sunday, May 13
The Effects of Social Media on Children and Teens: 9 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Lori O'Dell McCollum will discuss the effects of social media on children and teens. Part of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation forum series. Free.
GriefShare Support Group: 4-6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Orion, 1101 4th St. Featuring a 13-week video-based small group meeting for grieving individuals that offers practical and biblical concepts for healing after the loss of a loved one. Each session will be self-contained and includes refreshments, video and small group discussion. For more information or to register, call 309-721-4458 or email cathomas1961@aol.com. $20.
Monday, May 14
Banning Guns: Students take a stand, pro and con: 5-6 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature a discussion with students from both sides of the issue. Free.
Tuesday, May 15
Blood Drive: 3:30-5:45 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive in the Great Hall. For more information or to register to donate, call 563-359-7619. Free.
Wednesday, May 16
Blood Drive: 1:30-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 N. Brady St., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive in the Fellowship Hall. for more information or to register to donate, call 563-326-3547. Free.
Open Hearts Cafe: 5-6:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Featuring dinner and fellowship with neighbors and friends every Wednesday. Free.
Thursday, May 17
Blood Drive: 2-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive in Multipurpose Room A of the Fellowship Hall. For more information or to register to donate, call 563-386-8721. Free.
Blood Drive: 2:30-6:15 p.m., Bettendorf Presbyterian Church, 1200 Middle Road. Featuring a blood drive in the Fellowship Hall. For more information or to register to doante, call 563-650-1624. Free.
Saturday, May 19
Blood Drive: 8-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 1401 Perry St., Davenport. Featuring a blood drive in the Fellowship Hall. For more information or to register to donate, call 563-340-6723. Free.
Neighborhood Parking Lot Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. The Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities will host this rummage sale. There will be hot dogs with all the fixings, chips and soft drinks available for purchase. Proceeds will support programs such as feeding the hungry, anti-bullying and peace and social justice initiatives. For more information, call 563-324-8281 or email at richdhendricks@msn.com. Free.
Sunday, May 20
3rd annual Pet Fest: 2-4 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. This celebration of animals and the humans who love them will feature vendors, bakers, crafters, animal lovers, veterinarians and shelters. There also will be a special Blessing of the Animals led by Pastor Robb McCoy at 3:30 p.m. All animals must be leashed or caged at all times with proper vaccinations and be well-socialized to other animals. For safety, retractable leads are not allowed. Free.
