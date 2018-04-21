I dare anyone to tell me that “Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare” isn’t a watered-down ripoff of “Final Destination.”
What a disappointment. Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions has been behind some of the finest horror movies – including “Insidious,” “Paranormal Activity” and “Get Out” – in recent years. “Truth or Dare” will not be on anyone’s list of decent horror movies, let alone good ones.
If you’ve seen the trailer, you’ve seen the setup. Olivia (Lucy Hale) has decided to volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity project instead of accompanying her friends on spring break in Mexico – this is their senior year, and they decide to take one last wild trip before they graduate.
When Olivia is approached by a creepy guy in a bar, a stranger named Carter (Landon Liboiron) stands up for her and pretty much chases the other guy away. Carter and Olivia really hit it off, so she gladly goes with Carter and the rest of her friends to an abandoned church. This is a bad idea indeed, because that’s where they begin to play a game of “Truth or Dare.”
The game, which can have catastrophic results if the players don’t cooperate, follows the group home until all the players begin to realize their lives are in danger and they need to do something to resolve the game …. Fast.
Meanwhile, bodies keep piling up in bizarre ways (yep, just like the “Final Destination” flicks.)
There are character clichés, but no real development. Olivia is the nice girl, Markie is the party girl, and so on. We don’t root for anybody because nobody is all that interesting to begin with. I did like one character’s predicament that seemed realistic: Brad (Hayden Szeto), who is gay, is afraid to come out to father, a conservative police officer who thinks Brad has a girlfriend.
There are a few “Boo!” moments along the way, but the scares are as skimpy as the plot itself.
Despite the lackluster characters, the performances are noteworthy. I’m sure we’ll see these young actors turn up elsewhere in more challenging, more memorable roles.
Judging from the story’s conclusion, it appears that the screenwriters wrote themselves into a corner and couldn’t figure a way out. The finale is one of the most ridiculous, illogical endings I’ve ever seen. Several viewers in the audience in which I saw this left the theater puzzling out loud over the last scene.
The truth is, this just isn’t worth your time or your money. Not even on a dare.
