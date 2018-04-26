DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill requiring schools to adopt return-to-play rules for students who may have concussions.
The Republican governor signed the bill on Thursday. The new law received bipartisan support from both legislative chambers.
Schools will be required to adopt medical review protocols. Those protocols were first developed in 2013 by the associations that oversee high school athletics in Iowa. Most schools already followed the protocols, but they have been optional until now.
Legal liability will be limited for schools that choose to have a health care provider present at games. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency says the law is expected to result in "minimal" costs for schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.