Cornbelt Running Club 24 Hour Race
Men's -- 1. Jon Noll, Verona, Wis., 128.28 miles; 2. Ron Grimes, New Castle, Ind., 91.43; 3. Dennis Hall, Davenport, 82.84; 4. Ed Rousseau, Minneapolis, 82.15; 5. Scott Searle, Davenport, 78.34; 6. Jim Bys, Marion, Iowa, 63.65; 7. Jim Perry, Enid, Okla., 63.14; 8. Chris Schwenn, Le Claire, 62.89; 9. Jason Ringler, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 62.64; 10. Bo Pheffer, New Castle, Ind., 62.64; 11. Mitchell Flippin, Northville, Mich., 62.38; 12. Aaron Riley, Cedar Falls, Iowa, 62.38; 13. Tom Kenneke, Davenport, 60.11; 14. John Sites, Rochester, Ind., 45.46; 15. Scott Hoag, DeWitt, Iowa, 35.36; 16. Jeff Snicker, Davenport, 33.34; 17. Dick Hogan, Urbandale, Iowa, 26.27
Women's -- 1. Caryl Geschwind, Rochester, Minn., 79.05 miles; 2. Cassie Kottke, Neenah, Wis., 69.46; 3. Stefanie Flippin, Northville, Mich., 68.95; 4. Catherine Ward, Lincoln, Neb., 55.57; 5. Cindy Heisdorffer, Davenport, 42.94; 6. Emily Kenneke, Madrid, Iowa, 40.41; 7. Shellie Krotz, Kalona, Iowa, 33.09; 8. Bonnie Busch, Bettendorf, 33.09; 9. Andrews Missey, Davenport, 26.77
