Iowa City man indicted in bank robberies
An Iowa City man was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on two counts of bank robbery in connection with robberies in December in Davenport and Iowa City.
Tyson Anthony Michael Hathaway, 34, faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.
Federal prosecutors on March 29 filed a criminal complaint; the case was unsealed Wednesday once a federal grand jury returned an indictment.
At 12:07 p.m. Dec. 12, Davenport police responded to a bank robbery at Northwest Bank and Trust in the 1400 block of West Locust Street.
The criminal complaint filed in the federal case states that Hathaway entered the bank and handed a handwritten note to a teller that demanded money.
The teller gave him $9,809 before he fled the bank.
While he was being interrogated about a second bank robbery in Iowa City on Dec. 29, Hathaway admitted he robbed the bank and split the proceeds with a male accomplice.
According to the federal bank, Hathaway entered U.S. Bank on William Street about 11:42 a.m. Dec. 29 and handed a note to the teller, demanding money.
He fled with $3,806 in cash. He was arrested following a traffic crash on Interstate 80.
Hathaway was charged initially in Johnson County with second-degree robbery. The charge was dismissed earlier this month.
A second man, Lemarkis Duane Hobson, 34, of Cedar Rapids, was also charged in Johnson County with second-degree robbery. In February, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree aiding and abetting a robbery, an aggravated misdemeanor. He will be sentenced next month.
--Tara Becker-Gray
Two sentenced for attempted armed robbery
Two East Moline men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an attempted armed robbery in Rock Island in January 2017.
Dalvent Jackson, 25, was sentenced by District Court Judge Sara Darrow to 30 years in prison.
Deaunta Tyler, 30, was sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison.
A third co-defendant, Ledell Tyler, 36, will be sentenced June 29.
The three men were convicted Nov. 15 of attempted armed robbery, discharging a firearm in furtherance of an attempted armed robbery and being felons in possession of firearms in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
Prosecutors say the three invaded a family home in Rock Island in search of drugs the night of Jan. 7, 2017.
During the attempted robbery, they threatened to shoot various occupants of the home, including two pregnant women and several young children.
Prosecutors say one of the men discharged a firearm during the robbery in an effort to further intimidate the occupants.
Approximately five hours after the attempted robbery, Rock Island police officers arrested the men after they fled from a traffic stop and crashed their vehicle.
--Tara Becker-Gray
