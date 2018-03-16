Davenport city employee placed on leave
A Davenport city employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, the city reported Friday.
According to a news release issued by the city, the employee, who has not been named, was placed on leave Wednesday.
During routine maintenance in a locked, employee-only restroom at the Heritage High Rise, 501 W. 3rd St., evidence of a crime was discovered. Police were notified and an investigation has begun.
No further information was released Friday by the city.
— Thomas Geyer
Davenport man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing child
A Davenport man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a 4-year-old.
Lawrence Eugene Walker, 28, was found guilty Jan. 31 of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony, following a three-day trial in Scott County District Court.
On Wednesday, District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Walker to up to 25 years on the sexual abuse charge and up to 10 years on the lascivious acts charge. He ordered the sentences to run concurrent, or at the same time.
Police say the abuse happened on June 20, 2016.
—Times staff
