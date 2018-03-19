Davenport man who fled from police facing charges
Charges are pending against a Davenport man in connection with a shots fired and fleeing incident Saturday night.
Davenport police were dispatched at 11:23 p.m. to the 600 block of West 4th Street and discovered an occupied vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. Witnesses said the suspect and his vehicle returned while officers were on scene, according to police.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued it to the 1900 block of Warren Street, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, according to police. The driver and sole occupant, James Harrell, 28, was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with serious injuries.
His condition was not known Monday.
A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, according to police. There was damage to the yard, but no other injuries or damage.
The investigation is ongoing and several charges are pending, police said Monday. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
--Times staff
One killed in west Davenport motorcycle crash
One person was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed near West Kimberly Road and Pine Street.
Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS crews responded at 7:22 p.m. to the intersection of Pine Street and 38th Place for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Police say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Pine Street through the intersection with Kimberly Road. Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed into the residential area. A passenger car was traveling eastbound on 38th Place, and attempted to turn north onto Pine Street at the uncontrolled intersection when the crash occurred.
Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle slid and struck the driver’s side/ front corner of the car as the car entered Pine Street. The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Genesis Hospitals where he later died. The driver of the passenger car was not injured. Identities are not being released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.
--Times staff
Two sentenced to federal prison in credit union robberies
A Davenport man and a Muscatine woman were sentenced Monday to federal prison for their role in a string of credit union robberies in Davenport in 2016 and 2017.
Kevin Scott Denney, 60, and Cynthia Niebuhr-Hartley, 32, were sentenced to 28 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and bank robbery.
Once they complete their prison sentence, they must serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Denney must pay $24,541 in restitution, the total amount will be paid “joint and several with other defendants.” Niebuhr-Hartley was ordered to pay $5,980 in restitution “joint and several with other defendants.”
The man who admitted to robbing the credit unions, David S. Denney, 33, will be sentenced Tuesday morning on three counts of bank robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery.
David Denney was accused of robbing Ascentra Credit Union, 1515 W. 53rd St., on Aug. 11, 2016, stealing $3,930 in cash; robbing the Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 N. Brady St, on Nov. 18, 2016, and making off with $5,980 in cash; and robbing the Vibrant Credit Union again March 30, stealing $14,631 from two tellers.
David Denney confessed to the robberies, and said his father, Kevin Denney, was the getaway driver and a knowing and willing participant in the Ascentra robbery, and Niebuhr-Hartley drove the getaway vehicle during the first Vibrant robbery.
--Tara Becker-Gray
