Man accused of hammer attack fails to post bond
A Moline man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer will remain in the Rock Island County Jail for the time being, unable to post the set bond.
Jose R. Chapol-Polito, 27, is accused of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with great bodily harm, according to county court records. The charges stem from an attack Thursday in Moline when, authorities contend, Chapol-Polito struck a 31-year-old woman on the torso with a hammer, causing bruises and at least one cut.
His bail has been set at $75,000, meaning he must post $7,500 to be released, according to court records. As a condition of his bond, he also is required to have no contact with the victim.
On Friday, during his first appearance in court, Chapol-Polito told Judge Peter W. Church through an interpreter that he could not post the required bond.
Moline Police investigators say they believe the attack happened around 4 a.m. Thursday. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Pine Ridge Court for a complaint of home invasion and aggravated domestic battery.
Police said the woman and Chapol-Polito had been in a relationship. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Chapol-Polito's next court date is scheduled for May 15.
--Anthony Watt, Lee News Network
Davenport police investigating a shooting
Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident in which one person was grazed by a bullet Thursday.
The incident occurred at 9:52 p.m. in the alley behind the apartment building located at 1324 N. Gaines St. The alley runs between West 13th and West 14th streets.
Officers located one spent shell casing in the middle of the alley, and located possible damage to a Dumpster, but could find no pieces of a disintegrated shell.
Police had a car stopped in the area of West 14th and Scott streets where one person was being questioned while sitting in the back of an unmarked squad car. That person was taken to the station for further questioning about the shooting.
--Thomas Geyer
Davenport man charged with assault, intent to commit sexual abuse
A Davenport man is facing charges after he attempted to rape a woman and then beat her, after she refused to perform a sex act on him while they were drinking together in August.
James Earl Warren Jr., 52, of 7105 N. Pine St., is charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse and willful injury causing serious injury.
Each of the charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Elizabeth Tharp-Mayne, on Aug. 8, Warren and the victim were hanging out together and drinking.
Warren asked the woman to perform a sex act on him and when she refused he forced her onto a couch and removed the victim’s pants and attempted to perform a sex act on her.
As she attempted to stop him, Warren struck her in the face multiple times. The beating fractured her orbital and sinus bones, injuries that required surgery to repair.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash only. He is due back in court May 4.
--Thomas Geyer
Man charged after an alleged choking
A man was charged on accusations that he attacked a woman.
Leonard E. Rush Jr., 43, Moline, has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery, according to Rock Island County court records. The attack allegedly happened Sunday, and involved the victim being choked.
A Moline Police Department report states the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Pine Ridge Court.
Police said he was free Wednesday on a $75,000 bail.
His next court date is scheduled for May 8, according to court records.
--Anthony Watt, Lee News Network
Man accused of biting toddler
A man has been accused of biting and hitting a toddler in March.
Chance D. Ray, 20, of Moline, has been charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege that on March 17, Mr. Ray bit the child on the abdomen, causing bruising and breaking the skin. He is also accused of hitting the child about the head and face, causing bruising.
The domestic battery charge is the result of an accusation that he also hit an adult, records state.
The child was attacked around 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pine Ridge Court, Moline, according to Moline Police Department reports. Ray was arrested on Saturday.
His next court date was scheduled for May 8, court records state.
— Anthony Watt, Lee News Network
