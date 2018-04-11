Man, juveniles arrested on burglary charges
A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on several charges in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in January.
James Edward Hawkins Jr., 22, no address given, was booked into the Scott County Jail around 1:30 p.m. on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense.
Each of the three charges is a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
He also was in the jail on a hold from the Work Release Center and warrants out of Rock Island County, according to online jail records.
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Det. Eric Roloff said two 17-year-old boys have been charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony in connection with the case.
Deputies responded to several reports of vehicle burglaries in the Parkview area on Jan. 11, according to arrest affidavits filed in Hawkins’ case.
Eleven residences reported burglaries to vehicles and a Ford Fusion and Ford F150, according to the affidavit. A review of surveillance video shows the suspects opening and entering the garage of a residence with handguns, according to the affidavits.
Hawkins and the juveniles were developed as suspects. Items taken from the different burglaries were found ditched at other burglaries, indicating their involvement, according to the affidavit.
--Tara Becker-Gray
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in rural Scott County.
Scott County deputies were called at 3:27 a.m., Wednesday, to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 240th Avenue and 290th Street, south of McCausland, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
The identity of the driver is not being release pending notification of family members.
The incident is under investigation by the Scott County Sheriffs Office Accident Investigation Response Team.
The Scott County Sheriffs Office was assisted by McCausland Fire Department and Medic Ambulance.
--Times staff
Fire damages Moline home
An early morning fire caused an estimated $30,000 damage to a Moline home.
Firefighters were called at 12:05 a.m., Wednesday, to 1705 27 Ave., after a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the front of the 2-story home in heavy flames.
Firefighters were able to confine fire damage to the exterior of the home. A vehicle parked in the driveway also was damaged in the fire.
Smoke detectors alerted residents, who were sleeping, and they were to exit the home without incident.
The family cat was unable to be located initially, but with only light smoke inside the house, was found in good health after the fire.
There were no injuries.
The Moline Fire Department was assisted by the Moline Police Department and Mid-American Energy.
--Times staff
Kansas man found in Davenport will face first-degree murder charge
A man arrested Tuesday in Davenport has agreed to return voluntarily to Kansas to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife.
Scott County Court records show that Donnell Casey Danter Stafford, 30, of Wichita, Kansas, filed a written waiver of extradition Wednesday morning.
He remained in the Scott County Jail as of 11 a.m.
He also is wanted in Arkansas on a parole violation on a robbery charge. Court records show that he also filed a waiver of extradition in that case.
Stafford was arrested without incident Tuesday morning at the Quad-City Inn, 6111 N. Brady St. Shortly before he was taken into custody, an Iowa State trooper had checked the license plate of the car Stafford was in possession of and learned that it was reported stolen and was tied to a homicide.
Wichita Police Lt. Todd Ojile said Leuh Moore, 37, was killed early Sunday at her Wichita home, according to the Associated Press. Her body was placed in the dumpster less than a mile away.
Ojile said the couple had a history of domestic violence, according to the Associated Press.
Investigators believe Stafford took to the couple's 7-year-old son to a relative's house after his mother was killed, according to the Associated Press.
Two dogs at the home were stabbed and were taken to a vet for treatment, according to the Associated Press.
--Tara Becker-Gray
Iowa woman sentenced to prison for insurance fraud
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Camanche woman has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for carrying out insurance fraud involving a fire that destroyed her boyfriend's vacant house.
Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 42-year-old Beth Galloway was sentenced in Cedar Rapids' federal court. She was also ordered to make $152,875 in restitution.
Galloway was convicted last month by a jury of mail fraud, using fire to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say Galloway twice drove a minor to James Plower's vacant home in Martelle, Iowa, to attempt to set fire to it. Plower eventually deliberately set fire to the house and then collected more than $66,000 from his insurance company to cover the loss.
Plower is serving a 13-year prison term for his part.
--Associated Press
