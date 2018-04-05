Bettendorf counselor's sentencing delayed
A sentencing hearing was delayed Thursday for a Bettendorf counselor who admitted to kissing an adult female client in December.
Aracely Schutters, 45, will now be sentenced May 17.
She entered a written plea of guilty Feb. 20 to one count of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, an aggravated misdemeanor, in Scott County District Court.
Schutters initially faced a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist.
She was arrested Jan. 22 by Bettendorf police.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf police, Schutters on Dec. 4 invited her client to her home via text messages to talk about the client's problems. During the visit, Schutters persistently tried to get the patient to drink several alcoholic drinks and engaged in unwanted kissing and touching, according to the affidavit.
Schutters said something to the effect of "this is so wrong, I can't be your counselor anymore." Schutters later apologized through text messages and a phone call. In an interview with police, Schutters admitted that she kissed the client. Iowa Code criminalizes any sexual conduct by a therapist or counselor with an emotionally dependent patient or client or an emotionally dependent former patient or client, regardless of age.
Schutters remains free on bond.
--Tara Becker-Gray
16-year-old girl to be tried as adult in killing cover up
STERLING, Ill. — A judge has ruled that a 16-year-old western Illinois girl will be tried as an adult on charges she tried to cover up the killing of her friend's mother.
The girl is charged with concealment of a homicidal death and arson in connection with the July killing of 53-year-old Peggy Schroeder, who was shot in the head and found in a burning home in Morrison.
Sauk Valley Media reports a Whiteside County judge on Thursday set the girl's bail at $250,000. The girl's attorney says a decision hasn't been made about whether to appeal the move to adult court.
Schroeder's 15-year-old daughter is charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder. A hearing on prosecutors' request to transfer the daughter's case to adult court is scheduled for June.
--Associated Press
Woman accused of stealing $71,000 from employer
A Scott County woman is facing charges alleging she stole $71,000 from the company for which she worked as a part-time bookkeeper, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.
Jennifer Michele Farmer-Thiesen, 42, is charged with one count of ongoing criminal activity, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Farmer-Thiesen also is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Roloff, beginning in June 2015 until December 2017, Farmer-Thiesen used her company’s credit cards to make personal purchases totaling $71,000.
She then concealed the purchases by altering the company’s Quick Book’s software.
Farmer-Thiesen was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
-- Thomas Geyer
