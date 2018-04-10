Kansas murder suspect arrested in Davenport
A 30-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man wanted in connection with the death of his wife was arrested Tuesday morning at a Davenport hotel.
Donnell Casey Danter Stafford, wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:11 p.m. and will remain there pending extradition.
Iowa State Patrol Lt. Brian Votroubek said a trooper with the state patrol’s vehicle theft unit had checked the license plate of a vehicle parked in the lot at Quad-City Inn, 6111 N. Brady St., and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen and was tied to a homicide.
A short time later, a man matching the description of Stafford was seen walking out of the hotel and was taken into custody without incident.
Votroubek said he did not know what ties, if any, Stafford has to the area.
Davenport police assisted at the scene.
Wichita Police Lt. Todd Ojile said Leuh Moore, 37, was killed early Sunday at her Wichita home, according to the Associated Press. Her body was placed in the dumpster less than a mile away.
Ojile said the couple had a history of domestic violence, according to the Associated Press.
Investigators believe Stafford took to the couple's 7-year-old son to a relative's house after his mother was killed, according to the Associated Press.
Two dogs at the home were stabbed and were taken to a vet for treatment, according to the Associated Press.
--Times staff
RI Police seek man for failure to register
A man who testified in two murder trials related to the 2013 death of Derek Jackson is being sought by police.
The Rock Island Police Department is looking for Kamren Bolden, 20, because he is accused of sex offender failure to register, according to a Crime Stoppers post dated April 5. Bolden, convicted of a sex offense as a juvenile, had not registered on schedule and authorities did not know where he was.
Bolden, of Rock Island, testified in the murder trials of Yolanduis L. McDuffie, 25, of Moline, and Aaron D. Henderson II, 25, of Rock Island. Both were accused in the slaying of Jackson, 24, who was shot on Dec. 18, 2013, at his Rock Island home.
Bolden was a defense witness in the Henderson case — Henderson is his cousin — and a prosecution witness in McDuffie’s trial. In both trials, he implicated McDuffie as the gunman.
Both men were found guilty of one count of first-degree murder in separate trials. The count against each man accused him of planning and participating in the crime that led to Jackson’s death. Neither Henderson nor McDuffie were convicted of pulling the trigger, though each was also charged under that theory.
Henderson is being retried after his original conviction for one count of first-degree murder was overturned by the Third District Appellate Court last year. He was scheduled for trial on May 21.
McDuffie’s case is going through the appeal process, according to court records.
--Anthony Watt, Lee News Network
