Davenport police ID man killed in Tuesday motorcycle crash
The driver killed in a motorcycle crash in Davenport early Tuesday has been identified as Timothy Douglas, 54, of Moline.
At 2:48 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries on the Interstate 280 exit ramp to Rockingham Road.
A construction crew arriving at a work scene discovered the crash and alerted authorities.
Douglas was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rushholme Street, Davenport, and died a short time later.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.
--Times staff
10th Q-C dog fighting defendant sentenced
The last of 10 defendants convicted in connection with dog fighting ring in the Quad-Cities was sentenced Wednesday to time served and three years of supervised release.
Algerron Lee Goldsmith, 48, of Rock Island, also will serve three months in a halfway home, Judge Sara Darrow ruled during an hour-long hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
Before the judge handed down the sentence, Goldsmith apologized to both the court and his family and said that he made a mistake. He added that the case has caused him and his family embarrassment.
Goldsmith pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States-animal fighting venture prohibition.
On April 14, 2016, investigators seized 64 pit bull-type dogs from 10 homes in Rock Island and one in Davenport as part of an investigation into a dog-fighting ring that began a year earlier through information developed by the Rock Island Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Quad-Cities Federal Gang Task Force.
Four pit bulls who had scarring consistent with dog fighting were seized from Goldsmith’s home, according to prosecutors.
Many of the dogs that were seized had scars and wounds indicative of organized dog fighting and several of the men had paraphernalia, such as medical supplies, dog sporting magazines and treadmills in their homes. Some of the men hosted dog fights in their homes, while others promoted dogs through a short-lived website. Some of the dogs were killed, according to prosecutors.
Goldsmith and nine others were indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2017. The co-defendants have pleaded guilty and in September were sentenced to anywhere from time served to 30 months in prison.
Prosecutors have said that the contact information of Goldsmith and two of other co-defendants appeared on a website devoted to the promotion and sale of pit bull dogs. Some of Goldsmith’s dogs were listed on the site, according to prosecutors. He also admitted to attending a fight at the home of another co-defendant in November 2014.
--Tara Becker
Davenport felon sentenced to federal prison
A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon in June.
Olajuwan Hakeem Culbreath, 22, also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Culbreath pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
On June 6, law enforcement officers observed Culbreath with a firearm sticking out of his pants. The weapon, a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol, was stolen.
Culbreath has prior felony convictions and was not allowed to possess a firearm.
--Times staff
Felon who had gun near Davenport school sentenced to federal prison
A Davenport felon arrested in September 2016 after police say he had a rifle near Davenport West High School was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison.
Davion Burge, 22, pleaded guilty in September to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Police say on Sept. 14, 2016, Burge possessed a Walthar .22 caliber rifle, Model M-4, as he walked near the school. When approached by police, Burge hid in a nearby apartment complex.
Due to Burge’s location, the school was placed on lockdown for about an hour. When arrested, Burge additionally had a Taurus, 9-millimeter pistol, Model PT 24/7, as well as ammunition for the rifle and pistol.
Burge admitted he broke into a residence earlier that day and stole the firearms and ammunition. He is prohibited from possessing firearms as he has two prior felony burglary convictions and a felony conviction for escape.
--Times staff
