Davenport man charged in gas station robbery
A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a gas station robbery last month.
Montez Joe McClain, 18, last known address in the 1800 block of West 40th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:32 p.m. on charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
He also is wanted on a interstate detainer out of Davison County.
Davenport police responded to an armed robbery at the SNS Gas Station, 1715 Kimberly Road, just before noon on March 25.
Police say McClain later admitted he knew his co-defendant, who was not named in an arrest affidavit released Thursday, was going to rob the store at gunpoint. He also said he shared part of the cash that was taken from the store by his co-defendant and acted as a lookout.
No other arrests have been made in the robbery as of Thursday.
At 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were conducting surveillance on McClain in the 1800 block of West Kimberly Road.
Police say that when they arrested McClain, he had .40 grams of marijuana in his front left pocket.
--Tara Becker-Gray
East Moline man charged in Davenport shooting
An East Moline man already out on bond on a Rock Island County drug charge was arrested Thursday in connection with an early morning shooting in Davenport.
Adrian Noel Cervantes, 19, last known address in the 3700 block of Archer Drive, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and trafficking stolen weapons, a Class D felony.
He is also wanted on a Rock Island County interstate detainer.
Cervantes was booked at 7 a.m. into the Scott County Jail. He was released seven hours later after posting $15,000 through a bail bond company.
Around 2:44 a.m. Thursday, Davenport police investigated a report of gunfire in the 700 block of West 12th Street.
Police said in an arrest affidavit released Thursday that Cervantes, while inside a vehicle with several others, fired multiple times in the direction of an occupied structure with a stolen pistol.
Officers responding to the scene saw the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. They initiated a traffic stop in the area of 15th and Marquette streets.
Cervantes and four others were removed from the vehicle and detained, according to police.
One of them, a 17-year-old boy from Rock Island, was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, trafficking in stolen weapons and possession of marijuana.
He was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage from the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
Court records show that Cervantes was arrested in late January on a felony drug charge in Rock Island County. He posted $3,000 bond and was released from custody.
He was scheduled to appear April 27 for a status hearing in that case.
--Tara Becker-Gray
More charges filed against Davenport man in March eluding case
More charges have been filed against a Davenport man stemming from a high-speed chase where three children were inside the vehicle last month.
Queshan Terrell Harris, 22, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:05 a.m. Thursday on one count of eluding, a Class D felony, two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, according to court records. He has a preliminary hearing May 4.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department:
At 5:27 p.m. March 27, police were dispatched to the area of the Centennial Bridge, 100 North Gaines Street, in reference to a wanted person who fled from Rock Island police in a gold 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police found the vehicle traveling south in the west alley of 1420 N. Harrison St. The vehicle fled from police. The children, ages 11, 6, and 1, were inside.
During the pursuit, the father of the children ran from the vehicle and Harris, identified as the children’s uncle, was left as their guardian.
Harris then continued the high-speed pursuit and eventually stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving behind the children.
He was found hiding in a nearby garage. A search of the vehicle turned up .6 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavits.
It was not known at the time of his arrest whether Harris was driving the vehicle the entire time or if the children's father ever drove the vehicle.
No one else, besides Harris, has been arrested in the case as of Thursday.
Harris initially was charged with one count of child endangerment and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and was released from the jail after posting $2,300 through a bail bond company.
He was set to be arraigned on the charges Thursday.
On Tuesday, Assistant Scott County Attorney Kimberly Shepherd filed a motion to dismiss the child endangerment charge in the originally filed case.
Shepherd wrote in the motion to dismiss that the charge would be included in the newly filed case.
--Tara Becker-Gray
Davenport man, three juveniles charged with stealing car
A Davenport man and three juveniles faces a stolen vehicle charge after police say they were riding around in a stolen vehicle Thursday.
Just before 2 a.m., Davenport police were patrolling the 1300 block of Vine Street when they saw a vehicle driving recklessly and tried to initiate contact with the occupants.
The vehicle abruptly stopped and four people ran from it and tried to hide in some shrubs near a ravine.
Additional officers responded to the area and all four were detained.
Police learned the vehicle was recently reported stolen from Rock Island.
Derrion Devon Rhoden, 19, last known address in the 1300 block of Ripley Street, was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and taken to the Scott County Jail.
He was released on his own recognizance after spending nearly six hours in custody, according to court records.
A 14-year-old Rock Island boy, a 12-year-old Davenport girl, and a 16-year-old Davenport girl were charged with first-degree theft and were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
--Tara Becker-Gray
