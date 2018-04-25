Crundwell moved to federal prison in Illinois
Convicted $54 million municipal embezzler Rita Crundwell has been transferred to a federal prison in her home state of Illinois.
The 65-year-old former Dixon comptroller is now housed in the Pekin Federal Correctional Institution, about 100 miles south of the northern Illinois city. Crundwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing the money over two decades to support a lavish lifestyle and a nationally renowned horse-breeding operation.
Her thievery ranks as one of the worst abuses of public trust in the state's corruption-rich history.
Crundwell previously served prison time in Minnesota and at a federal medical center in Texas before she was sent to Pekin earlier this month. She has served about 4½ years of her sentence.
— Associated Press
Drunk teacher's license suspended for two years
Authorities say a teacher who showed up drunk at his eastern Iowa classroom has lost his teaching license for two years.
Brendon Good signed an agreement last month with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. Good received a formal reprimand and must complete at least 15 hours of an ethics course in addition to losing his license.
Good was an industrial tech teacher for the Maquoketa Community School District. An investigation determined that, on Oct. 10, Good was under the influence of alcohol at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa Superintendent Chris Hoover said Monday that Good was sent home that day. Hoover says Good resigned after the incident.
--Associated Press
