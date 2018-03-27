The Scott County Democratic Party released details Tuesday of its upcoming Red, White and Blue Gala fundraiser.
The dinner will feature Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, both of whom have been mentioned as possible 2020 presidential candidates.
Politico reported last week that Garcetti would be making a two-day swing through Iowa next month. His visit includes the Red, White and Blue dinner, to be held April 14 at the Radisson Quad-City Plaza in downtown Davenport.
He'll also be making stops in Des Moines and Waterloo, Politico reported.
Swalwell, a native Iowan born in Sac City, represents a district near San Francisco. He is a member of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees and is co-chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee in the House.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $50, with sponsorship opportunities available.
For further information about the event, please contact Emilyne Slagle at 563-554-8185 or tickets@scottcoutnydems.org.
