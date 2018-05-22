Age: 59
Party: Republican
Education: Bachelor of science in Accounting, University of Iowa
Employer: Hiland Toyota/ Business Manager
Political experience: None
Family: Married to wife, Sona, with three children; daughters, Hannah, who attends Minnesota St. Mankato; Shannon, who attends the U.S. Air Force Academy; and son, Jonathan Myers, graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
What are the largest issues facing the County Treasurer? These days it seems like monetary demands on counties are always outpacing property tax collections, and along with decreased state and federal funding county budgets are feeling the strain. So I think the biggest issue would be how the treasurer’s office could help out the county navigate these challenges.
What in your background makes you qualified for the position of treasurer? For the past 33 years I have been working in professional business and finance environments while also dealing with the public. I have primarily served as a finance director or business manager in the automotive industry. People who know me say that I am a hard-working, honest guy that gets the job done.
For those of you who don’t know the main duties of the treasurer’s office, they include the responsibility for the receipt, management, disbursement, financial reporting and investment of all monies paid to the county while also serving as an agent for the Iowa Department of Transportation (running the General Store). All this happens while serving the community.
I feel that my educational background in accounting and finance coupled with my work experiences will help me to navigate through these duties. As for the motor vehicle titling and registration transactions, I have taken part in this work every day for decades so I am well qualified in this area. I am also compassionate and would really like to improve resident and employee satisfaction with the treasurer’s office and general store.
Do you foresee changes regarding how the office serves the customers? Technology is changing everything. I feel people engage what they feel part of and what they help grow or build so I would like to further promote to our residents the new IowaTaxandTag.gov online program where you can pay your property taxes and vehicle registrations online instead of in-line. We have to get our aging population to buy in more to programs like this one which will save the county money and eventually promote better resident satisfaction with the county.
What would be your goals for the treasurer’s office? My goals would be first, to give county staff and board members sound data to make fiscal decisions. Secondly, we have to keep up with the challenge of government modernization, with our ever-changing technologies and promote quicker and more efficient transaction times with our residents. This would save tax dollars while still promoting a friendly atmosphere to serve residents with.
Would you consider approving a member of another party to fill a vacancy on Scott County Board? First of all, I would do a comprehensive search for a qualified replacement from my own party and if no suitable person was found, I would then look to another party for a replacement. Always keeping in mind what is good for our county and the residents that we serve.
