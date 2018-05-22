Age: 56
Party: Republican
Education: High school degree; post-graduation - business owner
Career/employer: Self-employed businessman for over 32 years
Political experience: I grew up in a political family, with my father serving in various positions in Scott County for over 50 years. I actively participated in several political campaigns over the past 40 years and understand the importance of having highly qualified people of integrity in office.
Family: I have been married to my wife, Ann, for 28 years. We have four children -- Trevor, Kate, Luke and Liz, and two dogs, Mocha and Murphy. I am a family-oriented man who knows how to balance my career and family life.
What are the largest issues facing the county treasurer? Technology is ever-changing, and voters can expect me to keep pace with changes in technology that will benefit taxpayers and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the office.
What in your background makes you qualified for the position? With over 32 years of experience as owner and operator of several successful small businesses in Scott County, I have extensive background in important areas, such as managing people, finances, properties, vehicles, and equipment. Through these experiences, I have come to know and value the importance of integrity, hard work, clear and effective communication, motivating and empowering employees, being fiscally sound, and having a customer-first mentality. I bring these qualities to the position of Scott County Treasurer. My work in the real estate, construction, and food service industries required extensive interaction with the Treasurer's Office which allowed me, as a customer, to know and understand the intricacies of the office. I am excited about the opportunity to serve the people as Treasurer of Scott County.
Do you foresee changes regarding how the office serves customers? I plan to continue to focus on customer service. When I am elected, I will be better able to assess if changes are needed, and I will utilize my leadership and management skills to identify areas needing improvement.
What would be your goals for the treasurer’s office? My immediate goal is to be a full- time, dedicated treasurer who is 100 percent committed to the position and who will manage the office efficiently and effectively. That is exactly what the citizens of Scott County deserve. I will assist and empower the employees in their varying roles, including the functional areas of motor vehicle registrations, property tax collection and disbursements, and investing.
The treasurer sits on a three-person board that can be called on to appoint someone to fill a vacancy on the Scott County Board. Would you consider approving a member of another party? Explain? I would consider all interested, qualified candidates. I would meet with my fellow board members, the recorder and auditor, and we would together select the best person for the position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.