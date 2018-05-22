Age: 60
Party: Democrat
Education: CPA since 1982; Bachelor of arts from then St. Ambrose College
Career: CPA in public practice since 1982
Employer: Self-employed since 2000. Prior to that in partnership with Steve Spring, CPA
Political experience: Three terms (2000-2006) on Davenport City Council, Vice Chair Finance Committee; 18 years as treasurer, Scott County Democrats; eight years as chair of Scott County Democrats; currently vice president of Davenport Public Library Board of Trustees.
Family: Single, two brothers, two sisters. Father deceased, mother living.
What are the largest issues facing the County Treasurer: The current treasurer has been in office for years and years. Processes and policies have gotten stale and out-of-date. The new treasurer needs to take a fresh look at all of that to insure the most efficient use of the taxpayer's money while providing the best service possible to individual taxpayers (customers).
What in your background makes you qualified for the position of treasurer: Almost my entire professional career I have served as an auditor for various local governments and not-for-profits. Part of doing an audit is first identifying the policies and procedures in place, then reviewing them for potential improvements to increase efficiency and/or improve controls.
Do you foresee changes regarding how the office serves customers? As a general rule no, as in my experience most of the front line staff are courteous and professional, but I'm eager to look at all options to increase speed and efficiencies.
What would be your goals for the treasurer's office: Increase service to the taxpayers and increase efficiencies.
The Treasurer sits on a 3-person appointment board to fill Board vacancies. Would you consider a member of another party to fill a vacancy on the Scott County Board? Explain. Along with the County Auditor and County Recorder, I believe it would be my duty to carefully consider the strength and weaknesses of any potential candidate brought forward to fill a vacancy. Chief among these would be that person's ability to faithfully represent all of the people of Scott County. Obviously partisan considerations are part of the equation - the positions are regularly filled at partisan elections, the candidates selected via partisan primaries.
