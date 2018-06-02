Semipro
PSML All Stars 6-1, Quad City 76ers 1-7
First game
PSML;000;150;0;--;6;11;2
76ers;001;000;0;--;1;7;0
WP -- Camp. LP -- Vince Omeara (0-1). Two or more hits -- PSML, Camp, Cummings, B. Sevier; 76ers, Casey Obrien, Tavion Gillette. 2B -- 76ers, Tavion Gillette. 3B -- PSML, D. Sevier. RBI -- PSML, D. Sevier 2, B. Sevier, Cummings, Burnham; 76ers, Tavion Gillette
Second game
PSML;000;010;0;--;1;6;4
76ers;010;105;x;--;7;9;0
WP -- Zach Nitzel (1-0). LP -- Renken. Two or more hits -- PSML, Cummings 3, Zhorne; 76ers, Nick Acri 3, Tyler Ulfig. 2B -- 76ers, Nick Acri, Jordan Chandler, Tanner Ennis. 3B -- 76ers, Tyler Ulfig. RBI -- PSML, Cummings; 76ers, Nick Acri 2, Tyler Ulfig 2, Justin Hutter
Records -- Quad City 76ers 4-1, PSML All Stars 1-1
