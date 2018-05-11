The lives of the rich and privileged can be very good, indeed.
They can also be very, very messed up.
Witness Patrick Melrose, the main character of a five-book series by British author Edward St. Aubyn, who endures a horrid childhood only to grow into an even more tortured adolescence and manhood.
That he grew up in an upper-class household did little to alleviate his suffering, both then and now. It may even have fostered it, giving him a more twisted view of what “normal” might be, looking out as he did from the shelter of wealth and privilege: How does one know what goes on in another’s house, if all you know is what goes on in yours? St. Aubyn, who himself grew up in privilege, had based the character loosely on his own upbringing and experiences with an abusive father and subsequent battles with alcoholism and drug addiction.
Now, Showtime and British broadcaster Sky Atlantic have turned St. Aubyn’s books about this character trying to find his sanity in an utterly insane situation into “Patrick Melrose,” a five-part limited series premiered on Saturday.
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, the series follows a child whose father abuses him, whose mother does much to look the other way — or at least let him believe that it’s all part of life, while she does her own self-medication — into a grown-up who finds his own methods to screw up his adult life, and often those around him. At one point introducing himself at a support group as a “narcissistic schizoid suicidal alcoholic,” Patrick seems to have more trouble with his family the farther they are from his daily life.
Somehow, he manages to survive the severe substance abuse of his 20s while living in New York and make it back to Britain, get married, raise two children, and find some sort of stability in recovery. But when faced with returning to New York to claim his father’s ashes, Patrick seems destined to fall back into old habits. The series plays out through time-jumping, with the first episode starting with his father’s death, the second episode traveling back to Patrick’s childhood, and so on.
Hugo Weaving and Jennifer Jason Leigh star as his parents, David and Eleanor Melrose, and two more aristocratic enablers you never did see; Blythe Danner and Allison Williams also star. “Patrick Melrose” premiered at 8 p.m. Saturday on Showtime, with subsequent episodes premiering on successive Saturdays.
Speaking of celebrities: “Undercover Boss” often has one major thing that makes it work: Most people in a large organization don’t know what the person in charge looks like. So even with the best disguises around, the bosses can still rest easy few people will figure out their identity. With its latest incarnation, though, that element of anonymity may be harder to pull off. In “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition,” which premiered Friday, well-known successes will attempt to operate undercover within their field of expertise, looking for opportunities to change people’s lives. In the premiere episode, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas assumes an unrecognizable look to seek out gifted young gymnasts and talented coaches. In upcoming episodes, NFL and MLB superstar Deion Sanders goes undercover to find outstanding football coaches, Tony winner and vocal sensation Idina Menzel is in disguise and in search of new talent for the Broadway stage, and YouTube star Bethany Mota hides her identity to identify up-and-coming YouTube talent. Picture Sanders with facial scruff, an unfashionable windbreaker, and a paunch; or Menzel, her dark tresses obscured by a frizzy blond wig, her face adorned by some oversized frames, and you get the idea. CBS has more celebs lined up as the show goes into the summer; for now, Douglas kicks off the series with a gray wig and glasses — though nothing could change that diminutive frame — 7 p.m. Fridays on CBS.
New on Netflix: In 2003, Erie, Pennsylvania, was the focus of the nation’s attention when a bank robbery gone wrong and a grisly public murder grabbed the headlines. Known as the “pizza bomber heist,” the case — involving a rogue’s gallery of Midwestern characters — kept the FBI guessing until, finally, an arrest was made. “Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist,” a four-part Netflix documentary streaming now, pulls together the bizarre details of a most unusual crime, and shows that, 15 years later, there’s more to this conspiracy than once thought.
