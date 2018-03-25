Chris McCormick Pries

Age: 68

Residence: Bettendorf

Work history: Has worked at Vera French Community Mental Health Center since 1975 in a variety of roles. She currently is an advanced registered nurse practitioner.

Family: Pries and her husband, Hugh, a retired attorney, have two children, Jake (Emily) and Jeff (Cindy), and two grandchildren.

Advice for women starting their career: “You've got to be confident and courageous. If you think something is important, stand up for it. But be respectful. And make sure you are passionate about it.”